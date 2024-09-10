P.E.K.K.A and Mega Knight evolved, and are ready to battle it out for Evolution glory! Both recruited some of the best Creators and Pro Players to team up and represent them in the Arena!

The P.E.K.K.A vs Mega Knight Creator Showdown is here and you will be able to watch LIVE and earn rewards! Mark your calendar for Friday, September 13th - 4PM UTC.

Representing Team P.E.K.K.A: