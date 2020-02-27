Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2020年2月27日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2020年2月平衡性調整（於2/28實裝）
2020年1月27日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2020部落衝突全球錦標賽即將火熱來襲
2020年1月14日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2020年1月平衡性調整（於1/16實裝）
2019年12月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2019年12月更新詳情
2019年12月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans
12月8日23點鎖定精采直播！
2019年12月4日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【更新預告：投石機】
Previous
34
35
36
37
38
Next