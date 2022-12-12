Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive



2022年12月12日

Blog – Clash of Clans

12月のアップデート！


2022年12月11日

Blog – Clash of Clans

クランの都の新しいコンテンツ：都リーグ、プレイヤーの家！


2022年12月9日

Blog – Clash of Clans

今後予定されている Supercell ID の変更


2022年12月5日

Blog – Clash of Clans

12月のバランス変更 🔜


2022年11月28日

Blog – Clash of Clans

ゲーム内の文章についてご意見をお聞かせください！


2022年11月15日

Blog – Clash of Clans

大工の拠点の今後について
