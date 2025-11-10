COMING IN THE NEXT UPDATE…
The next few months will be full of exciting additions to Clash Royale:
2v2 League is on the way!
New Evolution Box - expanding how you can earn Evos
Seasonal content will bring the holiday spirit, featuring a new Seasonal Lucky Chest and a Clashmas event packed with rewards.
Trophy Road will be reworked.
And for the biggest part of the update: something heroic is coming! One that will take gameplay to a new level! …But more on that later!
First, we want to discuss something that affects every player….
LET’S TALK PROGRESSION!
Over time, Clash Royale’s progression system has expanded quite a lot. Between Elite Wild Cards, Books, Magic Coins, and Gold, the path to upgrading cards hasn’t always been straightforward. Some players have held onto resources for the “right moment,” while others have found themselves with items, like Elite Wild Cards and Books, they weren’t sure how to use and earn.
With our next update on November 24th, we’re aiming to make progression simpler, more consistent, and ultimately more rewarding.
GOODBYE, ELITE WILD CARDS!
When we first introduced Elite Level, Elite Wild Cards were meant to be a more passive form of progression — something players could achieve at a slower pace while still feeling exciting and rewarding. Over time, we saw that players didn’t really experience it that way, and the system itself felt a bit confusing and less satisfying than directly collecting and upgrading cards.
As a result, we’ve decided to say goodbye to Elite Wild Cards.
Any remaining Elite Wild Cards in your inventory will automatically convert into Gems, which can be used to purchase cards of your choice through the new Gem economy rework launching with the update.
You’ll no longer need to grind daily rewards hoping for those missing cards — now, you can buy exactly what you need with Gems!
As you may have noticed, we’ve also removed Elite Wild Cards from Ranked and Trophy Road rewards this month to avoid confusion before the change.
This marks a big step toward a simpler, more transparent system, where your progress always feels meaningful and connected to the cards you play.
BACK TO THE BASICS
In addition to removing Elite Wild Cards, we’re trimming down some overlapping items to simplify the core of progression.
We’ve seen many players end up in situations where they’ve maxed out their Book inventory with no good time to use them. We also noticed that the value of Books didn’t scale well between levels, discouraging players from using them since they didn’t feel as rewarding at lower levels. This wasn’t the experience we wanted — players were spending more energy managing their inventory than having fun with the card collection system.
After the update, your hard-earned Books (from Common to Legendary) will be converted into an equivalent number of Wild Cards, and Magic Coins into Gold. Books of Books will convert into Gems, which can be used as part of the new Gem economy rework mentioned above. To make things even easier, we’re also increasing the number of random cards earned throughout the game.
All conversion rates are based on your King Tower Level and match the new, reduced card and Gold requirements (explained later in this article) in a directly equivalent ratio. This is approximately the conversion rate of King Tower Level plus one. For example, if you’re King Tower Level 10, you’ll receive enough Wild Cards to fully upgrade a card from level 10 to 11. For players below King Tower Level 6, we have a minimum conversion rate, allowing for the lowest number of Wild Cards you can receive to be equivalent to upgrading a card to Level 7.
Check out the conversion rates below!
Book Conversion Rates
|King Tower Level
|Common Wild Cards per Common Book
|Rare Wild Cards per Rare Book
|Epic Wild Cards per Epic Book
|Legendary Wild Cards per Legendary Book
|Gems per Book of Books
|1
|100
|20
|10
|4
|400
|2
|100
|20
|10
|4
|400
|3
|100
|20
|10
|4
|400
|4
|100
|20
|10
|4
|400
|5
|100
|20
|10
|4
|400
|6
|100
|20
|10
|4
|400
|7
|200
|50
|10
|4
|400
|8
|400
|100
|10
|4
|400
|9
|800
|200
|20
|4
|400
|10
|1,000
|300
|30
|4
|400
|11
|1,500
|400
|50
|6
|800
|12
|2,500
|550
|70
|9
|2,000
|13
|3,500
|750
|100
|12
|3,200
|14
|5,500
|1000
|130
|14
|4,400
|15
|7,500
|1400
|180
|20
|6,000
Magic Coin Conversion Rates
|King Tower Level
|Gold Per Magic Coin
|1
|8,000
|2
|8,000
|3
|8,000
|4
|8,000
|5
|8,000
|6
|8,000
|7
|8,000
|8
|8,000
|9
|8,000
|10
|15,000
|11
|25,000
|12
|40,000
|13
|60,000
|14
|90,000
|15
|120,000
NEW CARD LEVELS AND UPGRADING
After adding the Elite Level system, we learned that progression felt much less intuitive than expected. The Elite Wild Card system made upgrades feel harder for some players, and many felt stuck after reaching the top.
This system also conflicted with our design philosophy and goal to make Clash Royale a dynamic, evergreen gaming experience, enjoyed for many years to come.
Now that the system is simpler, we’re ready for the next step!
With our next update, we’re introducing Level 16 — a new milestone designed to keep progress meaningful for players who’ve already maxed their decks and are looking for their next goal, while making the earlier levels more accessible so that progressing through upgrades still feels smooth and natural.
We’ve also reduced card and Gold upgrade requirements in mid levels to keep the pace smooth and consistent. Reaching the new levels with simply cards and Gold should now feel similar to reaching Level 14.
You can compare the old and new values by tapping on the dropdown below.
