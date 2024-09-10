P.E.K.K.A and Mega Knight evolved, and are ready to battle it out for Evolution glory! Both recruited some of the best Creators and Pro Players to team up and represent them in the Arena!
The P.E.K.K.A vs Mega Knight Creator Showdown is here and you will be able to watch LIVE and earn rewards! Mark your calendar for Friday, September 13th - 4PM UTC.
Representing Team P.E.K.K.A:
Mohamed Light
Ian
Ryley
Ken
BENIJU
DavideRooney
Representing Team MEGA:
Anaban
Wallace
SergioRamos
BigSpin
InShane
OJ
Players will conquer points for their team by playing Duels and 2v2 against each other. The team with most points at the end wins the Showdown.
Oh and did we mention rewards?
That's right! During the livestream, we will have Twitch Drops! Connect your Clash Royale account to your Twitch account and earn rewards by watching the event!
Watch 30 minutes: Giant Chest
Watch 60 minutes: Target Dummy Tower Skin
Watch 90 minutes: 2x Magic Chest
Watch 120 minutes: King Pixel Tower Emote
Watch 150 minutes: Mega Lightning Chest
Watch 180 minutes: King Pixel Laughing Emote
Note: If you are watching through the Twitch iOS app, your watch time will be counted, but you will need to claim your rewards later on a different device.
Besides the official Twitch account, you can also watch the event and earn rewards in the following Twitch channels:
JuicyJ (EN) - Tryaz (DE) - BigSpin (DE) - DavideRooney (IT) - AllanFranzotti (PT) - WithZack (ES) - Artube (PT) - wotop_ (FR) - Ouahleouff (FR) - Adrian Piedra (ES) - Nefastone (IT) - Schlonsti (DE) - Pompeyo (ES) - ErBacce (IT) - Rockstar (ES) - Kennedy Clash (PT) - Rush (JP) - Mafer Tejeda (ES) - PoWp (PL) - Shelbi (ES) - Revol Aimar (ES) - El Don (ES)
We hope you enjoy the show!
Clash Royale Team