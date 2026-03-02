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Hero Blogs Clashroyale
2 Mar 2026
Blog – Clash Royale

ALL ABOUT DROP RATES!

Welcome to the Clash Royale drop rate info hub where you can find information on all things related to Snippets, Lucky Chests, Evolution & Hero Boxes, Lightning Chests, and Legendary King’s Chests.

Please note! Chests only contain cards you’ve already unlocked and those available at your Arena or below.

Let’s get started!

SNIPPETS

Snippets are image pieces used to complete Scenes in the Album Event. Snippets come in different rarities, each of which has its own drop chance. You can find more details on each snippet’s drop rate below.

There are two types of Snippets:

  • Random Snippet: Grants 1 random Snippet or Duplicate

  • Unique Snippet: Guarantees 1 new Snippet (as long as your Album isn’t complete)


What About Duplicates?
If you receive a Snippet you already own from a Random Snippet drop, it becomes a Duplicate. Every Duplicate contributes to the Unique Snippet progress bar, and the amount of progress added per Duplicate depends on its rarity:

SnippetDuplicates
Common3
Rare4
Epic5
Legendary6


When the bar fills up, you’ll automatically receive a Unique Snippet! All extra progress carries over, so nothing is wasted!

What About When I Finish the Album?
You can continue to collect Snippets once you’ve completed the event. These Snippets will turn into random bonus rewards!

BOWLER’S MIXTAPE ALBUM SNIPPET DROP CHANCES (MAY 2026)

RARITY CHANCES

RarityChance
Common84.4%
Rare9.8 %
Epic4 .4%
Legendary1.3%

UNIQUE SNIPPET DROP CHANCES BY SCENE

SceneUnique SnippetSnippet RaritySnippet Chance  per RaritySnippet Chance Overall
The Shrug1–9Common6.4%6.08%
King Me10–17Common3.2%3.04%
18Rare51.5%2.03%
Sleep Tight19–25Common1.6%1.52%
26Rare25.8%1.01%
27Epic59.5%0.51%
Bring the Heat28–33Common0.6%0.61%
34Rare10.3%0.41%
35Epic23.8%0.2%
36Legendary62.5%0.1%
Mamba in Flight37–41Common0.3%0.3%
42–43Rare5.2%0.2%
44Epic11.9%0.1%
45Legendary31.3%0.05%
A Hero’s Plea46–49Common0.1%0.06%
50–51Rare1.0%0.04%
52–53Epic2.4%0.02%
54Legendary6.3%0.01%

LUCKY CHESTS

Lucky Chests have a certain number of spins and can reward cards, Gold, and cosmetics, but some contain specific rewards or offer more spins:

  • Magic Lucky Chests: Cards, Gold, Wild Cards, Evolution Shards, and cosmetics (4 spins)

  • Standard Lucky Chests: Cards and Gold (3 spins)

  • Seasonal Lucky Chests: Changes based on the season theme! Check out Seasonal Lucky Chest details in the section below Standard Lucky Chests.

Chest Levels

Certain chests contain rewards based on their level. New levels are obtained via Arena and each one comes with a reward boost, ensuring you are rewarded along with the progress you’ve made! You can see your levels from the Daily Battle Rewards popup. The following chests offer rewards based on their level:

  • Magic Lucky Chests 

  • Standard Lucky Chests

MAGIC LUCKY CHESTS

There are five upgradable rarities, ranging from 1-Star ⭐ to 5-Star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐. Check below for the full probabilities of each upgrade and reward type:

Rarity Chance by Magic Lucky Chest Type

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
1-Star Lucky Chest31.64%43.04%20.25%4.06%1.01%
2-Star Lucky Chest33.36%45.59%19.71%1.34%
3-Star Lucky Chest40.96%56.97%2.07%
4-Star Lucky Chest96.00%4.00%
5-Star Lucky Chest100.00%

Chances of Each Reward by Final Rarity (Chest Level 13+)

