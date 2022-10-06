Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2022년 10월 6일

모놀리스 & 마법 타워
article image

2022년 10월 5일

신규 레벨!
article image

2022년 9월 27일

훈련소 시스템 변경 안내
article image

2022년 9월 22일

월드 파이널 축제 허브!
article image

2022년 9월 20일

월드 파이널 뷰잉 파티
article image

2022년 9월 11일

2022 9월 밸런스 조정 안내
