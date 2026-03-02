ALL ABOUT DROP RATES!
Welcome to the Clash Royale drop rate info hub where you can find information on all things related to Snippets, Lucky Chests, Evolution & Hero Boxes, Lightning Chests, and Legendary King’s Chests.
Please note! Chests only contain cards you’ve already unlocked and those available at your Arena or below.
Let’s get started!
SNIPPETS
Snippets are image pieces used to complete Scenes in the Album Event. Snippets come in different rarities, each of which has its own drop chance. You can find more details on each snippet’s drop rate below.
There are two types of Snippets:
Random Snippet: Grants 1 random Snippet or Duplicate
Unique Snippet: Guarantees 1 new Snippet (as long as your Album isn’t complete)
What About Duplicates?
If you receive a Snippet you already own from a Random Snippet drop, it becomes a Duplicate. Every Duplicate contributes to the Unique Snippet progress bar, and the amount of progress added per Duplicate depends on its rarity:
|Snippet
|Duplicates
|Common
|3
|Rare
|4
|Epic
|5
|Legendary
|6
When the bar fills up, you’ll automatically receive a Unique Snippet! All extra progress carries over, so nothing is wasted!
What About When I Finish the Album?
You can continue to collect Snippets once you’ve completed the event. These Snippets will turn into random bonus rewards!
BOWLER’S MIXTAPE ALBUM SNIPPET DROP CHANCES (MAY 2026)
RARITY CHANCES
|Rarity
|Chance
|Common
|84.4%
|Rare
|9.8 %
|Epic
|4 .4%
|Legendary
|1.3%
UNIQUE SNIPPET DROP CHANCES BY SCENE
|Scene
|Unique Snippet
|Snippet Rarity
|Snippet Chance per Rarity
|Snippet Chance Overall
|The Shrug
|1–9
|Common
|6.4%
|6.08%
|King Me
|10–17
|Common
|3.2%
|3.04%
|18
|Rare
|51.5%
|2.03%
|Sleep Tight
|19–25
|Common
|1.6%
|1.52%
|26
|Rare
|25.8%
|1.01%
|27
|Epic
|59.5%
|0.51%
|Bring the Heat
|28–33
|Common
|0.6%
|0.61%
|34
|Rare
|10.3%
|0.41%
|35
|Epic
|23.8%
|0.2%
|36
|Legendary
|62.5%
|0.1%
|Mamba in Flight
|37–41
|Common
|0.3%
|0.3%
|42–43
|Rare
|5.2%
|0.2%
|44
|Epic
|11.9%
|0.1%
|45
|Legendary
|31.3%
|0.05%
|A Hero’s Plea
|46–49
|Common
|0.1%
|0.06%
|50–51
|Rare
|1.0%
|0.04%
|52–53
|Epic
|2.4%
|0.02%
|54
|Legendary
|6.3%
|0.01%
LUCKY CHESTS
Lucky Chests have a certain number of spins and can reward cards, Gold, and cosmetics, but some contain specific rewards or offer more spins:
Magic Lucky Chests: Cards, Gold, Wild Cards, Evolution Shards, and cosmetics (4 spins)
Standard Lucky Chests: Cards and Gold (3 spins)
Seasonal Lucky Chests: Changes based on the season theme! Check out Seasonal Lucky Chest details in the section below Standard Lucky Chests.
