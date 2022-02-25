Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2022年2月25日

任意のアップデート v14.426.3
2022年2月15日

さらにゲームを快適に！
2022年2月15日

メンテナンスのお知らせ
2022年2月10日

ウォームアップトーナメントが帰ってきた！
2022年2月8日

Facebook連携サービスと一部OSのバージョンサポート終了
2022年1月19日

バランス調整！
