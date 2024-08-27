Games
Back to Clash of Clans News
Blog – Clash of Clans
关于9月平衡性调整即将上线的公告！
九月初，我们即将迎来又一次重大更新。在此，我们想提前向大家介绍即将实装的平衡性调整，这些调整会影响大多数大本营等级。
请点击
此处
查看这篇详细说明，了解此次更新实装的所有调整！