Chest Levels
Certain chests contain rewards based on their level. New levels are obtained via Arena and each one comes with a reward boost, ensuring you are rewarded along with the progress you’ve made! You can see your levels from the Daily Battle Rewards popup. The following chests offer rewards based on their level:
Magic Lucky Chests
Standard Lucky Chests
MAGIC LUCKY CHESTS
There are five upgradable rarities, ranging from 1-Star ⭐ to 5-Star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐. Check below for the full probabilities of each upgrade and reward type:
Rarity Chance by Magic Lucky Chest Type
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|1-Star Lucky Chest
|31.64%
|43.04%
|20.25%
|4.06%
|1.01%
|2-Star Lucky Chest
|33.36%
|45.59%
|19.71%
|1.34%
|3-Star Lucky Chest
|40.96%
|56.97%
|2.07%
|4-Star Lucky Chest
|96.00%
|4.00%
|5-Star Lucky Chest
|100.00%
Chances of Each Reward by Final Rarity (Chest Level 13+)
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|Gold
|50.00%
|38.46%
|28.85%
|Common Cards
|25.89%
|20.11%
|18.75%
|16.44%
|16.02%
|Rare Cards
|24.11%
|18.72%
|17.46%
|15.30%
|14.91%
|Epic Cards
|18.86%
|17.59%
|15.42%
|15.02%
|Legendary Cards
|10.41%
|9.12%
|8.89%
|Champion Cards
|3.10%
|2.72%
|2.65%
|Common Wild Cards
|8.00%
|9.00%
|Rare Wild Cards
|7.50%
|8.00%
|Epic Wild Cards
|7.00%
|6.50%
|Legendary Wild Cards
|6.50%
|5.50%
|Champion Wild Cards
|6.50%
|4.00%
|Banners
|3.85%
|Emotes
|3.85%
|Evolution Shards
|5.50%
|Full Evolution
|9.50%
Chest Level by Arena
|Arena
|Chest Level
|Arena 1
|Level 1
|Arena 2
|Level 2
|Arena 3
|Level 3
|Arena 4
|Level 4
|Arena 5
|Level 5
|Arena 6
|Level 6
|Arena 7
|Level 7
|Arena 8
|Level 8
|Arenas 9 - 10
|Level 9
|Arenas 11 - 12
|Level 10
|Arenas 13 - 15
|Level 11
|Arenas 16 - 18
|Level 12
|Arenas 19 - 21
|Level 13
|Arenas 22 - 24
|Level 14
|Arenas 25 - 27
|Level 15
|Arena 28+
|Level 16
Arena Requirement per Reward Type
|Minimum Arena
|Available Rewards
|Arena 1
|Gold Common Cards Rare Cards
|Arena 2
|Common Wild Cards Rare Wild Cards
|Arena 3
|Evolution Shards
|Arena 4
|Banners Emotes
|Arena 6
|Epic Cards Epic Wild Cards
|Arena 11
|Legendary Cards Legendary Wild Cards
|Arena 16
|Champion Cards Champion Wild Cards
Reward Amounts per Rarity & Type
|1-Star
|Gold
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Chest Level 1
|50
|2
|1
|Chest Level 2
|75
|2
|1
|Chest Level 3
|100
|3
|1
|Chest Level 4
|125
|4
|1
|Chest Level 5
|150
|5
|1
|Chest Level 6
|200
|6
|1
|Chest Level 7
|250
|8
|2
|Chest Level 8
|325
|10
|2
|Chest Level 9
|400
|13
|3
|Chest Level 10
|500
|16
|3
|Chest Level 11
|600
|19
|4
|Chest Level 12
|700
|22
|4
|Chest Level 13
|800
|25
|5
|Chest Level 14
|900
|28
|6
|Chest Level 15
|1000
|31
|6
|Chest Level 16
|1100
|34
|7
|2-Star
|Gold
|Banners
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Random Epic Cards
|Chest Level 1
|200
|6
|2
|Chest Level 2
|300
|9
|2
|Chest Level 3
|400
|12
|2
|Chest Level 4
|500
|1
|16
|3
|Chest Level 5
|600
|1
|19
|4
|Chest Level 6
|800
|1
|25
|5
|1
|Chest Level 7
|1000
|1
|31
|6
|1
|Chest Level 8
|1300
|1
|40
|8
|1
|Chest Level 9
|1600
|1
|50
|10
|1
|Chest Level 10
|2000
|1
|62
|12
|2
|Chest Level 11
