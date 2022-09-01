Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2022년 9월 1일
Blog – Clash of Clans
클래시 축제에 오신 것을 환영합니다!
2022년 8월 1일
Blog – Clash of Clans
10명의 슈퍼셀 크리에이터 총출동!
2022년 7월 8일
Blog – Clash of Clans
2022 클래시 월드 챔피언십을 준비하세요!
2022년 6월 30일
Blog – Clash of Clans
클랜 캐피탈 밸런스 조정
2022년 6월 29일
Blog – Clash of Clans
선택적 업데이트 안내
2022년 6월 26일
Blog – Clash of Clans
본 마을 변경 사항
