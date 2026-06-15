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Blog – Clash of Clans
15 Jun 2026

THE ANIME FURY UPDATE IS HERE

Recap Episode Over. Onsen Episode?... We'll think about it. 

Stand proud, Chief. Anime Fury lands this June and the battlefield is about to hit its peak arc. Heroes have unlocked their tragic backstories, ready for mid-fight flashbacks. Angry Spell hijacks troops' minds like the Founding Titan's call. Defenses throw cards, fire, and cake - every one with its own special move name. And somewhere off-panel, Ruin Witch is mid-pose, frozen dramatically in the wind. 

Let's break down everything powering up this season. 

The Hero Journey

Welcome to the Hero Journey! A brand new reward track that turns every Hero level into rewards, progress, and fun! You’ll earn free Epic Equipment, exclusive Hero Skins, ore, resources, Magic Items, and quests! 

Find it in the Hero Hall starting at Town Hall 7.

The Hero Journey reward track fills based on cumulative Hero Levels. Every level is one point on the track, regardless of which Hero or which upgrade. Unlocking new Heroes counts too!

Hero Journey reward types available:

  • Epic Equipment

    • A pool of Epic Equipment is available to earn from the reward track, similar to how Epic Equipment drops from chests

    • If you unlock an Epic Equipment node but already own everything in the pool, you'll get a fallback reward of 50 Starry Ore

  • Exclusive new Hero Skins

    • Ascended versions of each Hero's base skin 

  • Resources

    • Elixir and Dark Elixir

  • Magic Items and Magic Snacks

    • Hero Potions, Books of Heroes, Pet Potions, Runes of Elixir, Runes of Dark Elixir, and Mighty Morsels

  • Ore

    • Shiny, Glowy, and Starry

Hero and Equipment Quests

  • As you progress, you’ll unlock exclusive quests

  • Each completed quest rewards 3 new ore chests: Shiny Chest, Glowy Chest, and Starry Chest

  • The amount of ore in each chest is a range determined by Town Hall level

  • Players flagged as "very far behind" in the Equipment and Ore economy (new and re-engaging players) will see larger ore drops in their chests as a catch-up mechanic

Hero Journey rewards for existing players:

Existing players will be migrated onto the Heroes Journey progress track based on their current cumulative Hero upgrade score at the time of the update. 

Here’s what happens during the migration:

  • Epic Equipment

    • Players will be awarded new pre-leveled Epic Equipment if they have not unlocked at least the number of equipment that should be “completed” on the track at migration

    • If you already own Epic Equipment but it's under-leveled compared to what the track would have given you, then some of your existing equipment will be automatically leveled up, to bring you up to speed

  • The new Hero Skins

    • All Hero Skins completed on the track at migration will be unlocked

  • Elixir and Dark Elixir

    • All completed resource nodes will be awarded, up to a cap based on Town Hall level

    • Migration allows a one-time storage overflow if the amount exceeds your current limit

  • Magic Items and Magic Snacks

    • All completed nodes will be awarded, with caps on Hero Potions (4) and Mighty Morsels (6)

    • Anything over your storage cap goes into temporary storage

  • Shiny, Glowy, and Starry Ore

    • All completed nodes will be awarded

    • Migration allows a one-time storage overflow if the amount exceeds your current limit

  • Hero and Equipment Quests

    • Completed quests are not migrated

A Note on Ore Pricing

We know the Ore economy has not been in the place it needs to be for a while. Hero Journey is aimed at addressing part of that by giving players more ways to earn Ore and engage with Equipment, but we also know that Ore pricing itself needs attention.

Over the next couple of months, we will be reviewing Ore pricing and adjusting values carefully as we work towards the right long term setup. During this period, some players may temporarily see different Ore prices while we evaluate what feels best. The goal is not to keep players on different values permanently. Once we are confident in the direction, the changes we move forward with will be aimed at improving the Ore experience for everyone, making Equipment upgrades feel more accessible while still keeping long term progression meaningful.

We will keep looking at what the data tells us, alongside with your feedback and share more once we are ready.

New Troop: Ruin Witch

Ruin Witch is a unique troop that uses the rubble from destroyed buildings to summon Ruin Knights.

