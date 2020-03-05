We have teamed up with some of our favorite Supercell Creators to help celebrate our 4th birthday.
Throughout Season 9, each Creator on this list will be hosting:
SPECIAL TOURNAMENTS
where every participant gets an Emote
DAILY
Emote giveaways
Check out which content creators from your language/region are taking part below!
Only Supercell Creators on this list are participating in official giveaways.
十大天王争霸赛CRSC第二赛季第三周踢馆赛今天17点准时开战，面对本周号称历史最强的踢馆阵容，八位天王们能不能顶得住？答案即将揭晓。8位本周踢馆选手经过抽签以及选手仪式后，今天的8场对阵已经全部出炉，每一场都是看点满满！
(Russian)
(Polish)
(Czech/Slovak)
(Czech/Slovak)
(Arabic)
(Hebrew)
(Arabic)
Gawel PL (Polish)
MaR-CeU
Lordx
Ferre
Gigi
Grax
lonny the wolf
爱睡觉不爱起床的小力量
鸣圣
教父桑
近卫军团
Acidr
Xiake
Nova l Aaron
Big ❤️ to all of our Supercell Creators for their support and passion for Clash Royale!