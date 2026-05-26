Hey Chief, we've got a mandatory update coming on May 26, and it's bringing some quality-of-life changes alongside fresh ways to grow your village faster. Here's everything you need to know before you download.

Additional Builder for Builder Base

An extra Builder is joining the Builder Base, which means you can upgrade even more buildings at once on that side of the village. Expect Builder Base progression to feel a whole lot snappier.

The new Builder appears in the shop from Builder Hall 2 onwards.

To unlock him, all Home Village Builders must first be unlocked.

You'll be able to run one more upgrade side by side, all the time!

Heroes Arrive Earlier

Barbarian King now unlocks at Town Hall 4 instead of Town Hall 7. Player research told us folks who pushed all the way to TH7 wished they'd met their first Hero way sooner, so we're introducing him earlier in the journey.

Gold Pass Improvements

We're making two improvements to Gold Pass:

Retroactive stamp card bonuses: Buying Gold Pass mid-month used to mean missing out on the premium points (50 vs 25) for stamp cards you'd already completed. Starting with the June Gold Pass, those bonus points get retroactively granted the moment you upgrade. No more punishment for buying late.

Loyalty rewards for back-to-back purchases are back: Repurchase Gold Pass after buying it the previous month and you'll get 1 extra Stamp on the day of purchase. This bonus is yours wherever you buy your pass. A little thank-you for sticking with us.

In Case You Missed It - State of Gameplay #2

If you haven't read our latest State of Gameplay blog yet, now's the time. We covered the upcoming May balance changes (Giant Arrow, Dragon Duke, Sky Wagon, the air vs ground meta shake-up), CWL modifier adjustments for Titan and Legend Leagues, and teased what the design team is cooking up next - including a new Event Troop and a monolithic new Epic Equipment. Give it a read before the update lands.

The Village Is Waiting

Two Builders. Early Heroes. A friendlier Gold Pass. Balance improvements. The only thing you have to do is smash the update button. Even Barbarian can manage that… Probably…

Clash On!