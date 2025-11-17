TOWN HALL 18 Crash Lands! - Update
We braced for impact, and the meteor left its mark. Literally. Town Hall 17 was destroyed, but Builder used quick-thinking and even quicker hammering to make something epic from the cosmic rubble. That’s right. Town Hall 18 is made of pure meteorite!
When upgrading to Town Hall 18, you will see a short cinematic of the meteor impact destroying your Village before revealing the new Town Hall. The meteor visual only plays once. If the game is closed during upgrade, the video can’t be replayed. After the upgrade, you must tap away the meteorite to reveal the Town Hall.
Town Hall 18 Makes a Splash!
Guardians are on patrol!
From the fallen meteorite, mysterious Guardians have risen to defend your Village like Heroes! They’re like if a Town Hall Weapon had legs… and hands… and eyes… and…
Guardians are Town Hall 18’s unique defense.
They defend your Village, but cannot be used in attacks.
Only one Guardian can defend at a time.
Guardians have upgrades that require a free Builder.
Guardians cannot be used while upgrading.
Even while a Guardian is upgrading, the lower-level version will still appear in Ranked, War, and Clan War League defenses. Whichever Guardian you have selected will defend using its most recently completed level.
Tapping the Guardian when viewing your Village shows the Guardian’s patrol route.
Open the Guardian menu via a new button when the Town Hall is selected.
Upgrading to Town Hall 18 unlocks two Guardians: Smasher and Longshot. Select the one you like!
Guardian: Smasher - a smashing specialist!
Melee-based Guardian.
Targets ground & air enemies with splash damage.
Ability: Sore Loser - Rages when the Town Hall is destroyed and leaves rage behind when defeated.
Guardian: Longshot - Long range splash damage!
Ranged Guardian.
Targets ground & air enemies with splash damage.
Ability: Final Blow - Explodes when defeated, damaging nearby enemies.
New Troop: Meteor Golem makes it big!
Meteor Golem arrived as a temporary troop for the Cosmic Rock Medal Event, now he’s a full-time troop!
Throws Meteormites over Walls for up close damage
Meteormites can remerge to form a Meteor Golem
Unlock at Town Hall 17
New Spell: Totem Spell
Distract enemy defenses with dense cosmic rock by deploying a Totem Spell. Totems soak up damage so your other troops can push the attack unimpeded!
Stuns and damages buildings in its landing radius
Can be targeted by ground and air enemies temporarily
Unlock at Town Hall 16
New Defense: Revenge Tower
As other buildings fall, the Revenge tower gets stronger… and angrier!
As 5, 20, and 40 buildings are destroyed in a defense, the Revenge Tower increases its power and hitpoints
Unlock at Town Hall 18
New Merged Defense: Super Wizard Tower
Merge two Wizard Towers at Town Hall 18 to create a Super Wizard Tower. The Wizard at the top gets promoted to a Super Wizard, and his attacks can chain up to 15 nearby enemies!
Chain up to 15 enemies with his attacks
Unlock at Town Hall 18
New Levels
New levels have arrived for some Heroes, Buildings, Troops, Spells, Siege Machines and Pets too!
Crafted Defenses: Crafting Phase 2
Ongoing Crafted Defense upgrades from the previous phase will be automatically refunded.
When the phase ends, all previous Crafted Defenses reset instantly to the Crafting Station. Any War or Ranked snapshots taken before the phase ends will still include the defenses, while new snapshots afterward will only show the Crafting Station. Note! Snapshots are saved versions of Village bases that can be attacked by other players.
Once new Crafted Defense arrives, the old Crafting Station will be removed (if you are still in Town Hall 17).
With the launch of Crafting Phase 2, three new Crafted Defenses become available to select and upgrade:
Light Beam
A ranged defense with a projectile that loses power with distance.
Hero Bell
Boosts defending Heroes’ health and damage while standing!
Bomb Hive
Bombs fly from it like a nest, damaging any ground or air units that they hit.
This Crafting Phase is scheduled to last for four months, and will be released a few days after the update.
Introducing: The Fancy Shop!
A new tab is open for business in the Shop… Welcome to the Fancy Shop! This is where Chiefs in the latest Town Halls can spend Sparky Stones for unique rewards! The Fancy Shop is available on the second-to-last tab of the Shop menu. The Fancy Shop is only visible to players who can earn or have Sparky Stones.
