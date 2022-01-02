Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:



1 EPIC Book of Cards

1 Royal Wild Chest

10 Epic Wild Cards



20 Rare Wild Cards



50 Common Wild Cards



2 Chest Keys



33 Crown Chests (contains Gems & Cards of any rarity)



1 LEGENDARY WILD CARD



The above rewards apply to players in Arenas 7+. PASS ROYALE OWNERS CAN ALSO COLLECT THE FREE REWARDS!