Clash of Clans News Archive
2019年10月25日
Blog – Clash of Clans
SupercellがeSportsの秋を熱くする！！ ハッシュタグを投稿するとスペシャルグッズセットが当たる！3タイトル合同Twitterキャンペーン開催！
2019年10月2日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【重要】消費税率変更に伴うアイテム価格変更のお知らせ
2019年9月10日
Blog – Clash of Clans
9月のバランス調整
2019年9月6日
Blog – Clash of Clans
ワイルドカードチームに会いましょう！
2019年8月28日
Blog – Clash of Clans
任意アップデート
2019年8月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans
MCESの配置
