Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2022年6月28日

Blog – Clash of Clans

任意のアップデート
article image

2022年6月26日

Blog – Clash of Clans

自分の村の変更
article image

2022年6月25日

Blog – Clash of Clans

クランの都の変更
article image

2022年6月24日

Blog – Clash of Clans

まもなくバランス変更！
article image

2022年5月18日

Blog – Clash of Clans

クラッシュ・オブ・クランの今後の展望について
article image

2022年5月4日

Blog – Clash of Clans

任意のアップデート V14.555.9
Previous1819202122Next