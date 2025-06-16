Healers would sometimes get confused in battle and randomly change their healing target. They’ve re-read the Healing 101 rulebook, and now this bug has been fixed.

Fixed an issue where the Starter Challenges Upgrade button would crash the game.

Fixed issues with Clan Castle Troops icons and levels displaying incorrectly in Friendly Challenges.

Fixed an issue where Super Yetis added from the Spotlight Event would be removed from armies after reloading if your regular Yeti is level 2 or lower.

Fixed an issue where Sceneries purchased from the Trader Shop would not be correctly delivered.

Fixed an issue where tapping the “Start War” button on the Clan War Leagues Result screen from Home Village would crash the game.

Fixed issues with Clan Castle Troops for Friendly Challenges would display level numbers incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where Druid would spawn an additional bear if he is defeated at the same time that he turns into a bear. Roar!

Fixed an issue where the Builder Base Spring Trap had infinite pushing capacity.

Fixed an issue where Troop icons would not be scrollable in army editor screen if initiated in scout view in Friendly Challenges, Clan Wars, or Clan War Leagues.

Fixed an issue with incorrect greyed out “Boost Army” button in Clan Capital Attacks.

Fixed an issue where Friendly Challenge Clan Castle Troops would retain lower levels despite having upgraded the Clan Castle.

Fixed visual issue where the Super Yeti would clip through Walls.

Fixed an issue where the Archer Queen would not activate her unused ability when defeated.

Fixed an issue where Town Hall 2 players could push to Legend League using an exploit.

Fixed an issue where using Recall Spell on Troops in Grand Warden’s radius would cause the Grand Warden to stutter.

Fixed an issue where Friendly Challenge Clan Castle Troops would change from what is displayed in the army preview to their actual deployment.

Fixed an issue where the Friendly War army preview would display Home Village army.

Fixed an issue where the Builder Menu would display the Builder Boat as an upgrade option to players at Town Hall 4 and 5.

Fixed an issue where donated Siege Machines would display incorrect levels if the receiver’s Siege Machines were boosted.

Fixed an issue where the Clan Castle capacity shows the defender’s capacity instead of the attacker’s capacity in the Clan War attack confirmation screen.

Fixed an issue where upgrading Heroes are not greyed out in Clan War attack confirmation screen.

Fixed a visual issue where a white square would appear on the Minion Prince if his Hero Banner is moved while he is upgrading.

Fixed an issue where selecting the next arrow when donating Clan Castle Troops in Wars would close the Donation menu.

Fixed an issue where the Goblin Builder could not be used when using the Wall Upgrade feature.

Fixed an issue where incorrect Clan Castle Troops would appear in Friendly Challenges.

Fixed an issue with visual overlapping when sharing a Layout Link with a Village that has broken Buildings (Clan Castle, Gem Mine, Clock Tower).

Fixed an issue where Clan Castle Troops would default to level 1 in Friendly Challenges if using an Army Recipe shared via Clan Chat.

Fixed an issue where some Achievement Title and descriptions would visually overlap.

Fixed an issue where Shop notifications would reappear after closing and re-opening the game.

Fixed an issue where some Troop levels were not updated in their info screens if they were upgraded using Gems.