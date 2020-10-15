Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2020年10月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2020 CWL 第5次資格賽！中文直播預告！
2020年10月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2020秋季更新詳情！
2020年10月11日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【秋季更新預告】超級亡靈
2020年10月10日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【秋季更新預告】超級瓦基麗
2020年10月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【秋季更新預告】全新等級上限與遊戲性優化
2020年10月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【秋季更新預告】平衡性調整
Previous
29
30
31
32
33
Next