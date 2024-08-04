Supercell logo
4 Aug 2024
August Gold Festival!

Join the August Gold Festival! From August 5th to 12th, Gold will rain on the Kingdom's grounds! Three Events happening simultaneously? Upgrade discounts, extra Gold, and milestone rewards? That's Gold!

Here's what's coming:

SLASH ROYALE!

For the entire week, upgrading your cards will cost you half the Gold!

Gold Rush!

Fancy some extra Gold? Then, time to destroy some towers!

Earn up to 120,000 Gold depending on your Arena level!

Here's the daily Gold you can earn during the Event:

  • Arena 1 - 4: 5,000 Gold

  • Arena 5 - 7: 10,000 Gold

  • Arena 8 - 10: 15,000 Gold

  • Arena 11+: 20,000 Gold

Milestone Event!

Spend Gold, earn rewards. It's that simple!

Check out the list of milestones and rewards:

  • 5,000 Gold: 1x Gold Chest

  • 10,000 Gold: 500x Random Common Card

  • 20,000 Gold: 5x Chest Keys

  • 50,000 Gold: 100x Random Rare Card

  • 100,000 Gold: 1x Magic Chest

  • 200,000 Gold: 50x Random Epic Card

  • 300,000 Gold: 1x Giant Chest

  • 450,000 Gold: 3x Legendary Wild Card

  • 600,000 Gold: Royal Wild Chest

  • 750,000 Gold: 1x Legendary King's Chest (King's Chest if you're in Arena 10 or below)

Ready to make it rain? Then it's time to battle!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team