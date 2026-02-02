Skip to content
2 Feb 2026
Blog – Clash Royale

February Balance Changes

February 2nd

NERFS ⬇️

Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A

Cooking Time: 20s → 22s (+10%)

Why? Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A continued to cook up a storm with his level-up ability, so we're making it a bit harder for him to charge up his level bar.

Witch Evolution

Heal per Skeleton: 60 → 53 (-11%)

Why? Evolved Witch has been defying death for too long, thanks to her healing ability. Skeletons that meet their maker in her service now restore fewer of her hitpoints.

Giant

Hitpoints: 4090 → 3968 (-3%)

Why? Since becoming a Hero, Giant has been steamrolling the Ranked ladder. Fewer hitpoints reduces his ability to take damage for his allies.

Graveyard

Improved Spawn Pattern

Why? The previously reworked spawn pattern had Skeletons rising directly onto towers. They now rise further from the center of the spell to allow for more time to prepare your defense.

Minions

Hit Speed: 1.1s → 1.2s (+9%)

Why? Minions were dominating the skies after their range buff. Reducing their hit speed clears the air for other flying troops.

Three Musketeers

Hit Speed: 1.2s → 1.3s (+8%)

Why? After their November rework, Three Musketeers were too deadly in close-quarters combat. Slower hit speed keeps their bayonets from cutting down enemies too easily.

BUFFS ⬆️

Hero Wizard

Increased Tornado Pull Strength

Why? Hero Wizard’s tornado wasn’t reliably grouping troops for his ferocious fireball. A stronger pull improves the effectiveness of his ability.

Goblin Drill Evolution

Goblins Spawned on Second Resurface: 1 → 2 (+100%)

Why? Even after its latest buff, Evolved Goblin Drill struggled to find its place in the meta. It now spawns 2 Goblins each time it resurfaces to make sure no Goblin is caught sleeping on the job!

P.E.K.K.A. Evolution

Heal from Small Characters: 409 → 430 (+5%)

Heal from Medium Characters: 778 → 819 (+5%)

Heal from Large Characters: 1477 → 1551 (+5%)

Why? P.E.K.K.A. Evolution was left in the dust by other bridge-spam Evolutions. We're increasing her healing on each takedown to help her stay in play for longer.

REWORKS 🔄

Hero Musketeer

Turret Range: 5.5 tiles → 3.5 tiles (-36%)

Deploy Time: 2s → 1s (-50%)

Why? Last month’s deploy time nerf made Hero Musketeer's Trusty Turret less responsive than intended. We're reverting that change and reducing Turret's range, making it harder for Turret to lock on to Crown Towers and allowing for clearer counterplay.

BUG FIXES 🐛

Balloon

Hitpoints: 1679 → 1676 (-1%)

Barbarian Barrel

Damage: 230 → 232 (+1%)

At Level 16, the Barbarian Barrel and Electro Spirit duo were unable to take out Wall Breakers, while this was possible at all other levels. Meanwhile, Hunter took 3 attacks to finish off a Balloon rather than 2. We're slightly adjusting their stats to fix this inconsistency across levels. 


See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team