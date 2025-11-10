Skip to content
10 Nov 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

COMING IN THE NEXT UPDATE…

The next few months will be full of exciting additions to Clash Royale:

  • 2v2 League is on the way!

  • New Evolution Box - expanding how you can earn Evos

  • Seasonal content will bring the holiday spirit, featuring a new Seasonal Lucky Chest and a Clashmas event packed with rewards.

  • Trophy Road will be reworked. 

  • And for the biggest part of the update: something heroic is coming! One that will take gameplay to a new level! …But more on that later!

First, we want to discuss something that affects every player…. 

LET’S TALK PROGRESSION!

Over time, Clash Royale’s progression system has expanded quite a lot. Between Elite Wild Cards, Books, Magic Coins, and Gold, the path to upgrading cards hasn’t always been straightforward. Some players have held onto resources for the “right moment,” while others have found themselves with items, like Elite Wild Cards and Books, they weren’t sure how to use and earn.  

With our next update on November 24th, we’re aiming to make progression simpler, more consistent, and ultimately more rewarding.

GOODBYE, ELITE WILD CARDS!

When we first introduced Elite Level, Elite Wild Cards were meant to be a more passive form of progression — something players could achieve at a slower pace while still feeling exciting and rewarding. Over time, we saw that players didn’t really experience it that way, and the system itself felt a bit confusing and less satisfying than directly collecting and upgrading cards.

As a result, we’ve decided to say goodbye to Elite Wild Cards.

Any remaining Elite Wild Cards in your inventory will automatically convert into Gems, which can be used to purchase cards of your choice through the new Gem economy rework launching with the update.

You’ll no longer need to grind daily rewards hoping for those missing cards — now, you can buy exactly what you need with Gems!

As you may have noticed, we’ve also removed Elite Wild Cards from Ranked and Trophy Road rewards this month to avoid confusion before the change.

This marks a big step toward a simpler, more transparent system, where your progress always feels meaningful and connected to the cards you play.

BACK TO THE BASICS

In addition to removing Elite Wild Cards, we’re trimming down some overlapping items to simplify the core of progression.

We’ve seen many players end up in situations where they’ve maxed out their Book inventory with no good time to use them. We also noticed that the value of Books didn’t scale well between levels, discouraging players from using them since they didn’t feel as rewarding at lower levels. This wasn’t the experience we wanted — players were spending more energy managing their inventory than having fun with the card collection system.

After the update, your hard-earned Books (from Common to Legendary) will be converted into an equivalent number of Wild Cards, and Magic Coins into Gold. Books of Books will convert into Gems, which can be used as part of the new Gem economy rework mentioned above. To make things even easier, we’re also increasing the number of random cards earned throughout the game.

All conversion rates are based on your King Tower Level and match the new, reduced card and Gold requirements (explained later in this article) in a directly equivalent ratio. This is approximately the conversion rate of King Tower Level plus one. For example, if you’re King Tower Level 10, you’ll receive enough Wild Cards to fully upgrade a card from level 10 to 11. For players below King Tower Level 6, we have a minimum conversion rate, allowing for the lowest number of Wild Cards you can receive to be equivalent to upgrading a card to Level 7.

Check out the conversion rates below!

Book Conversion Rates

King Tower LevelCommon Wild Cards per Common BookRare Wild Cards per Rare BookEpic Wild Cards per Epic BookLegendary Wild Cards per Legendary BookGems per Book of Books
110020104400
210020104400
310020104400
410020104400
510020104400
610020104400
720050104400
8400100104400
9800200204400
101,000300304400
111,500400506800
122,5005507092,000
133,500750100123,200
145,5001000130144,400
157,5001400180206,000

Magic Coin Conversion Rates

King Tower LevelGold Per Magic Coin
18,000
28,000
38,000
48,000
58,000
68,000
78,000
88,000
98,000
1015,000
1125,000
1240,000
1360,000
1490,000
15120,000

NEW CARD LEVELS AND UPGRADING

After adding the Elite Level system, we learned that progression felt much less intuitive than expected. The Elite Wild Card system made upgrades feel harder for some players, and many felt stuck after reaching the top.

This system also conflicted with our design philosophy and goal to make Clash Royale a dynamic, evergreen gaming experience, enjoyed for many years to come. 

Now that the system is simpler, we’re ready for the next step!

With our next update, we’re introducing Level 16 — a new milestone designed to keep progress meaningful for players who’ve already maxed their decks and are looking for their next goal, while making the earlier levels more accessible so that progressing through upgrades still feels smooth and natural.

We’ve also reduced card and Gold upgrade requirements in mid levels to keep the pace smooth and consistent. Reaching the new levels with simply cards and Gold should now feel similar to reaching Level 14.

You can compare the old and new values by tapping on the dropdown below.