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
Gold50.00%38.46%28.85%
Common Cards25.89%20.11%18.75%16.44%16.02%
Rare Cards24.11%18.72%17.46%15.30%14.91%
Epic Cards18.86%17.59%15.42%15.02%
Legendary Cards10.41%9.12%8.89%
Champion Cards3.10%2.72%2.65%
Common Wild Cards8.00%9.00%
Rare Wild Cards7.50%8.00%
Epic Wild Cards7.00%6.50%
Legendary Wild Cards6.50%5.50%
Champion Wild Cards6.50%4.00%
Banners3.85%
Emotes3.85%
Evolution Shards5.50%
Full Evolution9.50%

Chest Level by Arena

ArenaChest Level
Arena 1Level 1
Arena 2Level 2
Arena 3Level 3
Arena 4Level 4
Arena 5Level 5
Arena 6Level 6
Arena 7Level 7
Arena 8Level 8
Arenas 9 - 10Level 9
Arenas 11 - 12Level 10
Arenas 13 - 15Level 11
Arenas 16 - 18Level 12
Arenas 19 - 21Level 13
Arenas 22 - 24Level 14
Arenas 25 - 27Level 15
Arena 28+Level 16

Arena Requirement per Reward Type

Minimum ArenaAvailable Rewards
Arena 1Gold Common Cards Rare Cards
Arena 2Common Wild Cards Rare Wild Cards
Arena 3Evolution Shards
Arena 4Banners Emotes
Arena 6Epic Cards Epic Wild Cards
Arena 11Legendary Cards Legendary Wild Cards
Arena 16Champion Cards Champion Wild Cards

Reward Amounts per Rarity & Type

1-StarGoldRandom Common CardsRandom Rare Cards
Chest Level 15021
Chest Level 27521
Chest Level 310031
Chest Level 412541
Chest Level 515051
Chest Level 620061
Chest Level 725082
Chest Level 8325102
Chest Level 9400133
Chest Level 10500163
Chest Level 11600194
Chest Level 12700224
Chest Level 13800255
Chest Level 14900286
Chest Level 151000316
Chest Level 161100347
2-StarGoldBannersRandom Common CardsRandom Rare CardsRandom Epic Cards
Chest Level 120062
Chest Level 230092
Chest Level 3400122
Chest Level 45001163
Chest Level 56001194
Chest Level 680012551
Chest Level 7100013161
Chest Level 8130014081
Chest Level 91600150101
Chest Level 102000162122
Chest Level 112400175152
Chest Level 122800188182
Chest Level 1332001100203
Chest Level 1436001112233
Chest Level 1540001125253
Chest Level 1644001138283
3-StarGoldEmotesRandom Common CardsRandom Rare CardsRandom Epic CardsRandom Legendary CardsRandom Champion Cards
Chest Level 1800255
Chest Level 21200388
Chest Level 316005010
Chest Level 4200016313
Chest Level 5240017515
Chest Level 632001100202
Chest Level 740001125253
Chest Level 852001163334
Chest Level 964001200405
Chest Level 10800012505061
Chest Level 11960013006081
Chest Level 1211200135070911
Chest Level 13128001400801011
Chest Level 14144001450901111
Chest Level 151600015001001311
Chest Level 161760015501101421
4-StarCommon Wild CardsRare Wild CardsEpic Wild CardsLegendary Wild CardsChampion Wild CardsEvolution ShardsRandom Common CardsRandom Rare CardsRandom Epic CardsRandom Legendary CardsRandom Champion Cards
Chest Level 110020
Chest Level 2501015030
Chest Level 36713220040
Chest Level 48317225050
Chest Level 510020230060
Chest Level 613527324008010
Chest Level 7165334250010013
Chest Level 8215435265013016
Chest Level 9265537280016020
Chest Level 10335678121000200253
Chest Level 114008010121200240303
Chest Level 12465931211214002803543
Chest Level 135351071311216003204043
Chest Level 146001201521218003604554
Chest Level 156651331721220004005054
Chest Level 167351471821222004405564
5-StarCommon Wild CardsRare Wild CardsEpic Wild CardsLegendary Wild CardsChampion Wild CardsEvolution ShardsRandom Common CardsRandom Rare CardsRandom Epic CardsRandom Legendary CardsRandom Champion Cards
Chest Level 130060
Chest Level 21503045090
Chest Level 3200406600120
Chest Level 4250506750150
Chest Level 5300606900180
Chest Level 640080106120024030
Chest Level 7500100136150030038
Chest Level 8650130166195039048
Chest Level 9800160206240048060
Chest Level 10100020025363000600758
Chest Level 111200300304636007209010
Chest Level 121500400506364200840105118
Chest Level 1325005507095648009601201310
Chest Level 1435007501001286540010801351411
Chest Level 155500100013014116600012001501612
Chest Level 167500140018020156750014001802015

