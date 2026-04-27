LEGEND LEAGUES HIT THE STAGE

One Legend League wasn’t loud enough.

Legend League is now split into three tiers, each with its own structure, pressure, and pace. All three tiers earn the same Star Bonus and earn the same League Bonus. However, each tier offers a different competitive experience, with changes to battle structure, progression, and difficulty.

Note: Reaching Legend III will be enough to complete the final tier of the “League Master” Achievement.

LEGEND LEAGUE TIER STRUCTURE: MORE IN-DEPTH

Legend III

Weekly Tournaments

24 battles per week

Top 5 players per group promote each week

Uses Legend III Battle Modifiers (see chart below)

Legend II

Weekly Tournaments

30 battles per week

Top 3 players per group promote each week

Uses Legend II Battle Modifiers (see chart below)

Legend I

4-week Tournaments

8 battles per day

Players below Rank 10,000 demote each week

Uses Legend I Battle Modifiers (see chart below)

LEGEND I SPECIAL RULES: HEADLINERS ONLY

Demotion

Players below Rank 10,000 at the end of Sunday are demoted to Legend II on Monday

Weekly Trophy Reset

New players enter at 5,000 Trophies

Players below 5,000 reset to 5,000

All players reset to 5,000 Trophies at the start of each Tournament

Legend I Leaderboard

Displays the Top 200 players

Shows your current rank if outside the Top 200

Highlights when you are at risk of demotion

Filled Defenses

Missed defenses are replaced with the average of the current and previous day’s defensive results. This improves fairness while maintaining competitive integrity.

CHANGES TO BATTLE MODIFIERS: THE REMIX

Battle Modifiers will be removed from Electro 32 and Electro 33

Battle Modifiers have been renamed to match their League tier: Legend III Legend II Legend I



Detailed changes are shown in the tables below:

Esports OLD NEW Current NEW Current Legend Legend 1 Legend 2 Legend 3 Defense DPS +20% +25% +15% +20% +15% +10% Defense Heroes HP/DPS +20% +25% +15% +20% +15% +10% Guardians HP/DPS 0% +20% 0% +20% +10% +5% Offense Heroes HP/DPS -20% -20% -5% -20% -10% -5% Equipment -3/-6 -3/-6 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

SHOWTIME CHANGE

The pit opens on schedule.

Weekly Tournaments now begin: Monday at 5 PM UTC

Previously: Tuesday at 5 AM UTC



Town Hall Level 16 League Floor moves from Golem 21 to Golem 20

Town Hall Level 17 League Floor moves from Titan 25 to PEKKA 23

Town Hall Level 18 gets its own League Floor at Titan 26

ALL RANKED LEAGUES: TUNED UP

Inactivity and Demotion

Players will see a new inactivity alert with a timer that counts down to the time of demotion, so no more guessing!

Demotion will now happen after 4 weeks of inactivity instead of 1 Players may be inactive from the ranked system (not sign up) for 4 weeks without being demoted. After the initial demotion from inactivity, players are demoted 1 rank for every additional 4 weeks of inactivity until they hit their Town Hall floor. After 4 weeks of inactivity at the Town Hall floor, players become unranked.



BATTLE COUNT CHANGES: NO ENCORE

League Current Battle Count New Battle Count Titan 25 14 12 Titan 26 14 12 Titan 27 14 12 Dragon 28 18 14 Dragon 29 18 14 Dragon 30 18 14 Electro 31 24 18 Electro 32 24 18 Electro 33 24 18 Legend III n/a 24 Legend II n/a 30

RANKED DEFENSIVE LAYOUT CHANGES: ANYONE SEEN THE FESTIVAL MAP?

