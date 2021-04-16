Supercell logo

2021年4月16日

Blog – Clash of Clans

《服務條款》和《隱私保護政策》更新
2021年4月15日

Blog – Clash of Clans

可選更新版本
2021年4月11日

Blog – Clash of Clans

2021春季更新詳情
2021年4月10日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【春季更新預告】英雄戰寵蓄勢待發！
2021年4月9日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【春季更新預告】建築工人加入戰局
2021年4月8日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【春季更新預告】遊戲性優化與調整
