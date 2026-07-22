Electro Spirit

Fire Spirit

Heal Spirit

Ice Spirit

One of the following Spirit Nerf options will be implemented with the August Balance Changes, and we want to know what you think would be the best option and why!

( Option 1) Hitpoints: 230 → 217 (-6%)

(Option 2) Speed: Very Fast → Fast (-25%)

Here are the key interaction changes and reasoning for each of the two options:



Hitpoints Nerf:

No longer connect to Crown Towers on their own

Now taken out in 1 shot by Archers, Archer Queen, Bomber, Musketeer, and Tesla

Speed Nerf:

No longer connect to Crown Towers on their own

No longer able to dodge Bowler, Firecracker, Hunter, and Magic Archer’s attacks

Can now distract for slightly longer



Ever since the Arena rose from the earth, The Log has hated Lumberjack, Mini P.E.K.K.A has loved pancakes, and spells and win conditions have been a staple of a solid Clash Royale deck. When players start to cut them from their deck, it’s usually a clear sign that something is off with the meta.

Right now, support troops and spells in many decks have been replaced by Spirits, leaving these decks with 1 or sometimes even 0 spells. Having multiple Spirits in your deck is advantageous because they not only allow you to cycle to your Heroes and Evolutions faster, they’re also incredible value for 1 Elixir. They stun, heal, distract, take out swarms, and chip away at Crown Towers, all while cycling your deck to its most powerful components. In the vast majority of situations, deploying a Spirit guarantees a positive Elixir trade. This has enabled certain play styles in which Spirits allow for constant pressure throughout the game without any risk, which can be frustrating to play against.

It’s no surprise that in 2026, Spirits have maintained a combined use rate of 53% in the Top 200 and 31% in Ranked. A change to either their hitpoints or speed would make their value more situational, rather than assured with every placement. Removing their tower pressure dimension and cementing them as distraction, cycle, and crowd-control cards means that their deployment would now be a more meaningful decision. Over the coming months, we’ll be monitoring their use rates and win rates in both competitive play and Trophy Road, and whether decks continue to cut support troops and spells in exchange for Spirits.



