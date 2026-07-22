August Balance Changes
August’s Balance Changes aim to shake up the meta, give forgotten cards a second chance, and reimagine problematic mechanics.
The first part of this article outlines changes that will be going live with the August season. We’re fully prepared to implement mid-season adjustments if any gameplay issues arise.
Spirit Nerfs
Heroes & Champions
Bug Fixes
The second part covers our Work in Progress Balance Changes
Mechanical & Statistical Reworks
Nerfs
Buffs
We'd love to hear your thoughts on all of the changes below! Now, let’s dive in!
Spirit nerfs
Electro Spirit
Fire Spirit
Heal Spirit
Ice Spirit
One of the following Spirit Nerf options will be implemented with the August Balance Changes, and we want to know what you think would be the best option and why!
(Option 1) Hitpoints: 230 → 217 (-6%)
(Option 2) Speed: Very Fast → Fast (-25%)
Here are the key interaction changes and reasoning for each of the two options:
Hitpoints Nerf:
No longer connect to Crown Towers on their own
Now taken out in 1 shot by Archers, Archer Queen, Bomber, Musketeer, and Tesla
Speed Nerf:
No longer connect to Crown Towers on their own
No longer able to dodge Bowler, Firecracker, Hunter, and Magic Archer’s attacks
Can now distract for slightly longer
Ever since the Arena rose from the earth, The Log has hated Lumberjack, Mini P.E.K.K.A has loved pancakes, and spells and win conditions have been a staple of a solid Clash Royale deck. When players start to cut them from their deck, it’s usually a clear sign that something is off with the meta.
Right now, support troops and spells in many decks have been replaced by Spirits, leaving these decks with 1 or sometimes even 0 spells. Having multiple Spirits in your deck is advantageous because they not only allow you to cycle to your Heroes and Evolutions faster, they’re also incredible value for 1 Elixir. They stun, heal, distract, take out swarms, and chip away at Crown Towers, all while cycling your deck to its most powerful components. In the vast majority of situations, deploying a Spirit guarantees a positive Elixir trade. This has enabled certain play styles in which Spirits allow for constant pressure throughout the game without any risk, which can be frustrating to play against.
It’s no surprise that in 2026, Spirits have maintained a combined use rate of 53% in the Top 200 and 31% in Ranked. A change to either their hitpoints or speed would make their value more situational, rather than assured with every placement. Removing their tower pressure dimension and cementing them as distraction, cycle, and crowd-control cards means that their deployment would now be a more meaningful decision. Over the coming months, we’ll be monitoring their use rates and win rates in both competitive play and Trophy Road, and whether decks continue to cut support troops and spells in exchange for Spirits.
HEROES & CHAMPIONS
Abilities: Cooldown → Single-Use
We don't believe ability cooldowns add enough meaningful gameplay to justify their complexity. As a result, all abilities, except for Boss Bandit—whose ability was designed for rapid consecutive activations—will now be single-use. Consequently, we’re buffing a few of the weaker Champions, and we'll continue monitoring both Heroes and Champions, adjusting those most affected by this change over the coming months.
Goblinstein
Doctor Damage: 92 → 135 (+47%)
Little Prince
Hit Speed Conservation: 0s → 0.3s
Guardienne Damage: 217 → 232 (+7%)
Little Prince will now maintain his charged-up Hit Speed for up to 0.3 seconds while moving.
Mighty Miner
Base Damage: 40 → 43 (+6%)
Mighty Miner will now two-shot Skeletons at all levels.
BUG FIXES
Ronin
First Hit Time: 0.3s → 0.4s (+33%)
We’re fixing a timing issue that caused Ronin to deal parry damage and melee damage in the same tick against a charging Dark Prince, causing an inconsistent interaction against his shield. Also, his parry will no longer cancel Golden Knight’s dash.
X-Bow
Hit Speed: 0.3s → 0.4s (+33%)
Damage: 43 → 58 (+35%)
Projectile Speed: 1400 → 1600 (+14%)
When X-Bow is targeting something right at the edge of its range, it will often waste a shot on a troop even after taking it out. We're reallocating its stats in order to fix this interaction. Its overall DPS will increase by 1.4%.
WORK IN PROGRESS CHANGES
All of the ideas below are still subject to change before the final balance changes go live, and we want your feedback on how they can be improved.
