THE SOUND OF CLASH UPDATE
Monsters. Music. Mayhem.
Turn it up, chief. Clash Goes Metal this April, and the battlefield is about to get loud. MEAT SHIELD is headlining. Your base is the venue. And the crowd? Heavily armed. Get ready for a season that is louder, wilder, and more metal than ever before!
Let’s break down everything head-banging its way into the game this season.
LEGEND LEAGUES HIT THE STAGE
One Legend League wasn’t loud enough.
Legend League is now split into three tiers, each with its own structure, pressure, and pace. All three tiers earn the same Star Bonus and earn the same League Bonus. However, each tier offers a different competitive experience, with changes to battle structure, progression, and difficulty.
Note: Reaching Legend III will be enough to complete the final tier of the “League Master” Achievement.
LEGEND LEAGUE TIER STRUCTURE: MORE IN-DEPTH
Legend III
Weekly Tournaments
24 battles per week
Top 5 players per group promote each week
Uses Legend III Battle Modifiers (see chart below)
Legend II
Weekly Tournaments
30 battles per week
Top 3 players per group promote each week
Uses Legend II Battle Modifiers (see chart below)
Legend I
4-week Tournaments
8 battles per day
Players below Rank 10,000 demote each week
Uses Legend I Battle Modifiers (see chart below)
LEGEND I SPECIAL RULES: HEADLINERS ONLY
Demotion
Players below Rank 10,000 at the end of Sunday are demoted to Legend II on Monday
Weekly Trophy Reset
New players enter at 5,000 Trophies
Players below 5,000 reset to 5,000
All players reset to 5,000 Trophies at the start of each Tournament
Legend I Leaderboard
Displays the Top 200 players
Shows your current rank if outside the Top 200
Highlights when you are at risk of demotion
Filled Defenses
Missed defenses are replaced with the average of the current and previous day’s defensive results. This improves fairness while maintaining competitive integrity.
CHANGES TO BATTLE MODIFIERS: THE REMIX
Battle Modifiers will be removed from Electro 32 and Electro 33
Battle Modifiers have been renamed to match their League tier:
Legend III
Legend II
Legend I
Detailed changes are shown in the tables below:
|Esports
|OLD
|NEW
|Current
|NEW
|Current Legend
|Legend 1
|Legend 2
|Legend 3
|Defense DPS
|+20%
|+25%
|+15%
|+20%
|+15%
|+10%
|Defense Heroes HP/DPS
|+20%
|+25%
|+15%
|+20%
|+15%
|+10%
|Guardians HP/DPS
|0%
|+20%
|0%
|+20%
|+10%
|+5%
|Offense Heroes HP/DPS
|-20%
|-20%
|-5%
|-20%
|-10%
|-5%
|Equipment
|-3/-6
|-3/-6
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
SHOWTIME CHANGE
The pit opens on schedule.
Weekly Tournaments now begin:
Monday at 5 PM UTC
Previously:
Tuesday at 5 AM UTC
LEAGUE FLOOR CHANGES: WATCH YOUR FOOTING
Town Hall Level 16 League Floor moves from Golem 21 to Golem 20
Town Hall Level 17 League Floor moves from Titan 25 to PEKKA 23
Town Hall Level 18 gets its own League Floor at Titan 26
ALL RANKED LEAGUES: TUNED UP
Inactivity and Demotion
Players will see a new inactivity alert with a timer that counts down to the time of demotion, so no more guessing!
Demotion will now happen after 4 weeks of inactivity instead of 1
Players may be inactive from the ranked system (not sign up) for 4 weeks without being demoted.
After the initial demotion from inactivity, players are demoted 1 rank for every additional 4 weeks of inactivity until they hit their Town Hall floor.
After 4 weeks of inactivity at the Town Hall floor, players become unranked.
BATTLE COUNT CHANGES: NO ENCORE
|League
|Current Battle Count
|New Battle Count
|Titan 25
|14
|12
|Titan 26
|14
|12
|Titan 27
|14
|12
|Dragon 28
|18
|14
|Dragon 29
|18
|14
|Dragon 30
|18
|14
|Electro 31
|24
|18
|Electro 32
|24
|18
|Electro 33
|24
|18
|Legend III
|n/a
|24
|Legend II
|n/a
|30
RANKED DEFENSIVE LAYOUT CHANGES: ANYONE SEEN THE FESTIVAL MAP?
