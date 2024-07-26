Supercell logo
26 Jul 2024
Blog – Clash Royale

BRING HOME THE GOLD

Every day, until August 11th, if your country/region wins gold, you win gold! The more gold your country/region wins on a given day, the more gold you can earn! Here's how much you can earn daily:

  • 1st place country: 3000 Gold

  • 2nd place country: 1500 Gold

  • 3rd place country: 500 Gold

  • 4th place and below: 250 Gold

Don't forget to log in daily to claim your free Gold!
Ready to #BringHomeTheGold?

Note: Only countries/regions supported by the Global build will be considered.