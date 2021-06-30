Supercell logo
2021년 6월 30일
Blog – Clash of Clans

클랜전 리그 국내 TOP 10 순위를 공개합니다!

대장! 2021년 5월&6월의 챔피언리그 Ⅰ의 클랜전 리그 국내 TOP 10을 소개합니다😀

그럼 7월 클랜전 리그 또한 건투를 빕니다!