Layouts can be edited directly in the Tournament UI
It should now be much clearer that layouts can be changed up to the time battling starts in a new Tournament (League Day in Legend I)
Any changes made after the battling begins will be applied only to the following Tournament (League Day in Legend I)
Any updates made to a pre-defined layout that is set as an active layout in Ranked mode will now be automatically applied to the following Tournament’s layout (League Day in Legend I)
BATTLE LOG AND LEADERBOARD UPDATES: MAIN STAGE
Battle Log
We’ve given the Tournament Battle Log a new look and feel to make it easier to read (and easier to screenshot and share!)
New color-coding based on performance
A new summary view of the Battle Card is available that is easy to screenshot and show off to your friends
Leaderboards
Unified UI across Ranked
Clearer structure between global and personal views
New: Town Hall Leaderboard
You can now check out the top players at any Town Hall Level in the new Town Halls Leaderboard
PROMOTION AND DEMOTION FLOW IMPROVEMENTS: TOP OF THE CHARTS
Clearer feedback on rank changes
Improved visibility into performance and progression
A new promotion/demotion flow is accessible via the Player history after the promotion/demotion period
PLAYER PROFILE AND SOCIAL UPDATES: BACKSTAGE PASS
Legend profile retains:
Best rank
Trophy count
Total Legend trophies
Updates when a new best is achieved
Trophies are now visible again in:
Player Profile (current League)
Friends list in the Social tab
LEAGUE BASED ECONOMY CHANGES: MERCH TENT
Star Bonus
Slightly increased across:
Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, and all Ore types
Scales more when reaching a new Town Hall
League Bonus
Improved scaling when reaching a new League
Ranked Battle Loot
Slightly decreased to balance the increases above
NEW BAND MEMBERS
The amps are buzzing. The crowd is restless. And the roster just got louder.
This season, we are introducing new units and upgrades that hit hard, play louder, and bring entirely new ways to dominate the battlefield. Meet the latest additions to your war band.
NEW TOWN HALL GUARDIAN: THE LOGGER
Every stage needs a headliner. This one does not miss.
The Logger is a powerful ranged defender built to control the battlefield and punish anything that dares step into range.
Fires slow-moving, piercing projectiles that hit everything in their path
Targets both air and ground units
Deals 350 DPS
Applies 1-tile knockback on impact
Attack Range:
Levels 1 to 4: 7 tiles
Level 5: 8 tiles
NEW SIEGE MACHINE: SKY WAGON
Some bands bring backup singers. You bring reinforcements from the sky.
The Sky Wagon is an aerial Siege Machine designed to support your army mid-battle.
Can move independently, but performs best when deployed behind air troops
Launches up to 6 barrels, each containing a mix of your Clan Castle troops alongside Minions, a Balloon, and a Baby Dragon, with higher levels delivering more powerful reinforcements.
At Max Level, each deployment releases the following reinforcements:
5 Minions (Level 14)
1 Balloon (Level 13)
1 Baby Dragon (Level 12)
GEARED UP TO SHRED
NEW DRAGON DUKE COMMON EQUIPMENT: ELECTRO FANGS
The Dragon Duke is not here to play backup. Unlocked at Town Hall 17, this new Common Equipment turns every attack into a lightning storm.
Electro Fangs
Passive Ability
Chains across up to 4 targets
Each jump deals 20% less damage
Up to 400 damage per strike
NEW LEVELS: TURN IT UP
Your army is getting stronger across the board. New levels are now available for multiple units:
Troops
Barbarian: Level 13
Goblin: Level 10
Valkyrie: Level 12
Golem: Level 15
Dragon: Level 13
Balloon: Level 13
Yeti: Level 8
Headhunter: Level 4
Root Rider: Level 4
Druid: Level 6
Siege Machines
Battle Drill: Level 6
Siege Barracks: Level 6
Log Launcher: Level 6
Battle Blimp: Level 6
Spells
Rage: Level 7
Freeze: Level 8
Clone: Level 9
Recall: Level 7
Overgrowth: Level 5
Ice Block: Level 6
UPGRADE THE STAGE
Your core buildings are getting new levels to keep up with the chaos of the festival.