REWORKS
These experimental reworks aim to address cards that fueled unhealthy play patterns in the past and some of which were subsequently, as some might say, “nerfed into the ground”. These changes may be reverted if they don't have the desired effect.
Hero Ice Golem
3rd Blast: Freeze Effect → Slow Effect
Damage per Blast: 38 → 69 (+80%)
Witch Evolution
Heal per Skeleton: 53 → 122 (+129%)
Max Hitpoints: 1040 → 1326 (+28%)
Now only heals from her first Skeleton wave
While she’s extremely popular on Trophy Road, her persistent self-healing has proven frustrating to play against. More broadly, we don't believe recurring healing mechanics have a healthy place in Clash Royale in their current form. That's why we're also trying a full rework for Battle Healer
Battle Healer
Damage: 148 → 204 (+38%)
Hit Speed: 1.5s → 1.6s (+7%)
Heal Radius: 4000 → 3000 (-25%)
No longer heals herself
Goblin Curse
Enemy Slowdown: 0% → 15%
Goblin Machine
Rocket Travel Speed: 250 → 350 (+40%)
Rocket Hitspeed: 3.5s → 5s (+43%)
Melee Damage: 212 → 232 (+9%)
Rune Giant
Hitpoints: 2662 → 2816 (+6%)
Enchantment Cast Time: 1s → 0s
No longer enchants kamikaze troops
Void
Elixir Cost: 3 → 5
Hit Frequency: 1s → 1.2s (+20%)
1 Target Damage: 340 → 696 (+105%)
2 - 4 Target Damage: 161 → 294 (+83%)
5+ Target Damage: 76 → 153 (+100%)
1 Target Crown Tower Damage: 48 → 97 (+100%)
2 - 4 Targets CT Damage: 25 → 51 (+100%)
5+ Targets CT Damage: 17 → 35 (+100%)
Many of Clash Royale’s higher health ranged cards can only be taken out by 6 Elixir’s worth of spells. We’re looking to rework Void to be the first-ever 5-Elixir damage spell and an answer to tankier ranged units like Bowler, Executioner, and Hunter.
Hero Mega Minion
Tower Damage Reduction: 50% → 75%
Tower Damage Reduction Duration: 5s → Permanent
Warp Damage: 373 → 399 (+7%)
Mortar & Mortar Evolution
Mortar Hit Speed: 5s → 4.7s (6%)
Evolved Mortar Hit Speed: 4s → 4.7s (18%)
Barbarians & Barbarians Evolution
Barbarians Hitpoints: 691 → 716 (+4%)
Evolved Barbarians Hitpoint Bonus: 10% → 0%
Evolved Barbarians Rage Duration: 3s → 5s (+67%)
P.S. We haven't forgotten about you, Hut lovers. Barbarian Hut didn't make the cut this time around, but it's high on our list.
NERFS
Hero Goblins
Respawned Goblin Count: 3 → 2
Deploy Time: 1.3s → 1s (23%)
Archers Evolution
Power Shot Damage: 168 → 140 (-17%)
Giant Snowball Evolution
Roll Range: 4.5 tiles → 4 tiles (-11%)
Goblin Barrel Evolution
Decoy Goblin Damage: 89 → 66 (-26%)
Goblin Cage Evolution
Cycles: 1 → 2
Mega Knight Evolution
Uppercut: Every attack → Every other attack
Heavy Troop Knockback: 2500 → 4000 (+60%)
Valkyrie Evolution
Tornado Damage: 84 → 42 (-50%)
Bowler
Projectile Range: 7.5 tiles → 7 tiles (-7%)
Executioner
Projectile Range: 7.5 tiles → 7 tiles (-7%)
Wall Breakers
Damage: 350 → 281 (-20%)
BUFFS
Hero Tombstone
Damage: 320 → 422 (+32%)
Minion Horde Evolution
Hit Speed Slowdown: 50% → 33%
Princess Evolution
Slow every 3 attacks → Every other attack
Slow Duration: 7s → 5.5s (-21%)
Goblins
Damage: 120 → 125 (4%)
Spear Goblins
Hit Speed: 1.7s → 1.6s (6%)
Suspicious Bush
Bush Goblin Hitpoints: 304 → 337 (+11%)
Remember! Cards are scaled at Level 11 and, most of the time, base form changes also affect a card’s Evolution and Hero forms.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team