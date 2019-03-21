Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2019年3月21日
Blog – Clash of Clans
遊戲優化預告！Part 4：兵種新等級＆平衡性調整
2019年3月14日
Blog – Clash of Clans
遊戲優化預告！Part 3：時間及費用調整
2019年3月7日
Blog – Clash of Clans
遊戲性優化預告！Part2
2019年2月23日
Blog – Clash of Clans
遊戲性優化預告！
2019年2月22日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2月平衡性調整！
2019年2月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
ESL 部落衝突全球錦標賽 賽事介紹
