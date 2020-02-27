Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2020年2月27日

Blog – Clash of Clans

バランス調整のお知らせ！
article image

2020年1月15日

Blog – Clash of Clans

1月のバランス調整について
article image

2019年12月5日

Blog – Clash of Clans

投石器登場！
article image

2019年12月4日

Blog – Clash of Clans

そいつは空からやってきた！
article image

2019年12月3日

Blog – Clash of Clans

タウンホール13が登場！
article image

2019年11月21日

Blog – Clash of Clans

メンバー募集ツールの改良（12月アップデート）
Previous3334353637Next