Ruin Witch Gameplay

  • Targets the closest rubble left after destroying a building

    • Note: Rubble from destroyed walls is ignored

  • Works on the rubble for 4 seconds

  • The rubble is then consumed and the summoning begins

  • 2 seconds after the summoning begins, Ruin Witch spawns a Ruin Knight in front of her

    • Note: Even if she is defeated during this summoning window, Ruin Knight still spawns

  • Her animation will follow through for 2 more seconds before she starts moving again

  • Ruin Witch then looks for nearby rubble and repeats

  • Ruin Witch will summon a total of 8 Ruin Knights. After which, she will despawn.

Ruin Witch has no attacks, so her damage isn't shown in the info screen. The Targets box reads "Rubble."

Rubble edge cases

  • Ruin Witch can't jump or attack walls, so she won't target rubble blocked by walls

  • If no rubble is available, Ruin Witch will NOT attack nearby buildings; she will stand idle. Even when under attack

  • Ruin Witch ignores invisible rubble

  • When surrounding buildings and walls are destroyed, Ruin Witch reevaluates targets and switches to a closer one if available

  • If the closest rubble is across the map, she'll cross the map to reach it

Ruin Knight Gameplay

Ruin Knights are strong melee troops with mid movement speed, tanky frames, and high DPS. They deal extra damage to walls. As soon as they spawn, they attack the nearest building.

More Details

  • Ruin Witch unlocks at TH16

  • Levels 1 and 2 at TH16, level 3 at TH17, level 4 at TH18

  • Each level increases Ruin Witch’s HP and the level of the summoned Ruin Knight

New Archer Queen Epic Equipment: Monolith Arrow

A precision strike inspired by the Monolith, built to eliminate high-value targets with devastating force.

Ability

Fire a powerful single-target arrow that deals damage based on the target's max HP

Scaling

  • 0–180 Housing Space deployed = 14% max HP damage

  • 181–250 Housing Space deployed = 10% max HP damage

  • 251+ Housing Space deployed = 5% max HP damage

Additional Effects

  • Damage reduction is capped at 10%

  • Unaffected by troop spawns or reinforcements

Housing Space Rules

  • Archer Queen counts toward total deployed Housing Space

  • Heroes count as 25 Housing Space each

  • Siege Machines count as 1 Housing Space

  • Not counted: Pets, Clan Castle troops, spawned units (e.g. from Siege Barracks or equipment), spells

Visual Feedback and Customization

  • The projectile changes color based on its damage tier, reflecting its effectiveness against the target

  • Players can toggle between Monolith Arrow visuals or Hero Skin projectile effects

New Spell: Angry Spell

Angry Spell is a Dark Elixir spell that enrages friendly troops into ignoring their normal AI and rushing the nearest defense.

Angry Spell Gameplay

  • Drop the spell on the battlefield; it covers a radius of 6 tiles

  • Every troop inside the radius, ground and air, is Angry as heck for up to 17 seconds

  • While affected, troops drop whatever they're doing and re-target the closest defense, ignoring their normal targeting preferences

  • Siege Machines are immune and continue their normal behavior

  • When the spell ends, troops resume their normal AI and target priorities

  • Each affected troop can only be activated once per cast. For a limited time, the spell continuously reapplies inside the radius during the active window (5 seconds), so troops entering mid-spell get affected too.

  • The spell does no direct damage; it's a pure targeting hijack

  • Each level only increases Angry duration. No damage scaling.

New Levels

The Update also comes with a new Level for for selected Buildings and Heroes

  • Monolith Level 5

  • Builder’s Hut Level 8

  • Dark Spell Factory Level 8

  • Dark Barracks Level 13

  • Supercharges for X-Bow and Scattershot

  • The remaining Wall upgrades

  • 5 new Levels for Barbarian King (Levels 106-110), Archer Queen (Levels 106-110) and Grand Warden (Levels 81-85)

New Global Chat!

Chief, you asked. We listened. Global Chat is back! It’s been nearly seven years since we waved it goodbye in 2019, and we've rebuilt it from the ground up, better and safer than ever, with three new ways to connect.

Three Levels of Chat:

Groups: for your crew

  • Player-created

  • Public, Invite-Only, or Private

  • Member cap: 800*

  • 600+ member groups can convert into Communities

Communities: for the bigger gathering

  • Player-created

  • Always public

  • Message history limited to the past 12 hours

  • Member cap: 50,000*

Town Square: the heart of the action!

