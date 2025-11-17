Guardians are on patrol!

From the fallen meteorite, mysterious Guardians have risen to defend your Village like Heroes! They’re like if a Town Hall Weapon had legs… and hands… and eyes… and…

Guardians are Town Hall 18’s unique defense.

They defend your Village, but cannot be used in attacks.

Only one Guardian can defend at a time.

Guardians have upgrades that require a free Builder. Guardians cannot be used while upgrading. Even while a Guardian is upgrading, the lower-level version will still appear in Ranked, War, and Clan War League defenses. Whichever Guardian you have selected will defend using its most recently completed level.

Tapping the Guardian when viewing your Village shows the Guardian’s patrol route.

Open the Guardian menu via a new button when the Town Hall is selected.

Upgrading to Town Hall 18 unlocks two Guardians: Smasher and Longshot. Select the one you like!

Guardian: Smasher - a smashing specialist! Melee-based Guardian. Targets ground & air enemies with splash damage. Ability: Sore Loser - Rages when the Town Hall is destroyed and leaves rage behind when defeated.

Guardian: Longshot - Long range splash damage! Ranged Guardian. Targets ground & air enemies with splash damage. Ability: Final Blow - Explodes when defeated, damaging nearby enemies.



New Troop: Meteor Golem makes it big!

Meteor Golem arrived as a temporary troop for the Cosmic Rock Medal Event, now he’s a full-time troop!

Throws Meteormites over Walls for up close damage

Meteormites can remerge to form a Meteor Golem

Unlock at Town Hall 17

New Spell: Totem Spell

Distract enemy defenses with dense cosmic rock by deploying a Totem Spell. Totems soak up damage so your other troops can push the attack unimpeded!

Stuns and damages buildings in its landing radius

Can be targeted by ground and air enemies temporarily

Unlock at Town Hall 16

New Defense: Revenge Tower

As other buildings fall, the Revenge tower gets stronger… and angrier!

As 5, 20, and 40 buildings are destroyed in a defense, the Revenge Tower increases its power and hitpoints

Unlock at Town Hall 18

New Merged Defense: Super Wizard Tower

Merge two Wizard Towers at Town Hall 18 to create a Super Wizard Tower. The Wizard at the top gets promoted to a Super Wizard, and his attacks can chain up to 15 nearby enemies!

Chain up to 15 enemies with his attacks

Unlock at Town Hall 18

New Levels

New levels have arrived for some Heroes, Buildings, Troops, Spells, Siege Machines and Pets too!