Get Ready for Ranked! - Update
Battles and Ranked Battles Are Here!
Multiplayer matchmaking has been split into two modes so you can battle your way! Test your skills and earn Trophies in Ranked Battles or enjoy a more casual experience in regular Battles.
Starting from Town Hall 2, players can take part in regular Battles:
Enjoy endless attacking, farm resources, enjoy Events, and practice strategies without the risk of losing Trophies!
Starting from Town Hall 7, players can take part in Ranked Battles:
Join weekly Tournaments, rise or fall through Leagues based on performance, and take on players in your Town Hall range with a limited amount of attacks. Keep progressing in Ranked Battles and you can reach Legend League!
Shield Rework, and Revenge Returns: Matchmaking Changes
We’ve made changes to other aspects of matchmaking:
Magic Shields and Legend Shields
Shields have been cleaned and polished, and by that, we mean they’ve been totally changed! Here’s the lowdown on Magic Shields and Legend Shields:
Magic Shields: Protect resources from attackers in regular Battles.
Get an 8 hour Magic Shield after your Village is attacked
Attacking does not affect the Shield's duration, so get out there and battle!
Magic Shields only work for regular Battles
You can also purchase Magic Shields from the Shop
Legend Shields: Let you skip attacking and defending in Legend League for a certain length of time.
Purchase from the Shop to skip attacking and defending in Legend League
You cannot skip attacking and defending for an ongoing League Day. Legends Shields will only come into effect on the following League Day
Revenge
That’s right! Revenge is back, and it’s sweeter than ever! In regular Battles, you can get Revenge on players that took a significant amount of resources from you in an attack. Just check your Defense Log and select ‘Revenge’ on a former opponent to take back your pride… and loot! You have 12 hours to get Revenge once your Village has been raided.
The Village you attack will hold at least the same amount of resources that were taken from you
Even Villages with Magic Shields can be Revenge attacked!
A Revenge attack pits you against a Shadow Base version of the player’s Village, meaning they won’t receive an attack on their end, but you still have the chance to get your resources back!
Gameplay Changes
Town Hall Weapon Levels Removed (TH12–TH15)
Town Hall Weapon upgrades were slowing down the midgame experience, so they’ve been removed to offer smoother progression.
Town Hall Weapons will now be fully maxed out from the get-go. No upgrading needed!
Ongoing Weapon upgrades will be cancelled and resources will not be refunded
Trap Rework: Spring Trap
Boing-oing! Spring Traps have a new spring in their… platform?
Trigger delay on traps has been removed
Spring Trap now targets a singular Troop with the largest Housing Space in its radius:
Launches Troops that are less than or equal to the spring’s capacity
Pushes back and damages larger Troops that cannot be launched
Heroes and Pets take half damage
If the Troop is defeated, it will be launched from battle ; if not, it’s pushed back.
Spring Traps avoid double-damage stacking on a single Troop
New Spring Trap Levels (6–12)
One level added per Town Hall starting at Town Hall 11
New visuals at levels 7, 9, and 11
Builder Base Spring Trap reworked (capacity fixed to 4, and Level 5 added)
Hard Mode is now Tournament Mode!
Hard Mode is now called Tournament Mode, and we are further tweaking its balance by:
Defense buildings now have additional 20% DPS
Defending Heroes now have additional 20% DPS
Defending Heroes now have additional 20% HP
Attacking Heroes now have reduced 10% DPS
Attacking Heroes now have reduced 10% HP
Common Equipment is reduced -3 levels (max level 15), and Epic Equipment is reduced -6 levels (max level 21)
Balance Changes
Diggy now stuns all targets, including Heroes and Clan Castle Troops.
Heroic Torch Equipment speed boost now applies to Grand Warden
Grand Warden is less likely to follow Sneezy’s Boogers
Defensive Furnace now does a bit less damage so that 1 maxed out Firemite doesn’t kill maxed out Healer anymore
Economy and Progression
Upgrade Costs and Time Reduction
Broad reduction across many Town Hall levels
15 Hero levels moved from Town Hall 15 to Town Hall 14 for smoother progression: 5 levels for Archer Queen, Barbarian King, and Grand Warden
Loot System Overhaul
Loot penalty still applies when attacking lower Town Halls
New: Loot bonus added for attacking higher Town Hall levels
Loot Cart Adjustments
Loot cart now gives 10% of looted resources (was 20%)
Quality of Life
Town Hall descriptions updated for clarity
Builder Base Heroes now show ability stat bars
Headhunter now displays poison damage
Hero Equipment sorted by type and release order
Clashmas Trees now display the year they were released
Wall Ring costs now update dynamically with pricing changes
Clan Games will always show:
8 Home Village tasks
4 Builder Base tasks
Added a toggle in 'More Settings' to hide Obstacles and Decorations in a defender Villages when attacking. Obstacles and Decorations will disappear a few seconds after an attack begins.
Bug Fixes
Yetimites now spawn spread out, not stacked.
High-resolution Skin textures now used on Google Play Games PC
Fixed:
Grand Warden being defeated during auto-activation of Eternal Tome
Units stuck in Walls after Heroic Torch ends
Ice Block Spell not affecting low HP or underground units
Visual errors when scouting in Wars
Fixed an issue where the Forge would indicate that you could not afford to use it when you could, and vice versa