With the upcoming April Update, we’re retiring the Banner Box and Banner Tokens.

Frames and Decorations can still be earned through Challenges, Events, Lucky Drops, Pass Royale and purchased from the Shop.

When the update launches on March 31, Banner Tokens will be converted to Gold and removed from the game. The Banner Tokens offer will also be removed from the Season Shop at the same time.

100 Banner Tokens = 2,000 Gold, with a maximum conversion of 2,000 Banner Tokens (40,000 Gold).

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team