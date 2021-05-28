Supercell logo

2021年5月28日

​​【直播預告】5月月度資格賽！明早9點開賽！
2021年5月18日

月度預選賽最新消息
2021年5月13日

月度預選賽報名方式說明
2021年4月30日

月度預選賽通知說明
2021年4月29日

平衡性調整預告
2021年4月28日

月度預選賽常見問題解答