Buildings
Siege Workshop: Level 9
Army Camp: Level 14
Blacksmith: Level 10
Defenses
X-Bow - Level 13
Scattershot - Level 7
Traps
Giant Bomb: Level 12
+1 additional Air Bomb unlocked
WALLS: BUILD IT BIGGER
Stronger walls = stronger base. It’s just math.
75 more pieces can now be upgraded to Level 19
That’s an additional 25 percent more walls
SUPERCHARGE: PUSH IT PAST THE LIMIT
Some defenses are not stopping at upgrades. They are going beyond them. Because when upgraded is not enough, you Supercharge.
New Supercharge Levels Available
Mortar: Levels 1-2
Inferno Tower: Levels 1-2
Hidden Tesla: Levels 1-2
Fire Spitter: Levels 1-2
Revenge Tower: Levels 1-2
ECONOMY: FASTER BUILDS, LOUDER PROGRESS
Every great show needs momentum.
Reduced time and resource upgrade costs for multiple upgrades across multiple Town Hall levels
CLAN WAR LEAGUES: WORLD TOUR EXPANSION
4 new leagues added:
Titan III
Titan II
Titan I
Legend
Battle modifier support: Battle Modifiers are active in Titan II, Titan I, and Legend leagues
Promotion and demotion counts for some of the existing leagues have been adjusted to make promotion smoother across the board
Rewards have been rebalanced across all leagues to account for the new leagues
More players can earn bonus rewards in higher leagues
Leaderboard adjusted to display Legend league results instead of displaying Champion I league results
New league badges added for Titan and Legend
Updated War Map visuals for higher leagues
Improved target positioning to reduce misclicks on the War Map
GAMEPLAY CHANGES: SETLIST SWAPS
Heroes & Army
Added the ability to choose your preferred Archer Queen projectile visuals if you own any equipment which changes them. This setting is available in the change skin screen
You can now use currently upgrading Heroes and Pets in Friendly Challenges and Friendly Wars
Balance Changes
Re-enabled poison damage to Guardians, but poison will only apply 30% damage to them
Adjusted the timing of Geared Up Mortar so that its 1st burst has a delay of 0.5 seconds instead of happening instantly
Recall Spell now prioritizes Heroes
Siege Machines
Now take damage from Firemite fires
Now are immune to:
TH14-16 poison
Life Gem effects
Apprentice Warden aura
Other Changes
Totems are now immune to the Heroic Torch ability
Replay share cooldown lowered from 5 to 2 minutes
Spawned troops, such as Skeletons and Yetimites, now display their housing space
Battle modifiers had their text updated and clarified.
Chest loot pool updated
Guardians will no longer activate while they are Frozen
The limit for pinned messages in Clan chat has been raised from 10 to 20
BUG FIXES: ROADIES ARE ON IT
Fixed a bug which made Super Troops disappear from the 1st attack after claiming them from Medal event if you already had that Super Troop enabled before claiming it
Clan Castle units will no longer be removed from an active army if a Friendly War attacks a Clan Castle
Fixed a bug which made new clans have a private war log and disabled Friendly Wars by default, despite displaying the options as being enabled when creating the clan
The game will now check for empty army before participating in a War, Legend or Ranked attack to avoid being able to go to those attacks without anything to deploy
Fixed a bug with the Yak AI which made it too hesitant to attack Walls sometimes
Opening the reinforcement request screen no longer closes the War Map or CWL Map screens
Hero Hall will now display a downloading spinner if the skins equipped have not been downloaded yet
The spell or troop being upgraded in the Lab will now update its image correctly when the previously researched item was gemmed to finish
Fixed various infoscreen bugs
Navigating to days other than the current war day in Clan War League will no longer clear the notification of pending attacks
Hammer of Building now works on Builder Base Traps
Fixed various issues with the Rocket Backpack equipment for Dragon Duke
TURN IT UP, CHIEF
The stage is set. The crowd is restless. Fame and glory are waiting.
So crank up the volume, pick up your axe, and shred your way to the top.
Clash On! 🤘