  • Town Square is where Clash lives in real time. Big launches, live events, community moments, surprise drops - if something's happening, it's happening here. Think of it as the front page of the village: always on, always loud, always worth a look. 

  • Always public, always visible, every player is auto-added

  • The mic belongs to Ambassadors: Creators, Community Managers, and Special Guests. The rest of the village brings the energy through reactions. 

Staged Roll-Out:

We're easing into this one.

  • For the first two days, only Creators can create groups. 

  • After that: the feature is for everyone

  • *Member caps can scale up over time as we make sure everything holds together

Player Safety:

Big chat means big responsibility. Here's what's in place for your online safety:

  • Every chat message is player-reportable

  • Players can not share website links

  • Anti-spam rate limiting will be active

  • Communities will always run with the Family Friendly filtering option

Account Security Reminder:

Supercell will never ask for your login code, password, or personal information. Be careful with anyone offering free Gems, accounts, or asking you to move the conversation outside the game. If something feels off or too good to be true, report it and contact Support directly through the game. Please refer to this article for more info https://support.supercell.com/clash-of-clans/en/articles/how-can-i-keep-my-account-safe.html

Fast Forward Live Battles

After 120 seconds have passed during your attack, a Fast Forward button will appear. Tap it to speed the battle up to 4x speed. Tap it again to return to normal speed.

The feature works similarly to Fast Forward in replays, but with just two options: normal speed and 4x speed. It's available in select battle types across Home Village, Builder Base, and Clan Capital.

Fast Forward is designed for those moments when the outcome is already clear, but the battle still has time left on the clock. Maybe your entire army is gone except for a single Archer slowly picking off buildings while an X-Bow sits just out of range, waiting for her to take one step too far. You know exactly how the attack is going to end, but those extra buildings still matter; they can mean more destruction, more trophies, or a better result. But the wait isn't always the most exciting part of an attack.

Other changes

Clan Capital Improvements:

Drive-by raiders are getting parked. Players can no longer join in on Capital Raids when all of the following are true:

  • Player hasn't attacked in the clan yet

  • Player is not an Elder, Co-Leader, or Leader

  • Player joined the clan after Raid Weekend began

  • Clan is not Invite Only or Closed

Capital Treasury

So you maxed the Clan Capital. Every building, every trap, every wall, every district - done. Congratulations, Chief, you've earned yourself a brand new problem: a pile of Capital Gold and nowhere to spend it.

The Capital Treasury fixes that.

Once your Capital is fully maxed, a Treasury button replaces the upgrade button on the Capital Hall. Tap it, hit Contribute, and your entire Capital Gold balance pours into your clan's shared total. You earn Capital Reputation for it, same as any other Capital donation. When new Clan Capital content drops, the Treasury empties and the cycle starts again.

We hope to expand this feature down the road, but no promises, Chief.

Chain Offers

A new offer format is rolling out: Chain Offers let you work through a sequence of timed deal steps, each unlocking the next. Steps can be free, Gem-paid, or IAP-paid, and you can have more than one Chain active at a time.

Find active chains via a dedicated card in the Shop. Tap it to open the Chain Offers window and scroll through available steps. The window shows a single countdown timer for the whole chain. When time's up, the chain closes.

One thing worth knowing: if you refund a purchased step, only that step and its contents are removed. Your progress through the rest of the chain stays intact.

Ranked League Achievement Rewards

We've rebalanced the Gem rewards for Ranked League achievements to better reflect where you are in your progression.

Quality of Life Changes

  • Prospector info screen now shows your current ore, making it easier to plan your upgrades.

  • Equipment activation order is now fixed by the equipment itself, not the slot it's in

    • For example: If you have Rocket Backpack in Slot A and Flame Blower in Slot B, these will activate as though you had Flame Blower in Slot A and Rocket Backpack in Slot B.

  • Notification Improvements - We've made improvements to how push notifications are tracked and delivered behind the scenes. You should start seeing more relevant, better-timed notifications as a result.

Cue the ending theme, Chief. 

Heroes have new forms, defenses have new tricks, and Ruin Witch is still mid-pose. Stay tuned, though, because the next season drops real soon.

←To Be Continued   