What are Sparky Stones? How can I get them?
Earn Sparky Stones for Supercharging buildings or upgrading Crafted Defenses. Sparky Stones earned can be spent in the Fancy Shop on unique rewards such as a new decoration, a Builder Skin, and decoration Charge Effects!
Each Supercharge awards 10 Sparky Stones
Each Crafted Defense upgrade awards 8 Sparky Stones
All previous Supercharges and Crafted Defenses upgrades that have been removed will convert to Sparky Stones when the update goes live.
Available in the Fancy Shop at launch:
1x Meteorite Builder Skin, purchasable only once. After purchasing the Meteorite Builder Skin, you can select any Builder Hut and pick between either the original Builder or Meteorite Builder Skins. The skin will, at present, apply to all Builders.
1x Unique Home Village Decoration, purchasable only once.
A Charge Effect for your choice of decoration. It can be bought multiple times and can be applied to any decoration. It’s like a Supercharge sparkle just for your decorations!
To accommodate the new Builder Skin, all Builders are now rendered in 3D, like the Guardians and Heroes.
Quality of Life
Display info screen for the Skeletons spawned from Skeleton Trap
Display Builder Base background in skin selection screen for Builder Base Heroes
Revenge Battles have a dedicated battle end screen
Battle log units are now arranged in the following order from left to right: Troops, Siege Machines, Heroes, Spells, Clan Banner, Clan Castle Troops, Clan Castle Siege Machines, Clan Castle Spells.
Balance Changes
We’ve balanced the defensive Minion Prince. His hitpoints have been reduced by 1000 and all of his Equipment has an additional +500 hitpoints.
Level 7 and above Clans can now donate an additional Spell, allowing Clans with all perks to donate up to 4 Spells.
Bug Fixes
Meteor Golem no longer gets stuck when attacking Skeletons
Battle Details pop up now remains open
Grand Warden follows Meteor Golems with smoother pathing
When your army is full, the Clan Capital army tab no longer has a greyed out button
You can now instantly activate Builder Base Cannon Cart or ElectroFire Wizard
Cannon Cart in Builder Base now shows range when deployed
Clan War League Shop Changes
We made the following change in the Clan War League Shop: The cost of the Resource Potion will increase from 5 Clan War League Medals to 10 Clan War League Medals.
We want the Clan War League Shop to feel more rewarding over time, encouraging players to use their medals regularly to grow their Village, instead of saving them all at once.
Ranked Improvements
You can no longer use temporary troops and temporary Spells in Ranked Battles, Clan Wars, and Clan War Leagues.
Matchmaking within a weekly tournament group will now be less predictable.
Changes to the Ranked League due to inactivity.
Before the update, if you were inactive in Ranked (“inactive” is not signing up or signing up and not doing any battles) for one Tournament, you maintained your previous League status and bonuses for that week of inactivity; however, if you did not sign up for the following Tournament by the end of the current week’s Tournament (Monday morning at 5AM UTC), you would be demoted one League for each week of inactivity.
After the update, if you are inactive in Ranked (“inactive” is not signing up or signing up and not doing any battles) for one Tournament, you will maintain your previous League status and bonuses for that week of inactivity. In order to maintain the same League ranking for the following week, you must sign up for the following week’s Tournament before it begins (Tuesday morning 5AM UTC).
If you do not sign up for the current week’s Tournament by Friday at 5AM UTC, a warning will display on the Battle screen stating that you are at risk of demotion if you do not sign up by the start of the next Tournament.
Below are the changes to the Promotion and Demotion percentages as well as the number of battles in certain Leagues:
|Promotion % Change
|Demotion % Change
|Max Battles/Week Change
|League 7
|+5%
|League 16
|+5%
|League 17
|+5%
|League 18
|+5%
|League 19
|+5%
|League 20
|+5%
|League 21
|+5%
|League 22
|+5%
|-2
|League 23
|+5%
|-2
|League 24
|+5%
|League 25
|+5%
|-4
|League 26
|+5%
|League 27
|+5%
|League 28
|+10%
|+5%
|League 29
|+5%
|+5%
|League 30
|+5%
|+5%
|League 31
|+5%
|+5%