Clash of Clans News Archive

2025년 2월 10일

2월 업데이트 패치노트
2025년 2월 6일

스네이크 페스티벌: 푸른 뱀의 해 메달 이벤트!
2025년 2월 1일

푸른 뱀의 해가 찾아왔어요!
2025년 1월 22일

영웅 장비 밸런스 조정!
2024년 12월 18일

장난감 가게 대전: 클래시마스 메달 이벤트!
2024년 11월 25일

마을회관 17레벨 업데이트가 도착했습니다!
