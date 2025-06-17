In the next update, we’re making some changes to Gem Rewards. Here’s what’s happening:

Card Mastery Rewards are being updated: Regular Cards: 150 -> 100 Gems Champion Cards: 300 -> 100 Gems

+2525 Gems will be moved to Trophy Road from Card Mastery Rewards



This means there will be fewer total Gems overall in-game, but more of them will come from regular gameplay, not locked behind long-term mastery grinds. We believe this makes Gem Rewards more accessible to more players.

If you want to collect Gems from Masteries at the current values, now’s the time to do it!

Once the update goes live late June, Mastery Rewards will follow the new values, and we won’t be granting Gems retroactively for previously completed Trophy Road or Mastery levels.

That’s all for now, and stay tuned for more update info soon!

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team