Possible Emotes and Banners

STANDARD LUCKY CHESTS

There are four upgradable rarities, ranging from 1-Star ⭐ to 4-Star ⭐⭐⭐⭐. Check below for the full probabilities of each upgrade and reward type.

Standard Lucky Chest Drop Rate

Starting Rarity1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star
1-Star Standard Lucky Chest31.44%45.71%18.53%4.32%

Standard Lucky Chest Reward Chances (Arena 1+)

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star
Gold50.00%40.00%30.00%
Random Cards50.00%60.00%70.00%100.00%

Example: Standard Lucky Chest Reward Chances for Chest Level 13+

1-Star2 -Star3-Star4-Star
Gold50.00%40.00%30.00%
Common Cards25.89%20.91%19.50%27.86%
Rare Cards24.11%19.47%18.16%25.94%
Epic Cards19.62%18.29%26.13%
Legendary Cards10.83%15.47%
Champion Cards3.23%4.61%

Reward Amounts per Rarity and Type

1-StarGoldRandom Common CardsRandom Rare Cards
Chest Level 15021
Chest Level 27521
Chest Level 310031
Chest Level 412541
Chest Level 515051
Chest Level 620061
Chest Level 725082
Chest Level 8325102
Chest Level 9400133
Chest Level 10500163
Chest Level 11600194
Chest Level 12700224
Chest Level 13800255
Chest Level 14900286
Chest Level 151000316
Chest Level 161100347
2-StarGoldRandom Common CardsRandom Rare CardsRandom Epic Cards
Chest Level 120062
Chest Level 230092
Chest Level 3400122
Chest Level 4500163
Chest Level 5600194
Chest Level 68002551
Chest Level 710003161
Chest Level 813004081
Chest Level 9160050101
Chest Level 10200062122
Chest Level 11240075152
Chest Level 12280088182
Chest Level 133200100203
Chest Level 143600112233
Chest Level 154000125253
Chest Level 164400138283
3-StarGoldRandom Common CardsRandom Rare CardsRandom Epic CardsRandom Legendary CardsRandom Champion Cards
Chest Level 1800255
Chest Level 21200388
Chest Level 316005010
Chest Level 420006313
Chest Level 524007515
Chest Level 63200100202
Chest Level 74000125253
Chest Level 85200163334
Chest Level 96400200405
Chest Level 1080002505061
Chest Level 1196003006081
Chest Level 121120035070911
Chest Level 1312800400801011
Chest Level 1414400450901111
Chest Level 15160005001001311
Chest Level 16176005501101421
4-StarRandom Common CardsRandom Rare CardsRandom Epic CardsRandom Legendary CardsRandom Champion Cards
Chest Level 110020
Chest Level 215030
Chest Level 320040
Chest Level 425050
Chest Level 530060
Chest Level 64008010
Chest Level 750010013
Chest Level 865013016
Chest Level 980016020
Chest Level 101000200253
Chest Level 111200240303
Chest Level 1214002803543
Chest Level 1316003204043
Chest Level 1418003604554
Chest Level 1520004005054
Chest Level 1622004405564

SEASONAL LUCKY CHESTS

Seasonal Lucky Chests offer themed rewards based on events or troops.

Anniversary Lucky Chest

You can get lots of celebratory cosmetic rewards from Anniversary Lucky Chests! Additionally, this chest doesn’t have levels, so each one gives you the chance to receive any of the available cosmetic rewards.

Possible Rewards

By opening Anniversary Lucky Chests, you have the chance to earn rewards from a pool of 230 cosmetics:

Reward TypeAmountChances
Emote4364.47%
Battle Banner (Decoration or Frame)18230.47%
Tower Skin55.06%

Ironheart Lucky Chest

You can get lots of mischievous rewards from Ironheart Lucky Chests!