|2400
|1
|75
|15
|2
|Chest Level 12
|2800
|1
|88
|18
|2
|Chest Level 13
|3200
|1
|100
|20
|3
|Chest Level 14
|3600
|1
|112
|23
|3
|Chest Level 15
|4000
|1
|125
|25
|3
|Chest Level 16
|4400
|1
|138
|28
|3
|3-Star
|Gold
|Emotes
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Random Epic Cards
|Random Legendary Cards
|Random Champion Cards
|Chest Level 1
|800
|25
|5
|Chest Level 2
|1200
|38
|8
|Chest Level 3
|1600
|50
|10
|Chest Level 4
|2000
|1
|63
|13
|Chest Level 5
|2400
|1
|75
|15
|Chest Level 6
|3200
|1
|100
|20
|2
|Chest Level 7
|4000
|1
|125
|25
|3
|Chest Level 8
|5200
|1
|163
|33
|4
|Chest Level 9
|6400
|1
|200
|40
|5
|Chest Level 10
|8000
|1
|250
|50
|6
|1
|Chest Level 11
|9600
|1
|300
|60
|8
|1
|Chest Level 12
|11200
|1
|350
|70
|9
|1
|1
|Chest Level 13
|12800
|1
|400
|80
|10
|1
|1
|Chest Level 14
|14400
|1
|450
|90
|11
|1
|1
|Chest Level 15
|16000
|1
|500
|100
|13
|1
|1
|Chest Level 16
|17600
|1
|550
|110
|14
|2
|1
|4-Star
|Common Wild Cards
|Rare Wild Cards
|Epic Wild Cards
|Legendary Wild Cards
|Champion Wild Cards
|Evolution Shards
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Random Epic Cards
|Random Legendary Cards
|Random Champion Cards
|Chest Level 1
|100
|20
|Chest Level 2
|50
|10
|150
|30
|Chest Level 3
|67
|13
|2
|200
|40
|Chest Level 4
|83
|17
|2
|250
|50
|Chest Level 5
|100
|20
|2
|300
|60
|Chest Level 6
|135
|27
|3
|2
|400
|80
|10
|Chest Level 7
|165
|33
|4
|2
|500
|100
|13
|Chest Level 8
|215
|43
|5
|2
|650
|130
|16
|Chest Level 9
|265
|53
|7
|2
|800
|160
|20
|Chest Level 10
|335
|67
|8
|1
|2
|1000
|200
|25
|3
|Chest Level 11
|400
|80
|10
|1
|2
|1200
|240
|30
|3
|Chest Level 12
|465
|93
|12
|1
|1
|2
|1400
|280
|35
|4
|3
|Chest Level 13
|535
|107
|13
|1
|1
|2
|1600
|320
|40
|4
|3
|Chest Level 14
|600
|120
|15
|2
|1
|2
|1800
|360
|45
|5
|4
|Chest Level 15
|665
|133
|17
|2
|1
|2
|2000
|400
|50
|5
|4
|Chest Level 16
|735
|147
|18
|2
|1
|2
|2200
|440
|55
|6
|4
|5-Star
|Common Wild Cards
|Rare Wild Cards
|Epic Wild Cards
|Legendary Wild Cards
|Champion Wild Cards
|Evolution Shards
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Random Epic Cards
|Random Legendary Cards
|Random Champion Cards
|Chest Level 1
|300
|60
|Chest Level 2
|150
|30
|450
|90
|Chest Level 3
|200
|40
|6
|600
|120
|Chest Level 4
|250
|50
|6
|750
|150
|Chest Level 5
|300
|60
|6
|900
|180
|Chest Level 6
|400
|80
|10
|6
|1200
|240
|30
|Chest Level 7
|500
|100
|13
|6
|1500
|300
|38
|Chest Level 8
|650
|130
|16
|6
|1950
|390
|48
|Chest Level 9
|800
|160
|20
|6
|2400
|480
|60
|Chest Level 10
|1000
|200
|25
|3
|6
|3000
|600
|75
|8
|Chest Level 11
|1200
|300
|30
|4
|6
|3600
|720
|90
|10
|Chest Level 12
|1500
|400
|50
|6
|3
|6
|4200
|840
|105
|11
|8
|Chest Level 13
|2500
|550
|70
|9
|5
|6
|4800
|960
|120
|13
|10
|Chest Level 14
|3500
|750
|100
|12
|8
|6
|5400
|1080
|135
|14
|11
|Chest Level 15
|5500
|1000
|130
|14
|11
|6
|6000
|1200
|150
|16
|12
|Chest Level 16
|7500
|1400
|180
|20
|15
|6
|7500
|1400
|180
|20
|15
Possible Emotes and Banners
STANDARD LUCKY CHESTS
There are four upgradable rarities, ranging from 1-Star ⭐ to 4-Star ⭐⭐⭐⭐. Check below for the full probabilities of each upgrade and reward type.
