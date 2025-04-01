WWE Superstars are here to Clash in our biggest Season yet! Welcome to ClashaMania!

April 1-30: A Superstar Arrival! - YEETer is a Superstar that throws everything! He’ll join your army from the start of the Season if you have Town Hall 4 or above. Train him up and let him throw!

April 1-11: Clan War Leagues - Get your game face on! Clan War Leagues are here! And there’s no room for chumps!

April 2-30: ClashaMania Scenery - The ClashaMania Scenery transforms your Village into a packed-out arena! The crowd is hurngry for action, so make your Village the Main Event.

April 2-18: Season Challenges - Tackle epic WWE Season Challenges, including the chance to take on OverlordRHODES’ Village.

April 4-30: Hero Skins - Heroes are honoring WWE mainstays by gearing up in Legendary Skins. King Cody, Brutality Queen, Prince Mysterio, Darkness Warden, and The RoyalEST are arriving!

April 8-30: Fighting Rings - Army Camps are fighting rings?! WWE Superstars have settled down in your Village and turned Army Camps into fighting rings for ClashaMania. Some Superstars are friendly, but others… not so much!

April 8-30: Friend or Foe Medal Event - Want extra muscle in your army? Unlock more Superstar temporary Troops from the Friend or Foe Medal Event and earn Champ Medals to unlock the Action Figure Epic Equipment for Archer Queen. Or, use those earned medals to get the Super Decoration - Surprise Wheel.

April 14-20: Gold Rush! - Goblins stole the WWE title! Take part in the brand-new Gold Rush co-operative Clan Event to collect and contribute Gold Nuggets and build a new title.