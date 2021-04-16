Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2021年4月16日
Blog – Clash of Clans
《服務條款》和《隱私保護政策》更新
2021年4月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
可選更新版本
2021年4月11日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2021春季更新詳情
2021年4月10日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【春季更新預告】英雄戰寵蓄勢待發！
2021年4月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【春季更新預告】建築工人加入戰局
2021年4月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【春季更新預告】遊戲性優化與調整
