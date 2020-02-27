Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2020年2月27日
Blog – Clash of Clans
バランス調整のお知らせ！
2020年1月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
1月のバランス調整について
2019年12月5日
Blog – Clash of Clans
投石器登場！
2019年12月4日
Blog – Clash of Clans
そいつは空からやってきた！
2019年12月3日
Blog – Clash of Clans
タウンホール13が登場！
2019年11月21日
Blog – Clash of Clans
メンバー募集ツールの改良（12月アップデート）
Previous
33
34
35
36
37
Next