Cards & Evolutions in Ironheart Lucky Chests

You’ll be able to find P.E.K.K.A Evolution Shards, a full P.E.K.K.A Evolution, and the following cards inside:

CommonRareEpicLegendaryChampion
GoblinsDart GoblinDark PrinceGoblin MachineGoblinstein
Goblin GangGoblin CageGoblin BarrelMega KnightLittle Prince
Spear GoblinsGoblin HutGoblin CurseLava HoundSkeleton King
MinionsInferno TowerP.E.K.K.A
Minion HordeMega MinionVoid

Banners & Emotes in Ironheart Lucky Chests

Frostfire Lucky Chest

You can get lots of fire and ice-themed rewards from Frostfire Lucky Chests!

Cards & Evolutions in Frostfire Lucky Chests

You’ll be able to find Wizard Evolution Shards, a full Wizard Evolution, and the following cards inside:

CommonRareEpicLegendaryChampion
ArchersFireballBaby DragonIce WizardArcher Queen
FirecrackerFurnaceBalloonLava HoundBoss Bandit
Fire SpiritIce GolemCannon CartPhoenixLittle Prince
Ice SpiritInferno TowerFreeze
SnowballWizardWallbreakers

Banners & Emotes in Frostfire Lucky Chests

Gingerbread Lucky Chest

You can get lots of holiday-themed rewards from Gingerbread Lucky Chests!

Cards & Evolutions in Gingerbread Lucky Chests

CommonRareEpicLegendaryChampionEvolution
BatsGiantBaby DragonGraveyardArcher QueenKnight Evolution Shards
CannonGoblin HutGoblin BarrelInferno DragonGoblinsteinKnight Full Evolution
FirecrackerMini P.E.K.K.APoisonSparkyMighty Miner
KnightMusketeerSkeleton Army
Royal DeliveryZappiesWitch

Banners & Emotes in Gingerbread Lucky Chests

DROP CHANCES IN IRONHEART, FROSTFIRE, AND GINGERBREAD LUCKY CHESTS

Rarity Upgrade Chances

Starting Rarity1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
1-Star Seasonal Lucky Chest31.64%43.04%20.25%4.06%1.01%

Reward Chances for Arenas 1–10

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
Common Cards52.63%28.57%32.26%37.04%37.04%
Rare Cards47.37%25.71%29.03%33.33%33.33%
Epic Cards22.86%25.81%29.63%29.63%
Banners22.86%
Emotes12.90%

Reward Chances for Arenas 11+

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
Common Cards52.63%28.57%25.77%26.46%26.46%
Rare Cards47.37%25.71%23.20%23.81%23.81%
Epic Cards22.86%20.62%21.16%21.16%
Legendary Cards10.82%11.11%11.11%
Champion Cards9.28%9.52%9.52%
Banners22.86%
Emotes10.31%
Evo Shard7.94%
Full Evo7.94%

Reward Amounts per Rarity & Type

1-StarCommon CardsRare Cards
Arena 1-10133
Arena 11-19255
Arena 20+357
2-StarCommon CardsRare CardsEpic CardsBanner
Arena 1-10501011
Arena 11-191002031
Arena 20+1403031
3-StarCommon CardsRare CardsEpic CardsLegendary CardsChampion CardsEmote
Arena 1-10200405--1
Arena 11-194008010111
Arena 20+55011014211
4-StarCommon CardsRare CardsEpic CardsLegendary CardsChampion CardsEvo Shards
Arena 1-1080016020---
Arena 11-19160032040431
Arena 20+220044055642
5-StarCommon CardsRare CardsEpic CardsLegendary CardsChampion CardsEvo Shards (Full Evo)
Arena 1-10240048060---
Arena 11-19480096012013106
Arena 20+7500140018020156

Triple Threat Lucky Chest


You can get lots of Musketeer-related rewards from Triple Threat Lucky Chests!

Cards & Evolutions in Triple Threat Lucky Chests

CommonRareEpicLegendaryChampion
ArrowsBattle RamGiant SkeletonBanditGolden Knight
BomberElixir CollectorHunterMagic ArcherLittle Prince
Goblin GangHeal SpiritMirrorRoyal GhostMonk
SnowballMusketeerRage
ZapThree MusketeersRune Giant

Banners & Emotes in Triple Threat Lucky Chests

DROP CHANCES IN TRIPLE THREAT LUCKY CHESTS

Rarity Upgrade Chances

Starting Rarity1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
1-Star Triple Threat Lucky Chest6.25%29.01%40.89%21.15%2.70%

Reward Chances for Arenas 1-10

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
Common Cards100.00%57.14%44.44%39.06%28.78%
Rare Cards42.86%33.33%23.44%21.58%
Epic Cards22.22%12.50%14.39%
Banners25.00%28.20%
Emotes7.05%
Evo Shard
Full Evo

Reward Chances for Arenas 11-19

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
Common Cards100.00%57.14%44.44%31.25%15.15%
Rare Cards42.86%33.33%23.44%15.15%
Epic Cards22.22%15.63%15.15%
Legendary Cards4.69%6.82%
Champion Cards4.55%
Banners25.00%30.30%
Emotes7.58%
Evo Shard4.55%
Full Evo0.76%

Reward Chances for Arenas 20+

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
Common Cards100.00%57.14%44.44%31.25%15.15%
Rare Cards42.86%33.33%23.44%15.15%
Epic Cards22.22%15.63%15.15%
Legendary Cards4.69%6.82%
Champion Cards4.55%
Banners25.00%30.30%
Emotes7.58%
Evo Shard4.55%
Full Evo0.76%

Reward Amounts per Rarity & Type

1-StarCommon Cards
Arena 1-1030
Arena 11-1975
Arena 20+125
2-StarCommon CardsRare Cards
Arena 1-106015
Arena 11-1915050
Arena 20+25060
3-StarCommon CardsRare CardsEpic Cards
Arena 1-10125353
Arena 11-1937510010
Arena 20+50012512
4-StarCommon CardsRare CardsEpic CardsLegendary CardsBanner
Arena 1-10250756-1
Arena 11-197502002031
Arena 20+10002502551
5-StarCommon CardsRare CardsEpic CardsLegendary CardsChampion CardsBannerEmoteEvo ShardEvo Shard (Full Evo)
Arena 1-105001501211
Arena 11-19150040040621116
Arena 20+2000500501051116

Haunted and Phantom Lucky Chests

You can get lots of spooky rewards from Haunted and Phantom Lucky Chests!

Cards in Both Chests

CommonEpicRareLegendaryChampion
ArrowsBomb TowerGuardsGraveyardBoss Bandit
BomberFireballLightningNight WitchGoblinstein
MinionsInferno TowerPoisonRoyal GhostSkeleton King
SkeletonsMini P.E.K.K.ASkeleton Army
Skeleton DragonsTombstoneWitch

Evolution Shards / Full Evolutions

Haunted Lucky ChestPhantom Lucky Chest
Skeleton Army Evo ShardRoyal Ghost Evo Shard
Skeleton Army Full EvolutionRoyal Ghost Full Evolution
Royal Ghost Evo Shard
Royal Ghost Full Evolution

Banners & Emotes in Both Chests

DROP CHANCES IN HAUNTED AND PHANTOM LUCKY CHESTS

Rarity Chances

Starting Rarity1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
1-Star Haunted Lucky Chest6.25%29.01%40.89%21.15%2.70%
1-Star Phantom Lucky Chest6.25%29.01%40.89%21.15%2.70%

Reward Chances for Arenas 1-10

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
Common Cards100.00%57.14%44.44%39.06%28.78%
Rare Cards42.86%33.33%23.44%21.58%
Epic Cards22.22%12.50%14.39%
Banners25.00%28.20%
Emotes7.05%
Evo Shard
Full Evo

Reward Chances for Arenas 11-19

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
Common Cards100.00%57.14%44.44%31.25%14.39%
Rare Cards42.86%33.33%23.44%14.39%
Epic Cards22.22%15.63%14.39%
Legendary Cards4.69%6.47%
Champion Cards4.32%
Banners25.00%28.78%
Emotes7.19%
Evo Shard8.64%
Full Evo1.44%

