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27 Apr 2026
Blog – Clash of Clans

THE SOUND OF CLASH UPDATE

Monsters. Music. Mayhem.

Turn it up, chief. Clash Goes Metal this April, and the battlefield is about to get loud. MEAT SHIELD is headlining. Your base is the venue. And the crowd? Heavily armed. Get ready for a season that is louder, wilder, and more metal than ever before!

Let’s break down everything head-banging its way into the game this season.

LEGEND LEAGUES HIT THE STAGE

One Legend League wasn’t loud enough.

Legend League is now split into three tiers, each with its own structure, pressure, and pace. All three tiers earn the same Star Bonus and earn the same League Bonus. However, each tier offers a different competitive experience, with changes to battle structure, progression, and difficulty.

Note: Reaching Legend III will be enough to complete the final tier of the “League Master” Achievement.

LEGEND LEAGUE TIER STRUCTURE: MORE IN-DEPTH

Legend III

  • Weekly Tournaments

  • 24 battles per week

  • Top 5 players per group promote each week

  • Uses Legend III Battle Modifiers (see chart below)

Legend II

  • Weekly Tournaments

  • 30 battles per week

  • Top 3 players per group promote each week

  • Uses Legend II Battle Modifiers (see chart below)

Legend I

  • 4-week Tournaments

  • 8 battles per day

  • Players below Rank 10,000 demote each week

  • Uses Legend I Battle Modifiers (see chart below)

LEGEND I SPECIAL RULES: HEADLINERS ONLY

Demotion

  • Players below Rank 10,000 at the end of Sunday are demoted to Legend II on Monday

Weekly Trophy Reset

  • New players enter at 5,000 Trophies

  • Players below 5,000 reset to 5,000

  • All players reset to 5,000 Trophies at the start of each Tournament

Legend I Leaderboard

  • Displays the Top 200 players

  • Shows your current rank if outside the Top 200

  • Highlights when you are at risk of demotion

Filled Defenses

  • Missed defenses are replaced with the average of the current and previous day’s defensive results. This improves fairness while maintaining competitive integrity.

CHANGES TO BATTLE MODIFIERS: THE REMIX

  • Battle Modifiers will be removed from Electro 32 and Electro 33 

  • Battle Modifiers have been renamed to match their League tier:

    • Legend III

    • Legend II

    • Legend I

Detailed changes are shown in the tables below:

EsportsOLDNEW
CurrentNEWCurrent LegendLegend 1Legend 2Legend 3
Defense DPS+20%+25%+15%+20%+15%+10%
Defense Heroes HP/DPS+20%+25%+15%+20%+15%+10%
Guardians HP/DPS0%+20%0%+20%+10%+5%
Offense Heroes HP/DPS-20%-20%-5%-20%-10%-5%
Equipment-3/-6-3/-60/00/00/00/0

SHOWTIME CHANGE

The pit opens on schedule.

  • Weekly Tournaments now begin:

    • Monday at 5 PM UTC

  • Previously:

    • Tuesday at 5 AM UTC

LEAGUE FLOOR CHANGES: WATCH YOUR FOOTING

  • Town Hall Level 16 League Floor moves from Golem 21 to Golem 20

  • Town Hall Level 17 League Floor moves from Titan 25 to PEKKA 23

  • Town Hall Level 18 gets its own League Floor at Titan 26

ALL RANKED LEAGUES: TUNED UP

Inactivity and Demotion

Players will see a new inactivity alert with a timer that counts down to the time of demotion, so no more guessing!

  • Demotion will now happen after 4 weeks of inactivity instead of 1

    • Players may be inactive from the ranked system (not sign up) for 4 weeks without being demoted.

    • After the initial demotion from inactivity, players are demoted 1 rank for every additional 4 weeks of inactivity until they hit their Town Hall floor.

    • After 4 weeks of inactivity at the Town Hall floor, players become unranked.

BATTLE COUNT CHANGES: NO ENCORE

LeagueCurrent Battle CountNew Battle Count
Titan 251412
Titan 261412
Titan 271412
Dragon 281814
Dragon 291814
Dragon 301814
Electro 312418
Electro 322418
Electro 332418
Legend IIIn/a24
Legend IIn/a30

RANKED DEFENSIVE LAYOUT CHANGES: ANYONE SEEN THE FESTIVAL MAP?

