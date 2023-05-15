Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2023年5月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
大工の拠点2.0 | フルパッチノート
2023年5月14日
Blog – Clash of Clans
ビルダーホール10登場！
2023年5月13日
Blog – Clash of Clans
大工の拠点のアップデートの告知第2弾へようこそ！
2023年5月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
大工の拠点2.0アップデート：バトルコプター、ユニットの能力
2023年5月3日
Blog – Clash of Clans
大工の拠点2.0：レイアウト、ユニットのレベル、B.O.B！
2023年4月4日
Blog – Clash of Clans
大工の拠点2.0：小さいまま、より深い戦略性に
