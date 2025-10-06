We’ve made changes to other aspects of matchmaking:

Magic Shields and Legend Shields

Shields have been cleaned and polished, and by that, we mean they’ve been totally changed! Here’s the lowdown on Magic Shields and Legend Shields:

Magic Shields: Protect resources from attackers in regular Battles.

Get an 8 hour Magic Shield after your Village is attacked

Attacking does not affect the Shield's duration, so get out there and battle!

Magic Shields only work for regular Battles

You can also purchase Magic Shields from the Shop

Legend Shields: Let you skip attacking and defending in Legend League for a certain length of time.

Purchase from the Shop to skip attacking and defending in Legend League

You cannot skip attacking and defending for an ongoing League Day. Legends Shields will only come into effect on the following League Day

Revenge

That’s right! Revenge is back, and it’s sweeter than ever! In regular Battles, you can get Revenge on players that took a significant amount of resources from you in an attack. Just check your Defense Log and select ‘Revenge’ on a former opponent to take back your pride… and loot! You have 12 hours to get Revenge once your Village has been raided.