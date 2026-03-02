Snippets are image pieces used to complete Scenes in the Album Event. Snippets come in different rarities, each of which has its own drop chance. You can find more details on each snippet’s drop rate below.

There are two types of Snippets:

Random Snippet: Grants 1 random Snippet or Duplicate

Unique Snippet: Guarantees 1 new Snippet (as long as your Album isn’t complete)



What About Duplicates?

If you receive a Snippet you already own from a Random Snippet drop, it becomes a Duplicate. Every Duplicate contributes to the Unique Snippet progress bar, and the amount of progress added per Duplicate depends on its rarity:

Snippet Duplicates Common 3 Rare 4 Epic 5 Legendary 6



When the bar fills up, you’ll automatically receive a Unique Snippet! All extra progress carries over, so nothing is wasted!

What About When I Finish the Album?

You can continue to collect Snippets once you’ve completed the event. These Snippets will turn into random bonus rewards!

BOWLER’S MIXTAPE ALBUM SNIPPET DROP CHANCES (MAY 2026)

RARITY CHANCES

Rarity Chance Common 84.4% Rare 9.8 % Epic 4 .4% Legendary 1.3%

UNIQUE SNIPPET DROP CHANCES BY SCENE