Standard Lucky Chest Drop Rate
|Starting Rarity
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|1-Star Standard Lucky Chest
|31.44%
|45.71%
|18.53%
|4.32%
Standard Lucky Chest Reward Chances (Arena 1+)
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|Gold
|50.00%
|40.00%
|30.00%
|Random Cards
|50.00%
|60.00%
|70.00%
|100.00%
Example: Standard Lucky Chest Reward Chances for Chest Level 13+
|1-Star
|2 -Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|Gold
|50.00%
|40.00%
|30.00%
|Common Cards
|25.89%
|20.91%
|19.50%
|27.86%
|Rare Cards
|24.11%
|19.47%
|18.16%
|25.94%
|Epic Cards
|19.62%
|18.29%
|26.13%
|Legendary Cards
|10.83%
|15.47%
|Champion Cards
|3.23%
|4.61%
Reward Amounts per Rarity and Type
|1-Star
|Gold
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Chest Level 1
|50
|2
|1
|Chest Level 2
|75
|2
|1
|Chest Level 3
|100
|3
|1
|Chest Level 4
|125
|4
|1
|Chest Level 5
|150
|5
|1
|Chest Level 6
|200
|6
|1
|Chest Level 7
|250
|8
|2
|Chest Level 8
|325
|10
|2
|Chest Level 9
|400
|13
|3
|Chest Level 10
|500
|16
|3
|Chest Level 11
|600
|19
|4
|Chest Level 12
|700
|22
|4
|Chest Level 13
|800
|25
|5
|Chest Level 14
|900
|28
|6
|Chest Level 15
|1000
|31
|6
|Chest Level 16
|1100
|34
|7
|2-Star
|Gold
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Random Epic Cards
|Chest Level 1
|200
|6
|2
|Chest Level 2
|300
|9
|2
|Chest Level 3
|400
|12
|2
|Chest Level 4
|500
|16
|3
|Chest Level 5
|600
|19
|4
|Chest Level 6
|800
|25
|5
|1
|Chest Level 7
|1000
|31
|6
|1
|Chest Level 8
|1300
|40
|8
|1
|Chest Level 9
|1600
|50
|10
|1
|Chest Level 10
|2000
|62
|12
|2
|Chest Level 11
|2400
|75
|15
|2
|Chest Level 12
|2800
|88
|18
|2
|Chest Level 13
|3200
|100
|20
|3
|Chest Level 14
|3600
|112
|23
|3
|Chest Level 15
|4000
|125
|25
|3
|Chest Level 16
|4400
|138
|28
|3
|3-Star
|Gold
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Random Epic Cards
|Random Legendary Cards
|Random Champion Cards
|Chest Level 1
|800
|25
|5
|Chest Level 2
|1200
|38
|8
|Chest Level 3
|1600
|50
|10
|Chest Level 4
|2000
|63
|13
|Chest Level 5
|2400
|75
|15
|Chest Level 6
|3200
|100
|20
|2
|Chest Level 7
|4000
|125
|25
|3
|Chest Level 8
|5200
|163
|33
|4
|Chest Level 9
|6400
|200
|40
|5
|Chest Level 10
|8000
|250
|50
|6
|1
|Chest Level 11
|9600
|300
|60
|8
|1
|Chest Level 12
|11200
|350
|70
|9
|1
|1
|Chest Level 13
|12800
|400
|80
|10
|1
|1
|Chest Level 14
|14400
|450
|90
|11
|1
|1
|Chest Level 15
|16000
|500
|100
|13
|1
|1
|Chest Level 16
|17600
|550
|110
|14
|2
|1
|4-Star
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Random Epic Cards
|Random Legendary Cards
|Random Champion Cards
|Chest Level 1
|100
|20
|Chest Level 2
|150
|30
|Chest Level 3
|200
|40
|Chest Level 4
|250
|50
|Chest Level 5
|300
|60
|Chest Level 6
|400
|80
|10
|Chest Level 7
|500
|100
|13
|Chest Level 8
|650
|130
|16
|Chest Level 9
|800
|160
|20
|Chest Level 10
|1000
|200
|25
|3
|Chest Level 11
|1200
|240
|30
|3
|Chest Level 12
|1400
|280
|35
|4
|3
|Chest Level 13
|1600
|320
|40
|4
|3
|Chest Level 14
|1800
|360
|45
|5
|4
|Chest Level 15
|2000
|400
|50
|5
|4
|Chest Level 16
|2200
|440
|55
|6
|4
SEASONAL LUCKY CHESTS
Seasonal Lucky Chests offer themed rewards based on events or troops.
