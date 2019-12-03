Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2019年12月3日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【更新預告：攻城訓練營】
2019年12月2日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【更新預告：13級大本營】
2019年10月24日
Blog – Clash of Clans
CWL 全球總決賽！中文直播預告！
2019年10月16日
Blog – Clash of Clans
《部落衝突》2019年10月更新
2019年10月14日
Blog – Clash of Clans
10月更新預告：重要優化內容
2019年9月19日
Blog – Clash of Clans
關於關閉公共聊天頻道
