Clash of Clans News Archive
2022年12月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
12月のアップデート！
2022年12月11日
Blog – Clash of Clans
クランの都の新しいコンテンツ：都リーグ、プレイヤーの家！
2022年12月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
今後予定されている Supercell ID の変更
2022年12月5日
Blog – Clash of Clans
12月のバランス変更 🔜
2022年11月28日
Blog – Clash of Clans
ゲーム内の文章についてご意見をお聞かせください！
2022年11月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
大工の拠点の今後について