  • Layouts can be edited directly in the Tournament UI

  • It should now be much clearer that layouts can be changed up to the time battling starts in a new Tournament (League Day in Legend I)

  • Any changes made after the battling begins will be applied only to the following Tournament (League Day in Legend I)

  • Any updates made to a pre-defined layout that is set as an active layout in Ranked mode will now be automatically applied to the following Tournament’s layout (League Day in Legend I)

BATTLE LOG AND LEADERBOARD UPDATES: MAIN STAGE

Battle Log

  • We’ve given the Tournament Battle Log a new look and feel to make it easier to read (and easier to screenshot and share!)

  • New color-coding based on performance

  • A new summary view of the Battle Card is available that is easy to screenshot and show off to your friends

Leaderboards

  • Unified UI across Ranked

  • Clearer structure between global and personal views

New: Town Hall Leaderboard

  • You can now check out the top players at any Town Hall Level in the new Town Halls Leaderboard

PROMOTION AND DEMOTION FLOW IMPROVEMENTS: TOP OF THE CHARTS

  • Clearer feedback on rank changes

  • Improved visibility into performance and progression

  • A new promotion/demotion flow is accessible via the Player history after the promotion/demotion period

PLAYER PROFILE AND SOCIAL UPDATES: BACKSTAGE PASS

  • Legend profile retains:

    • Best rank

    • Trophy count

    • Total Legend trophies

  • Updates when a new best is achieved

  • Trophies are now visible again in:

    • Player Profile (current League)

    • Friends list in the Social tab

LEAGUE BASED ECONOMY CHANGES: MERCH TENT

Star Bonus

  • Slightly increased across:

    • Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, and all Ore types

  • Scales more when reaching a new Town Hall

League Bonus

  • Improved scaling when reaching a new League

Ranked Battle Loot

  • Slightly decreased to balance the increases above

NEW BAND MEMBERS

The amps are buzzing. The crowd is restless. And the roster just got louder.

This season, we are introducing new units and upgrades that hit hard, play louder, and bring entirely new ways to dominate the battlefield. Meet the latest additions to your war band.

NEW TOWN HALL GUARDIAN: THE LOGGER

Every stage needs a headliner. This one does not miss.

The Logger is a powerful ranged defender built to control the battlefield and punish anything that dares step into range.

  • Fires slow-moving, piercing projectiles that hit everything in their path

  • Targets both air and ground units

  • Deals 350 DPS

  • Applies 1-tile knockback on impact

Attack Range:

  • Levels 1 to 4: 7 tiles

  • Level 5: 8 tiles

NEW SIEGE MACHINE: SKY WAGON

Some bands bring backup singers. You bring reinforcements from the sky.

The Sky Wagon is an aerial Siege Machine designed to support your army mid-battle.

  • Can move independently, but performs best when deployed behind air troops

  • Launches up to 6 barrels, each containing a mix of your Clan Castle troops alongside Minions, a Balloon, and a Baby Dragon, with higher levels delivering more powerful reinforcements.

At Max Level, each deployment releases the following reinforcements:

  • 5 Minions (Level 14)

  • 1 Balloon (Level 13)

  • 1 Baby Dragon (Level 12)

GEARED UP TO SHRED

NEW DRAGON DUKE COMMON EQUIPMENT: ELECTRO FANGS

The Dragon Duke is not here to play backup. Unlocked at Town Hall 17, this new Common Equipment turns every attack into a lightning storm.

Electro Fangs

  • Passive Ability

  • Chains across up to 4 targets

  • Each jump deals 20% less damage

  • Up to 400 damage per strike

NEW LEVELS: TURN IT UP

Your army is getting stronger across the board. New levels are now available for multiple units:

Troops

  • Barbarian: Level 13

  • Goblin: Level 10

  • Valkyrie: Level 12

  • Golem: Level 15

  • Dragon: Level 13

  • Balloon: Level 13

  • Yeti: Level 8

  • Headhunter: Level 4

  • Root Rider: Level 4

  • Druid: Level 6

Siege Machines

  • Battle Drill: Level 6

  • Siege Barracks: Level 6

  • Log Launcher: Level 6

  • Battle Blimp: Level 6

Spells

  • Rage: Level 7

  • Freeze: Level 8

  • Clone: Level 9

  • Recall: Level 7

  • Overgrowth: Level 5

  • Ice Block: Level 6 

UPGRADE THE STAGE

Your core buildings are getting new levels to keep up with the chaos of the festival.

