You’ll no longer need to grind daily rewards hoping for those missing cards — now, you can buy exactly what you need with Gems!

As you may have noticed, we’ve also removed Elite Wild Cards from Ranked and Trophy Road rewards this month to avoid confusion before the change.

This marks a big step toward a simpler, more transparent system, where your progress always feels meaningful and connected to the cards you play.

BACK TO THE BASICS

In addition to removing Elite Wild Cards, we’re trimming down some overlapping items to simplify the core of progression.

We’ve seen many players end up in situations where they’ve maxed out their Book inventory with no good time to use them. We also noticed that the value of Books didn’t scale well between levels, discouraging players from using them since they didn’t feel as rewarding at lower levels. This wasn’t the experience we wanted — players were spending more energy managing their inventory than having fun with the card collection system.

After the update, your hard-earned Books (from Common to Legendary) will be converted into an equivalent number of Wild Cards, and Magic Coins into Gold. Books of Books will convert into Gems, which can be used as part of the new Gem economy rework mentioned above. To make things even easier, we’re also increasing the number of random cards earned throughout the game.

All conversion rates are based on your King Tower Level and match the new, reduced card and Gold requirements (explained later in this article) in a directly equivalent ratio. This is approximately the conversion rate of King Tower Level plus one. For example, if you’re King Tower Level 10, you’ll receive enough Wild Cards to fully upgrade a card from level 10 to 11. For players below King Tower Level 6, we have a minimum conversion rate, allowing for the lowest number of Wild Cards you can receive to be equivalent to upgrading a card to Level 7.

Check out the conversion rates below!