Join the August Gold Festival! From August 5th to 12th, Gold will rain on the Kingdom's grounds! Three Events happening simultaneously? Upgrade discounts, extra Gold, and milestone rewards? That's Gold!
Here's what's coming:
For the entire week, upgrading your cards will cost you half the Gold!
Fancy some extra Gold? Then, time to destroy some towers!
Earn up to 120,000 Gold depending on your Arena level!
Here's the daily Gold you can earn during the Event:
Arena 1 - 4: 5,000 Gold
Arena 5 - 7: 10,000 Gold
Arena 8 - 10: 15,000 Gold
Arena 11+: 20,000 Gold
Spend Gold, earn rewards. It's that simple!
Check out the list of milestones and rewards:
5,000 Gold: 1x Gold Chest
10,000 Gold: 500x Random Common Card
20,000 Gold: 5x Chest Keys
50,000 Gold: 100x Random Rare Card
100,000 Gold: 1x Magic Chest
200,000 Gold: 50x Random Epic Card
300,000 Gold: 1x Giant Chest
450,000 Gold: 3x Legendary Wild Card
600,000 Gold: Royal Wild Chest
750,000 Gold: 1x Legendary King's Chest (King's Chest if you're in Arena 10 or below)
Ready to make it rain? Then it's time to battle!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team