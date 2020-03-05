Supercell logo
5 Mar 2020
Blog – Clash Royale

Birthday Emote Giveaways!

WIN AN EXCLUSIVE EMOTE!

We have teamed up with some of our favorite Supercell Creators to help celebrate our 4th birthday.

Throughout Season 9, each Creator on this list will be hosting:

  • SPECIAL TOURNAMENTS

    where every participant gets an Emote

  • DAILY

    Emote giveaways

Check out which content creators from your language/region are taking part below!

Only Supercell Creators on this list are participating in official giveaways.

ENGLISH

OTHER REGIONS & LANGUAGES


SPANISH

PORTUGUESE/BRASILIAN

GERMAN

FRENCH

ITALIAN

  • Ferre

  • Gigi

  • Grax

  • lonny the wolf

KOREAN

CHINESE

  • 爱睡觉不爱起床的小力量

  • 鸣圣

  • 教父桑

  • 近卫军团

  • Acidr

  • Xiake

  • Nova l Aaron

JAPANESE

Big ❤️ to all of our Supercell Creators for their support and passion for Clash Royale!