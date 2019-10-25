Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2019年10月25日

Blog – Clash of Clans

SupercellがeSportsの秋を熱くする！！ ハッシュタグを投稿するとスペシャルグッズセットが当たる！3タイトル合同Twitterキャンペーン開催！
article image

2019年10月2日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【重要】消費税率変更に伴うアイテム価格変更のお知らせ
article image

2019年9月10日

Blog – Clash of Clans

9月のバランス調整
article image

2019年9月6日

Blog – Clash of Clans

ワイルドカードチームに会いましょう！
article image

2019年8月28日

Blog – Clash of Clans

任意アップデート
article image

2019年8月8日

Blog – Clash of Clans

MCESの配置
Previous3435363738Next