Clash of Clans News Archive
2019年1月16日
Blog – Clash of Clans
維護遊戲公平
2018年12月13日
Blog – Clash of Clans
激戰推出：荒野亂鬥！
2018年12月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2018年12月小型平衡性調整
2018年12月10日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2018年12月更新詳情
2018年10月23日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2018年10月更新詳情！
2018年10月21日
Blog – Clash of Clans
10月平衡性調整細節！
