Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2019年3月21日

Blog – Clash of Clans

遊戲優化預告！Part 4：兵種新等級＆平衡性調整
article image

2019年3月14日

Blog – Clash of Clans

遊戲優化預告！Part 3：時間及費用調整
article image

2019年3月7日

Blog – Clash of Clans

遊戲性優化預告！Part2
article image

2019年2月23日

Blog – Clash of Clans

遊戲性優化預告！
article image

2019年2月22日

Blog – Clash of Clans

2月平衡性調整！
article image

2019年2月15日

Blog – Clash of Clans

ESL 部落衝突全球錦標賽 賽事介紹
Previous3940414243Next