Clash of Clans News Archive

2020年2月27日

2020年2月平衡性調整（於2/28實裝）
2020年1月27日

2020部落衝突全球錦標賽即將火熱來襲
2020年1月14日

2020年1月平衡性調整（於1/16實裝）
2019年12月9日

2019年12月更新詳情
2019年12月8日

12月8日23點鎖定精采直播！
2019年12月4日

【更新預告：投石機】
