Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2020年11月26日
Blog – Clash of Clans
帶你搶先認識2020部落衝突全球錦標賽總決賽參賽戰隊！
2020年11月23日
Blog – Clash of Clans
超級部隊調整和全新魔法物品！
2020年11月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans
外卡票選結果出爐！
2020年11月4日
Blog – Clash of Clans
外卡隊伍候選名單介紹！
2020年10月30日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2020 CWL 第6次資格賽！中文直播預告！
2020年10月29日
Blog – Clash of Clans
可選更新版本
Previous
28
29
30
31
32
Next