Anniversary Lucky Chest
You can get lots of celebratory cosmetic rewards from Anniversary Lucky Chests! Additionally, this chest doesn’t have levels, so each one gives you the chance to receive any of the available cosmetic rewards.
Possible Rewards
By opening Anniversary Lucky Chests, you have the chance to earn rewards from a pool of 230 cosmetics:
|Reward Type
|Amount
|Chances
|Emote
|43
|64.47%
|Battle Banner (Decoration or Frame)
|182
|30.47%
|Tower Skin
|5
|5.06%
Ironheart Lucky Chest
You can get lots of mischievous rewards from Ironheart Lucky Chests!
Cards & Evolutions in Ironheart Lucky Chests
You’ll be able to find P.E.K.K.A Evolution Shards, a full P.E.K.K.A Evolution, and the following cards inside:
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|Goblins
|Dart Goblin
|Dark Prince
|Goblin Machine
|Goblinstein
|Goblin Gang
|Goblin Cage
|Goblin Barrel
|Mega Knight
|Little Prince
|Spear Goblins
|Goblin Hut
|Goblin Curse
|Lava Hound
|Skeleton King
|Minions
|Inferno Tower
|P.E.K.K.A
|Minion Horde
|Mega Minion
|Void
Banners & Emotes in Ironheart Lucky Chests
Frostfire Lucky Chest
You can get lots of fire and ice-themed rewards from Frostfire Lucky Chests!
Cards & Evolutions in Frostfire Lucky Chests
You’ll be able to find Wizard Evolution Shards, a full Wizard Evolution, and the following cards inside:
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|Archers
|Fireball
|Baby Dragon
|Ice Wizard
|Archer Queen
|Firecracker
|Furnace
|Balloon
|Lava Hound
|Boss Bandit
|Fire Spirit
|Ice Golem
|Cannon Cart
|Phoenix
|Little Prince
|Ice Spirit
|Inferno Tower
|Freeze
|Snowball
|Wizard
|Wallbreakers
Banners & Emotes in Frostfire Lucky Chests
Gingerbread Lucky Chest
You can get lots of holiday-themed rewards from Gingerbread Lucky Chests!
Cards & Evolutions in Gingerbread Lucky Chests
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|Evolution
|Bats
|Giant
|Baby Dragon
|Graveyard
|Archer Queen
|Knight Evolution Shards
|Cannon
|Goblin Hut
|Goblin Barrel
|Inferno Dragon
|Goblinstein
|Knight Full Evolution
|Firecracker
|Mini P.E.K.K.A
|Poison
|Sparky
|Mighty Miner
|Knight
|Musketeer
|Skeleton Army
|Royal Delivery
|Zappies
|Witch
Banners & Emotes in Gingerbread Lucky Chests
DROP CHANCES IN IRONHEART, FROSTFIRE, AND GINGERBREAD LUCKY CHESTS
Rarity Upgrade Chances
|Starting Rarity
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|1-Star Seasonal Lucky Chest
|31.64%
|43.04%
|20.25%
|4.06%
|1.01%
Reward Chances for Arenas 1–10
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|52.63%
|28.57%
|32.26%
|37.04%
|37.04%
|Rare Cards
|47.37%
|25.71%
|29.03%
|33.33%
|33.33%
|Epic Cards
|22.86%
|25.81%
|29.63%
|29.63%
|Banners
|22.86%
|Emotes
|12.90%
Reward Chances for Arenas 11+
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|52.63%
|28.57%
|25.77%
|26.46%
|26.46%
|Rare Cards
|47.37%
|25.71%
|23.20%
|23.81%
|23.81%
|Epic Cards
|22.86%
|20.62%
|21.16%
|21.16%
|Legendary Cards
|10.82%
|11.11%
|11.11%
|Champion Cards
|9.28%
|9.52%
|9.52%
|Banners
|22.86%
|Emotes
|10.31%
|Evo Shard
|7.94%
|Full Evo
|7.94%
Reward Amounts per Rarity & Type
|1-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Arena 1-10
|13
|3
|Arena 11-19
|25
|5
|Arena 20+
|35
|7
|2-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Epic Cards
|Banner
|Arena 1-10
|50
|10
|1
|1
|Arena 11-19
|100
|20
|3
|1
|Arena 20+
|140
|30
|3
|1