Card Level x Copies Required to Upgrade

Current Card Requirements

Card LevelCommonRareEpicLegendaryChampion
11
22
341
4102
5204
650101
7100202
8200504
9400100101
10800200202
111,0004004041
121,5005005062
133,000750100108
145,0001,2502002020
1550K Elite Wild Cards50K Elite Wild Cards50K Elite Wild Cards50K Elite Wild Cards50K Elite Wild Cards


New Card Requirements

Card LevelCommonRareEpicLegendaryChampion
11
22
341
4102
5204
650101
7100202
8200504
9400100101
10800200202
111,000300 ▼30 ▼41
121,500400 ▼5062
132,500 ▼550 ▼70 ▼9 ▼5 ▼
143,500 ▼750 ▼100 ▼12 ▼8 ▼
155,5001,0001301411
167,5001,4001802015


Current Gold Requirements

Card LevelCommonRareEpicLegendaryChampion
Unlock
25
320
45050
5150150
6400400
71,0001,000400
82,0002,0002,000
94,0004,0004,000
108,0008,0008,0005,000
1115,00015,00015,00015,000
1235,00035,00035,00035,00035,000
1375,00075,00075,00075,00075,000
14100,000100,000100,000100,000100,000
1500000


New Gold Requirements

Card LevelCommonRareEpicLegendaryChampion
Unlock
25
320
45050
5150150
6400400
71,0001,000
82,0002,0002,000
94,0004,0004,000
108,0008,0008,0005,000
1115,00015,00015,00015,000
1225,000 ▼25,000 ▼25,000 ▼25,000 ▼25,000 ▼
1340,000 ▼40,000 ▼40,000 ▼40,000 ▼40,000 ▼
1460,000 ▼60,000 ▼60,000 ▼60,000 ▼60,000 ▼
1590,00090,00090,00090,00090,000
16120,000120,000120,000120,000120,000

Frequently Asked Questions

What if I’ve already started upgrading a Level 14 card?

If you’ve already used Elite Wild Cards on a partial upgrade, these will be converted into copies of that card that will mirror the exact progress to the next level. For example, if you’re King Tower Level 14 and you’ve invested 25,000 Elite Wild Cards into a Common Card, such as your Level 14 Knight, your Knight will have 2,750 card copies applied to its progress when the update drops.

What happens if my Wild Card storages are full?

Any Wild Cards received from Books that exceed your storage limit will overflow, allowing you to still use them to upgrade your cards to the new level.

Will Ranked still be capped at Level 15?

Yes! Based on your feedback from the release of Level 15, cards in Ranked will be capped at Level 15 for the first 6 months after release (until May 2026 season) in order to give you time to start upgrading your cards to Level 16.

What will happen to additional copies of cards at Level 16 in the new system?

Overflow copies of maxed cards will now convert into Crystals! Crystals are a new currency that you’ll be able to exchange for cosmetics in the Shop, starting with a number of exclusive emotes. We’ll share more on that closer to the update!

TROPHY ROAD EXTENSION & CHANGES TO RANKED

Once the update lands, Trophy Road will extend to 12,000 Trophies, introducing four new Arenas between 10,000 and 12,000 Trophies. This update adds new milestones and extends rewards for high-level players!

New Trophy Road Arenas

Minimum Trophy Requirement
Arena 2510,000
Arena 2610,500
Arena 2711,000
Arena 2811,500


Players can continue earning rewards as they advance through each new Arena.

Seasonal Arenas will be temporarily paused when these new Arenas are added, allowing endgame players an opportunity to climb to Arena 28 without the pressure of missing out on seasonal content.

Updates to Ranked Access

You no longer need to finish the entire Trophy Road to enter Ranked!

Now, you unlock Ranked when you reach the required Trophy milestone for that season:

SeasonTrophies Required to Unlock Ranked
November10,000
December10,500
January11,000
February11,500

Additionally, reaching Champion League in Ranked will continue to ensure the mode stays unlocked in the following season

Don’t forget, Ranked will be capped at Level 15 when the update drops up until the May season in 2026.

TL;DR

Coming with the update, on November 24th:

  • Card upgrades now focus on the core resources: Cards, Gold, and Wild Cards with Gems, as an optional shortcut.

  • Existing resources that will be automatically converted: 

    • Books → Wild Cards/Gems 

    • Magic Coins → Gold

    • Elite Wild Cards → Gems

  • Level 16 is being added for players who’ve already maxed out their cards.

  • Ranked battles will remain capped at Level 15 until May 2026

  • Upgrade costs have been adjusted for smoother level progression

DON’T FORGET

Remember, progression changes, including Level 16, aren’t the only thing coming to Clash Royale with our final update of the year…something completely new and heroic will be added in December with our new form, so stay tuned! Sneak peeks start next week.

We’re always looking for ways to best serve our community, especially when it comes to big changes in the game, so please let us know what you think about all this on Reddit and/or Discord!

**Please note that all conversions are subject to change.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team