Buildings

  • Siege Workshop: Level 9

  • Army Camp: Level 14

  • Blacksmith: Level 10

Defenses

  • X-Bow - Level 13

  • Scattershot - Level 7

Traps

  • Giant Bomb: Level 12

  • +1 additional Air Bomb unlocked

WALLS: BUILD IT BIGGER

Stronger walls = stronger base. It’s just math.

  • 75 more pieces can now be upgraded to Level 19

That’s an additional 25 percent more walls

SUPERCHARGE: PUSH IT PAST THE LIMIT

Some defenses are not stopping at upgrades. They are going beyond them. Because when upgraded is not enough, you Supercharge.

New Supercharge Levels Available

  • Mortar: Levels 1-2

  • Inferno Tower: Levels 1-2

  • Hidden Tesla: Levels 1-2

  • Fire Spitter: Levels 1-2

  • Revenge Tower: Levels 1-2

ECONOMY: FASTER BUILDS, LOUDER PROGRESS

Every great show needs momentum.

  • Reduced time and resource upgrade costs for multiple upgrades across multiple Town Hall levels

CLAN WAR LEAGUES: WORLD TOUR EXPANSION

  • 4 new leagues added:

  • Titan III

  • Titan II

  • Titan I

  • Legend

  • Battle modifier support: Battle Modifiers are active in Titan II, Titan I, and Legend leagues

  • Promotion and demotion counts for some of the existing leagues have been adjusted to make promotion smoother across the board

  • Rewards have been rebalanced across all leagues to account for the new leagues

  • More players can earn bonus rewards in higher leagues

  • Leaderboard adjusted to display Legend league results instead of displaying Champion I league results

  • New league badges added for Titan and Legend

  • Updated War Map visuals for higher leagues

  • Improved target positioning to reduce misclicks on the War Map

GAMEPLAY CHANGES: SETLIST SWAPS

Heroes & Army

  • Added the ability to choose your preferred Archer Queen projectile visuals if you own any equipment which changes them. This setting is available in the change skin screen

  • You can now use currently upgrading Heroes and Pets in Friendly Challenges and Friendly Wars

Balance Changes

  • Re-enabled poison damage to Guardians, but poison will only apply 30% damage to them

  • Adjusted the timing of Geared Up Mortar so that its 1st burst has a delay of 0.5 seconds instead of happening instantly

  • Recall Spell now prioritizes Heroes

Siege Machines

  • Now take damage from Firemite fires

  • Now are immune to:

    • TH14-16 poison

    • Life Gem effects

    • Apprentice Warden aura

Other Changes

  • Totems are now immune to the Heroic Torch ability

  • Replay share cooldown lowered from 5 to 2 minutes

  • Spawned troops, such as Skeletons and Yetimites, now display their housing space

  • Battle modifiers had their text updated and clarified.

  • Chest loot pool updated

  • Guardians will no longer activate while they are Frozen

  • The limit for pinned messages in Clan chat has been raised from 10 to 20

BUG FIXES: ROADIES ARE ON IT

  • Fixed a bug which made Super Troops disappear from the 1st attack after claiming them from Medal event if you already had that Super Troop enabled before claiming it

  • Clan Castle units will no longer be removed from an active army if a Friendly War attacks a Clan Castle 

  • Fixed a bug which made new clans have a private war log and disabled Friendly Wars by default, despite displaying the options as being enabled when creating the clan

  • The game will now check for empty army before participating in a War, Legend or Ranked attack to avoid being able to go to those attacks without anything to deploy

  • Fixed a bug with the Yak AI which made it too hesitant to attack Walls sometimes

  • Opening the reinforcement request screen no longer closes the War Map or CWL Map screens

  • Hero Hall will now display a downloading spinner if the skins equipped have not been downloaded yet

  • The spell or troop being upgraded in the Lab will now update its image correctly when the previously researched item was gemmed to finish

  • Fixed various infoscreen bugs

  • Navigating to days other than the current war day in Clan War League will no longer clear the notification of pending attacks

  • Hammer of Building now works on Builder Base Traps

  • Fixed various issues with the Rocket Backpack equipment for Dragon Duke

TURN IT UP, CHIEF

The stage is set. The crowd is restless. Fame and glory are waiting.

So crank up the volume, pick up your axe, and shred your way to the top.

Clash On! 🤘