|3-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Epic Cards
|Legendary Cards
|Champion Cards
|Emote
|Arena 1-10
|200
|40
|5
|-
|-
|1
|Arena 11-19
|400
|80
|10
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 20+
|550
|110
|14
|2
|1
|1
|4-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Epic Cards
|Legendary Cards
|Champion Cards
|Evo Shards
|Arena 1-10
|800
|160
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Arena 11-19
|1600
|320
|40
|4
|3
|1
|Arena 20+
|2200
|440
|55
|6
|4
|2
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Epic Cards
|Legendary Cards
|Champion Cards
|Evo Shards (Full Evo)
|Arena 1-10
|2400
|480
|60
|-
|-
|-
|Arena 11-19
|4800
|960
|120
|13
|10
|6
|Arena 20+
|7500
|1400
|180
|20
|15
|6
Triple Threat Lucky Chest
You can get lots of Musketeer-related rewards from Triple Threat Lucky Chests!
Cards & Evolutions in Triple Threat Lucky Chests
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|Arrows
|Battle Ram
|Giant Skeleton
|Bandit
|Golden Knight
|Bomber
|Elixir Collector
|Hunter
|Magic Archer
|Little Prince
|Goblin Gang
|Heal Spirit
|Mirror
|Royal Ghost
|Monk
|Snowball
|Musketeer
|Rage
|Zap
|Three Musketeers
|Rune Giant
Banners & Emotes in Triple Threat Lucky Chests
DROP CHANCES IN TRIPLE THREAT LUCKY CHESTS
Rarity Upgrade Chances
|Starting Rarity
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|1-Star Triple Threat Lucky Chest
|6.25%
|29.01%
|40.89%
|21.15%
|2.70%
Reward Chances for Arenas 1-10
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|100.00%
|57.14%
|44.44%
|39.06%
|28.78%
|Rare Cards
|42.86%
|33.33%
|23.44%
|21.58%
|Epic Cards
|22.22%
|12.50%
|14.39%
|Banners
|25.00%
|28.20%
|Emotes
|7.05%
|Evo Shard
|Full Evo
Reward Chances for Arenas 11-19
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|100.00%
|57.14%
|44.44%
|31.25%
|15.15%
|Rare Cards
|42.86%
|33.33%
|23.44%
|15.15%
|Epic Cards
|22.22%
|15.63%
|15.15%
|Legendary Cards
|4.69%
|6.82%
|Champion Cards
|4.55%
|Banners
|25.00%
|30.30%
|Emotes
|7.58%
|Evo Shard
|4.55%
|Full Evo
|0.76%
Reward Chances for Arenas 20+
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|100.00%
|57.14%
|44.44%
|31.25%
|15.15%
|Rare Cards
|42.86%
|33.33%
|23.44%
|15.15%
|Epic Cards
|22.22%
|15.63%
|15.15%
|Legendary Cards
|4.69%
|6.82%
|Champion Cards
|4.55%
|Banners
|25.00%
|30.30%
|Emotes
|7.58%
|Evo Shard
|4.55%
|Full Evo
|0.76%
Reward Amounts per Rarity & Type
|1-Star
|Common Cards
|Arena 1-10
|30
|Arena 11-19
|75
|Arena 20+
|125
|2-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Arena 1-10
|60
|15
|Arena 11-19
|150
|50
|Arena 20+
|250
|60
|3-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Epic Cards
|Arena 1-10
|125
|35
|3
|Arena 11-19
|375
|100
|10
|Arena 20+
|500
|125
|12
|4-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Epic Cards
|Legendary Cards
|Banner
|Arena 1-10
|250
|75
|6
|-
|1
|Arena 11-19
|750
|200
|20
|3
|1
|Arena 20+
|1000
|250
|25
|5
|1
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Epic Cards
|Legendary Cards
|Champion Cards
|Banner
|Emote
|Evo Shard
|Evo Shard (Full Evo)
|Arena 1-10
|500
|150
|12
|1
|1
|Arena 11-19
|1500
|400
|40
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Arena 20+
|2000
|500
|50
|10
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
Haunted and Phantom Lucky Chests
You can get lots of spooky rewards from Haunted and Phantom Lucky Chests!