Layouts can be edited directly in the Tournament UI

It should now be much clearer that layouts can be changed up to the time battling starts in a new Tournament (League Day in Legend I)

Any changes made after the battling begins will be applied only to the following Tournament (League Day in Legend I)

Any updates made to a pre-defined layout that is set as an active layout in Ranked mode will now be automatically applied to the following Tournament’s layout (League Day in Legend I)

Battle Log

We’ve given the Tournament Battle Log a new look and feel to make it easier to read (and easier to screenshot and share!)

New color-coding based on performance

A new summary view of the Battle Card is available that is easy to screenshot and show off to your friends

Leaderboards

Unified UI across Ranked

Clearer structure between global and personal views

New: Town Hall Leaderboard

You can now check out the top players at any Town Hall Level in the new Town Halls Leaderboard

PROMOTION AND DEMOTION FLOW IMPROVEMENTS: TOP OF THE CHARTS

Clearer feedback on rank changes

Improved visibility into performance and progression

A new promotion/demotion flow is accessible via the Player history after the promotion/demotion period

Legend profile retains: Best rank Trophy count Total Legend trophies

Updates when a new best is achieved

Trophies are now visible again in: Player Profile (current League) Friends list in the Social tab



LEAGUE BASED ECONOMY CHANGES: MERCH TENT

Star Bonus

Slightly increased across: Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, and all Ore types

Scales more when reaching a new Town Hall

League Bonus

Improved scaling when reaching a new League

Ranked Battle Loot

Slightly decreased to balance the increases above

NEW BAND MEMBERS

The amps are buzzing. The crowd is restless. And the roster just got louder.

This season, we are introducing new units and upgrades that hit hard, play louder, and bring entirely new ways to dominate the battlefield. Meet the latest additions to your war band.

NEW TOWN HALL GUARDIAN: THE LOGGER

Every stage needs a headliner. This one does not miss.

The Logger is a powerful ranged defender built to control the battlefield and punish anything that dares step into range.

Fires slow-moving, piercing projectiles that hit everything in their path

Targets both air and ground units

Deals 350 DPS

Applies 1-tile knockback on impact

Attack Range:

Levels 1 to 4: 7 tiles

Level 5: 8 tiles

NEW SIEGE MACHINE: SKY WAGON

Some bands bring backup singers. You bring reinforcements from the sky.

The Sky Wagon is an aerial Siege Machine designed to support your army mid-battle.

Can move independently, but performs best when deployed behind air troops

Launches up to 6 barrels, each containing a mix of your Clan Castle troops alongside Minions, a Balloon, and a Baby Dragon, with higher levels delivering more powerful reinforcements.

At Max Level, each deployment releases the following reinforcements:

5 Minions (Level 14)

1 Balloon (Level 13)

1 Baby Dragon (Level 12)

GEARED UP TO SHRED

NEW DRAGON DUKE COMMON EQUIPMENT: ELECTRO FANGS

The Dragon Duke is not here to play backup. Unlocked at Town Hall 17, this new Common Equipment turns every attack into a lightning storm.

Electro Fangs

Passive Ability

Chains across up to 4 targets

Each jump deals 20% less damage

Up to 400 damage per strike

NEW LEVELS: TURN IT UP

Your army is getting stronger across the board. New levels are now available for multiple units:

Troops

Barbarian: Level 13

Goblin: Level 10

Valkyrie: Level 12

Golem: Level 15

Dragon: Level 13

Balloon: Level 13

Yeti: Level 8

Headhunter: Level 4

Root Rider: Level 4

Druid: Level 6

Siege Machines

Battle Drill: Level 6

Siege Barracks: Level 6

Log Launcher: Level 6

Battle Blimp: Level 6

Spells

Rage: Level 7

Freeze: Level 8

Clone: Level 9

Recall: Level 7

Overgrowth: Level 5

Ice Block: Level 6

UPGRADE THE STAGE

Your core buildings are getting new levels to keep up with the chaos of the festival.