Reward Chances for Arenas 20+

1-Star2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
Common Cards100.00%57.14%44.44%31.25%14.39%
Rare Cards42.86%33.33%23.44%14.39%
Epic Cards22.22%15.63%14.39%
Legendary Cards4.69%6.47%
Champion Cards4.32%
Banners25.00%28.78%
Emotes7.19%
Evo Shard8.64%
Full Evo1.44%

Reward Amounts per Rarity & Type

1-StarCommon Cards
Arena 1-1030
Arena 11-1975
Arena 20+125
2-StarCommon CardsRare Cards
Arena 1-106015
Arena 11-1915050
Arena 20+25060
3-StarCommon CardsRare CardsEpic Cards
Arena 1-10125353
Arena 11-1937510010
Arena 20+50012512
4-StarCommon CardsRare CardsEpic CardsLegendary CardsBanner
Arena 1-10250756-1
Arena 11-197502002031
Arena 20+10002502551
5-StarCommon CardsRare CardsEpic CardsLegendary CardsChampion CardsBannerEmoteEvo ShardEvo Shard (Full Evo)
Arena 1-105001501211
Arena 11-19150040040651116
Arena 20+2000500501051116

EVOLUTION & HERO BOXES

Evolution Boxes only contain Evolution Shards and are earned through events. If you get an Evolution Shard for an Evolution you already own, or receive more than you need to unlock it, you’ll get cards of the same troop in its place.

Hero Boxes only contain Hero Fragments and are earned from events and the Pass Royale free track. If you summon a Hero you already own, the duplicate Hero will be converted to cards of the same troop and 20 Hero Fragments!

These boxes work similarly to Lucky Chests with 3 taps, each with a chance to upgrade the box. Each tap has a chance to upgrade the box for more rewards!

Evolution Box Drop Rates

Starting Rarity3-Star4-Star5-Star
3-Star Evo Box49.30%45.60%5.1%
4-Star Evo Box79.20%20.80%
5-Star Evo Box100.00%

Number of Evolution Shards Rewarded

3-Star4-Star5-Star
126

Hero Box Drop Rates

Starting Rarity2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
2-Star Hero Box34.30%52.10%12.60%1.00%

Number of Hero Fragments Rewarded

2-Star3-Star4-Star5-Star
Hero Fragments51040200

LIGHTNING CHESTS

Open Lightning Chests and use 'Strikes' to replace Cards you don't want. Cards are replaced with another Card of the same amount and rarity. The replacement Cards are selected from all unlocked Cards with equal probability. Higher Arena Lightning Chests allow for more Strikes! You will receive various quantities of Cards per chest, but you are guaranteed 3 different Cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.

ArenaStrikesTotal CardsRandom Common CardsRandom Rare CardsRandom Epic Cards
Arena 12806513
Arena 22656914
Arena 33957716
Arena 431108918
Arena 541159319
Arena 64130106223
Arena 74145118243
Arena 84160130273
Arena 95175142294
Arena 105190154324
Arena 115204166344
Arena 125220179374
Arena 136235191395
Arena 146250203425
Arena 156264215445
Arena 166269219455
Arena 176275223466
Arena 186280227476
Arena 196285231486
Arena 206289235486
Arena 216294239496
Arena 226300244506
Arena 236305248516
Arena 246310252526
Arena 256315256536
Arena 266320260536
Arena 276325264547
Arena 286330268557

LEGENDARY KING’S CHEST (ARENAS 11+)

Each Legendary King’s Chest guarantees a Legendary Card and a unique 'card drafting' mechanic that allows you to choose between two different cards at a time. You will receive various quantities of cards per chest, but you are guaranteed 7 different cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.

ArenaTotal CardsRandom Common CardsRandom Rare CardsRandom Epic CardsChance for Random LegendaryChance for Random Champion
Arena 113402496822100%
Arena 123502567023100%
Arena 133602647224100%
Arena 143702727424100%
Arena 153802797625100%
Arena 16+3802797625100%100%

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team