Card Level x Copies Required to Upgrade
Current Card Requirements
|Card Level
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1
|4
|10
|2
|5
|20
|4
|6
|50
|10
|1
|7
|100
|20
|2
|8
|200
|50
|4
|9
|400
|100
|10
|1
|10
|800
|200
|20
|2
|11
|1,000
|400
|40
|4
|1
|12
|1,500
|500
|50
|6
|2
|13
|3,000
|750
|100
|10
|8
|14
|5,000
|1,250
|200
|20
|20
|15
|50K Elite Wild Cards
|50K Elite Wild Cards
|50K Elite Wild Cards
|50K Elite Wild Cards
|50K Elite Wild Cards
New Card Requirements
|Card Level
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1
|4
|10
|2
|5
|20
|4
|6
|50
|10
|1
|7
|100
|20
|2
|8
|200
|50
|4
|9
|400
|100
|10
|1
|10
|800
|200
|20
|2
|11
|1,000
|300 ▼
|30 ▼
|4
|1
|12
|1,500
|400 ▼
|50
|6
|2
|13
|2,500 ▼
|550 ▼
|70 ▼
|9 ▼
|5 ▼
|14
|3,500 ▼
|750 ▼
|100 ▼
|12 ▼
|8 ▼
|15
|5,500
|1,000
|130
|14
|11
|16
|7,500
|1,400
|180
|20
|15
Current Gold Requirements
|Card Level
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|Unlock
|2
|5
|3
|20
|4
|50
|50
|5
|150
|150
|6
|400
|400
|7
|1,000
|1,000
|400
|8
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|9
|4,000
|4,000
|4,000
|10
|8,000
|8,000
|8,000
|5,000
|11
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|12
|35,000
|35,000
|35,000
|35,000
|35,000
|13
|75,000
|75,000
|75,000
|75,000
|75,000
|14
|100,000
|100,000
|100,000
|100,000
|100,000
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
New Gold Requirements
|Card Level
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|Unlock
|2
|5
|3
|20
|4
|50
|50
|5
|150
|150
|6
|400
|400
|7
|1,000
|1,000
|8
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|9
|4,000
|4,000
|4,000
|10
|8,000
|8,000
|8,000
|5,000
|11
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|12
|25,000 ▼
|25,000 ▼
|25,000 ▼
|25,000 ▼
|25,000 ▼
|13
|40,000 ▼
|40,000 ▼
|40,000 ▼
|40,000 ▼
|40,000 ▼
|14
|60,000 ▼
|60,000 ▼
|60,000 ▼
|60,000 ▼
|60,000 ▼
|15
|90,000
|90,000
|90,000
|90,000
|90,000
|16
|120,000
|120,000
|120,000
|120,000
|120,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What if I’ve already started upgrading a Level 14 card?
If you’ve already used Elite Wild Cards on a partial upgrade, these will be converted into copies of that card that will mirror the exact progress to the next level. For example, if you’re King Tower Level 14 and you’ve invested 25,000 Elite Wild Cards into a Common Card, such as your Level 14 Knight, your Knight will have 2,750 card copies applied to its progress when the update drops.
What happens if my Wild Card storages are full?
Any Wild Cards received from Books that exceed your storage limit will overflow, allowing you to still use them to upgrade your cards to the new level.
Will Ranked still be capped at Level 15?
Yes! Based on your feedback from the release of Level 15, cards in Ranked will be capped at Level 15 for the first 6 months after release (until May 2026 season) in order to give you time to start upgrading your cards to Level 16.
What will happen to additional copies of cards at Level 16 in the new system?
Overflow copies of maxed cards will now convert into Crystals! Crystals are a new currency that you’ll be able to exchange for cosmetics in the Shop, starting with a number of exclusive emotes. We’ll share more on that closer to the update!
TROPHY ROAD EXTENSION & CHANGES TO RANKED
Once the update lands, Trophy Road will extend to 12,000 Trophies, introducing four new Arenas between 10,000 and 12,000 Trophies. This update adds new milestones and extends rewards for high-level players!
New Trophy Road Arenas
|Minimum Trophy Requirement
|Arena 25
|10,000
|Arena 26
|10,500
|Arena 27
|11,000
|Arena 28
|11,500
Players can continue earning rewards as they advance through each new Arena.
Seasonal Arenas will be temporarily paused when these new Arenas are added, allowing endgame players an opportunity to climb to Arena 28 without the pressure of missing out on seasonal content.
Updates to Ranked Access
You no longer need to finish the entire Trophy Road to enter Ranked!
Now, you unlock Ranked when you reach the required Trophy milestone for that season:
|Season
|Trophies Required to Unlock Ranked
|November
|10,000
|December
|10,500
|January
|11,000
|February
|11,500
Additionally, reaching Champion League in Ranked will continue to ensure the mode stays unlocked in the following season.
Don’t forget, Ranked will be capped at Level 15 when the update drops up until the May season in 2026.
TL;DR
Coming with the update, on November 24th:
Card upgrades now focus on the core resources: Cards, Gold, and Wild Cards with Gems, as an optional shortcut.
Existing resources that will be automatically converted:
Books → Wild Cards/Gems
Magic Coins → Gold
Elite Wild Cards → Gems
Level 16 is being added for players who’ve already maxed out their cards.
Ranked battles will remain capped at Level 15 until May 2026
Upgrade costs have been adjusted for smoother level progression
DON’T FORGET
Remember, progression changes, including Level 16, aren’t the only thing coming to Clash Royale with our final update of the year…something completely new and heroic will be added in December with our new form, so stay tuned! Sneak peeks start next week.
We’re always looking for ways to best serve our community, especially when it comes to big changes in the game, so please let us know what you think about all this on Reddit and/or Discord!
**Please note that all conversions are subject to change.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team