Buildings

Siege Workshop: Level 9

Army Camp: Level 14

Blacksmith: Level 10

Defenses

X-Bow - Level 13

Scattershot - Level 7

Traps

Giant Bomb: Level 12

+1 additional Air Bomb unlocked

WALLS: BUILD IT BIGGER

Stronger walls = stronger base. It’s just math.

75 more pieces can now be upgraded to Level 19

That’s an additional 25 percent more walls

SUPERCHARGE: PUSH IT PAST THE LIMIT

Some defenses are not stopping at upgrades. They are going beyond them. Because when upgraded is not enough, you Supercharge.

New Supercharge Levels Available

Mortar: Levels 1-2

Inferno Tower: Levels 1-2

Hidden Tesla: Levels 1-2

Fire Spitter: Levels 1-2

Revenge Tower: Levels 1-2

ECONOMY: FASTER BUILDS, LOUDER PROGRESS

Every great show needs momentum.

Reduced time and resource upgrade costs for multiple upgrades across multiple Town Hall levels

CLAN WAR LEAGUES: WORLD TOUR EXPANSION

4 new leagues added:

Titan III

Titan II

Titan I

Legend

Battle modifier support: Battle Modifiers are active in Titan II, Titan I, and Legend leagues

Promotion and demotion counts for some of the existing leagues have been adjusted to make promotion smoother across the board

Rewards have been rebalanced across all leagues to account for the new leagues

More players can earn bonus rewards in higher leagues

Leaderboard adjusted to display Legend league results instead of displaying Champion I league results

New league badges added for Titan and Legend

Updated War Map visuals for higher leagues

Improved target positioning to reduce misclicks on the War Map

GAMEPLAY CHANGES: SETLIST SWAPS

Heroes & Army

Added the ability to choose your preferred Archer Queen projectile visuals if you own any equipment which changes them. This setting is available in the change skin screen

You can now use currently upgrading Heroes and Pets in Friendly Challenges and Friendly Wars

Balance Changes

Re-enabled poison damage to Guardians, but poison will only apply 30% damage to them

Adjusted the timing of Geared Up Mortar so that its 1st burst has a delay of 0.5 seconds instead of happening instantly

Recall Spell now prioritizes Heroes

Siege Machines

Now take damage from Firemite fires

Now are immune to: TH14-16 poison Life Gem effects Apprentice Warden aura



Other Changes

Totems are now immune to the Heroic Torch ability

Replay share cooldown lowered from 5 to 2 minutes

Spawned troops, such as Skeletons and Yetimites, now display their housing space

Battle modifiers had their text updated and clarified.

Chest loot pool updated

Guardians will no longer activate while they are Frozen

The limit for pinned messages in Clan chat has been raised from 10 to 20

BUG FIXES: ROADIES ARE ON IT

Fixed a bug which made Super Troops disappear from the 1st attack after claiming them from Medal event if you already had that Super Troop enabled before claiming it

Clan Castle units will no longer be removed from an active army if a Friendly War attacks a Clan Castle

Fixed a bug which made new clans have a private war log and disabled Friendly Wars by default, despite displaying the options as being enabled when creating the clan

The game will now check for empty army before participating in a War, Legend or Ranked attack to avoid being able to go to those attacks without anything to deploy

Fixed a bug with the Yak AI which made it too hesitant to attack Walls sometimes

Opening the reinforcement request screen no longer closes the War Map or CWL Map screens

Hero Hall will now display a downloading spinner if the skins equipped have not been downloaded yet

The spell or troop being upgraded in the Lab will now update its image correctly when the previously researched item was gemmed to finish

Fixed various infoscreen bugs

Navigating to days other than the current war day in Clan War League will no longer clear the notification of pending attacks

Hammer of Building now works on Builder Base Traps

Fixed various issues with the Rocket Backpack equipment for Dragon Duke

TURN IT UP, CHIEF

The stage is set. The crowd is restless. Fame and glory are waiting.

So crank up the volume, pick up your axe, and shred your way to the top.

Clash On! 🤘