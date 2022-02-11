Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2022년 2월 11일

워밍업 토너먼트가 돌아옵니다!
2022년 2월 8일

페이스북 로그인 & OS 버전 지원 중단 안내
2022년 1월 28일

슈퍼아레나 서비스 종료 안내
2022년 1월 19일

밸런스 조정 내용을 확인하세요!
2021년 12월 10일

선물이 쏟아지는 슈퍼아레나 연말 이벤트에 참여하세요!
2021년 12월 9일

겨울이 찾아왔습니다!