Cards in Both Chests
|Common
|Epic
|Rare
|Legendary
|Champion
|Arrows
|Bomb Tower
|Guards
|Graveyard
|Boss Bandit
|Bomber
|Fireball
|Lightning
|Night Witch
|Goblinstein
|Minions
|Inferno Tower
|Poison
|Royal Ghost
|Skeleton King
|Skeletons
|Mini P.E.K.K.A
|Skeleton Army
|Skeleton Dragons
|Tombstone
|Witch
Evolution Shards / Full Evolutions
|Haunted Lucky Chest
|Phantom Lucky Chest
|Skeleton Army Evo Shard
|Royal Ghost Evo Shard
|Skeleton Army Full Evolution
|Royal Ghost Full Evolution
|Royal Ghost Evo Shard
|Royal Ghost Full Evolution
Banners & Emotes in Both Chests
DROP CHANCES IN HAUNTED AND PHANTOM LUCKY CHESTS
Rarity Chances
|Starting Rarity
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|1-Star Haunted Lucky Chest
|6.25%
|29.01%
|40.89%
|21.15%
|2.70%
|1-Star Phantom Lucky Chest
|6.25%
|29.01%
|40.89%
|21.15%
|2.70%
Reward Chances for Arenas 1-10
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|100.00%
|57.14%
|44.44%
|39.06%
|28.78%
|Rare Cards
|42.86%
|33.33%
|23.44%
|21.58%
|Epic Cards
|22.22%
|12.50%
|14.39%
|Banners
|25.00%
|28.20%
|Emotes
|7.05%
|Evo Shard
|Full Evo
Reward Chances for Arenas 11-19
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|100.00%
|57.14%
|44.44%
|31.25%
|14.39%
|Rare Cards
|42.86%
|33.33%
|23.44%
|14.39%
|Epic Cards
|22.22%
|15.63%
|14.39%
|Legendary Cards
|4.69%
|6.47%
|Champion Cards
|4.32%
|Banners
|25.00%
|28.78%
|Emotes
|7.19%
|Evo Shard
|8.64%
|Full Evo
|1.44%
Reward Chances for Arenas 20+
|1-Star
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|100.00%
|57.14%
|44.44%
|31.25%
|14.39%
|Rare Cards
|42.86%
|33.33%
|23.44%
|14.39%
|Epic Cards
|22.22%
|15.63%
|14.39%
|Legendary Cards
|4.69%
|6.47%
|Champion Cards
|4.32%
|Banners
|25.00%
|28.78%
|Emotes
|7.19%
|Evo Shard
|8.64%
|Full Evo
|1.44%
Reward Amounts per Rarity & Type
|1-Star
|Common Cards
|Arena 1-10
|30
|Arena 11-19
|75
|Arena 20+
|125
|2-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Arena 1-10
|60
|15
|Arena 11-19
|150
|50
|Arena 20+
|250
|60
|3-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Epic Cards
|Arena 1-10
|125
|35
|3
|Arena 11-19
|375
|100
|10
|Arena 20+
|500
|125
|12
|4-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Epic Cards
|Legendary Cards
|Banner
|Arena 1-10
|250
|75
|6
|-
|1
|Arena 11-19
|750
|200
|20
|3
|1
|Arena 20+
|1000
|250
|25
|5
|1
|5-Star
|Common Cards
|Rare Cards
|Epic Cards
|Legendary Cards
|Champion Cards
|Banner
|Emote
|Evo Shard
|Evo Shard (Full Evo)
|Arena 1-10
|500
|150
|12
|1
|1
|Arena 11-19
|1500
|400
|40
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Arena 20+
|2000
|500
|50
|10
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
EVOLUTION & HERO BOXES
Evolution Boxes only contain Evolution Shards and are earned through events. If you get an Evolution Shard for an Evolution you already own, or receive more than you need to unlock it, you’ll get cards of the same troop in its place.
Hero Boxes only contain Hero Fragments and are earned from events and the Pass Royale free track. If you summon a Hero you already own, the duplicate Hero will be converted to cards of the same troop and 20 Hero Fragments!
These boxes work similarly to Lucky Chests with 3 taps, each with a chance to upgrade the box. Each tap has a chance to upgrade the box for more rewards!
Evolution Box Drop Rates
|Starting Rarity
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|3-Star Evo Box
|49.30%
|45.60%
|5.1%
|4-Star Evo Box
|79.20%
|20.80%
|5-Star Evo Box
|100.00%
Number of Evolution Shards Rewarded
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|1
|2
|6
Hero Box Drop Rates
|Starting Rarity
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|2-Star Hero Box
|34.30%
|52.10%
|12.60%
|1.00%
Number of Hero Fragments Rewarded
|2-Star
|3-Star
|4-Star
|5-Star
|Hero Fragments
|5
|10
|40
|200
LIGHTNING CHESTS
Open Lightning Chests and use 'Strikes' to replace Cards you don't want. Cards are replaced with another Card of the same amount and rarity. The replacement Cards are selected from all unlocked Cards with equal probability. Higher Arena Lightning Chests allow for more Strikes! You will receive various quantities of Cards per chest, but you are guaranteed 3 different Cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.
|Arena
|Strikes
|Total Cards
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Random Epic Cards
|Arena 1
|2
|80
|65
|13
|Arena 2
|2
|65
|69
|14
|Arena 3
|3
|95
|77
|16
|Arena 4
|3
|110
|89
|18
|Arena 5
|4
|115
|93
|19
|Arena 6
|4
|130
|106
|22
|3
|Arena 7
|4
|145
|118
|24
|3
|Arena 8
|4
|160
|130
|27
|3
|Arena 9
|5
|175
|142
|29
|4
|Arena 10
|5
|190
|154
|32
|4
|Arena 11
|5
|204
|166
|34
|4
|Arena 12
|5
|220
|179
|37
|4
|Arena 13
|6
|235
|191
|39
|5
|Arena 14
|6
|250
|203
|42
|5
|Arena 15
|6
|264
|215
|44
|5
|Arena 16
|6
|269
|219
|45
|5
|Arena 17
|6
|275
|223
|46
|6
|Arena 18
|6
|280
|227
|47
|6
|Arena 19
|6
|285
|231
|48
|6
|Arena 20
|6
|289
|235
|48
|6
|Arena 21
|6
|294
|239
|49
|6
|Arena 22
|6
|300
|244
|50
|6
|Arena 23
|6
|305
|248
|51
|6
|Arena 24
|6
|310
|252
|52
|6
|Arena 25
|6
|315
|256
|53
|6
|Arena 26
|6
|320
|260
|53
|6
|Arena 27
|6
|325
|264
|54
|7
|Arena 28
|6
|330
|268
|55
|7
LEGENDARY KING’S CHEST (ARENAS 11+)
Each Legendary King’s Chest guarantees a Legendary Card and a unique 'card drafting' mechanic that allows you to choose between two different cards at a time. You will receive various quantities of cards per chest, but you are guaranteed 7 different cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.
|Arena
|Total Cards
|Random Common Cards
|Random Rare Cards
|Random Epic Cards
|Chance for Random Legendary
|Chance for Random Champion
|Arena 11
|340
|249
|68
|22
|100%
|Arena 12
|350
|256
|70
|23
|100%
|Arena 13
|360
|264
|72
|24
|100%
|Arena 14
|370
|272
|74
|24
|100%
|Arena 15
|380
|279
|76
|25
|100%
|Arena 16+
|380
|279
|76
|25
|100%
|100%
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team