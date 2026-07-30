Final August Balance Changes
August’s Balance Changes aim to shake up the meta, give forgotten cards a second chance, and reimagine problematic mechanics.
Thanks for all the feedback you've shared on social media! The final patch is now live, and we'll continue monitoring your reactions and discussions.
Spirit nerfs
Fire Spirit
Ice Spirit
Heal Spirit
Electro Spirit
Hitpoints: 230 → 217 (-6%)
No longer connect to Crown Towers on their own
Now taken out in 1 shot by Archers, Archer Queen, Bomber, Musketeer, and Tesla
Ever since the Arena rose from the earth, The Log has hated Lumberjack, Mini P.E.K.K.A has loved pancakes, and spells and win conditions have been a staple of a solid Clash Royale deck. When players start to cut them from their deck, it’s usually a clear sign that something is off with the meta.
Right now, support troops and spells in many decks have been replaced by Spirits, leaving these decks with 1 or sometimes even 0 spells. Having multiple Spirits in your deck is advantageous because they not only allow you to cycle to your Heroes and Evolutions faster, they’re also incredible value for 1 Elixir. They stun, heal, distract, take out swarms, and chip away at Crown Towers, all while cycling your deck to its most powerful components. In the vast majority of situations, deploying a Spirit guarantees a positive Elixir trade. This assured value has enabled certain play styles in which Spirits allow for constant pressure throughout the game without any risk, which can be frustrating to play against.
It’s no surprise that in 2026, Spirits have maintained a combined use rate of 53% in the Top 200 and 31% in Ranked. A change to their hitpoints will make their value more situational, rather than assured with every placement. Removing their tower pressure dimension and cementing them as distraction, cycle, and crowd-control cards makes their deployment a more meaningful decision. Over the coming months, we’ll be monitoring their use rates and win rates in both competitive play and Trophy Road, and whether decks continue to cut support troops and spells in exchange for Spirits.
HEROES & CHAMPIONS
Abilities: Cooldown → Single-Use
We don't believe ability cooldowns add enough meaningful gameplay to justify their complexity. As a result, all abilities, except for Boss Bandit—whose ability was designed for rapid consecutive activations—will now be single-use. Consequently, we’re buffing a few of the weaker Champions, and we'll continue monitoring both Heroes and Champions, adjusting those most affected by this change over the coming months.
Goblinstein
Doctor Damage: 92 → 135 (+47%)
Ability Damage per Second: 214 → 188 (-12%)
Little Prince
Hit Speed Conservation: 0s → 0.3s
Guardienne Damage: 217 → 232 (+7%)
Little Prince will now maintain his charged-up Hit Speed for up to 0.3 seconds while moving.
Mighty Miner
Base Damage: 40 → 43 (+6%)
Mighty Miner will now two-shot Skeletons at all levels.
BUG FIXES
Ronin
First Hit Time: 0.3s → 0.4s (+33%)
We’re fixing a timing issue that caused Ronin to deal parry damage and melee damage in the same tick against a charging Dark Prince, causing an inconsistent interaction against his shield. Also, his parry will no longer cancel Golden Knight’s dash.
X-Bow
Hit Speed: 0.3s → 0.4s (+33%)
Damage: 43 → 58 (+35%)
Projectile Speed: 1400 → 1600 (+14%)
When X-Bow is targeting something right at the edge of its range, it will often waste a shot on a troop even after taking it out. We're reallocating its stats in order to fix this interaction. Its overall DPS will increase by 1.4%.
REWORKS
These reworks aim to address cards that fueled unhealthy play patterns in the past and some of which were subsequently, as some might say, “nerfed into the ground”. These changes may be reverted if they don't have the desired effect.
Hero Ice Golem
3rd Blast: Freeze Effect → Slow Effect
Damage per Blast: 38 → 69 (+80%)
Hero Ice Golem’s Freeze Blast turned out to be too oppressive when combined with Hog Rider, so we’re replacing it with a third slowing effect. The combined damage of all blasts will now take out Goblins.
Witch Evolution
Heal per Skeleton: 53 → 153 (+186%)
Max Hitpoints: 1040 → 1451 (+40%)
Now only heals from her first Skeleton wave
While she’s extremely popular on Trophy Road, her persistent self-healing has proven frustrating to play against. More broadly, we don't believe recurring healing mechanics have a healthy place in Clash Royale in their current form. That's why we're also trying a full rework for Battle Healer
Battle Healer
Damage: 148 → 268 (+81%)
Hit Speed: 1.5s → 2s (+33%)
Hitpoints: 1717 → 1920 (+12%)
Heal Radius: 4000 → 3000 (-25%)
No longer heals herself
Goblin Curse
Enemy Slowdown: 0% → 15%
Goblin Curse has learned a thing or two from its partner in crime, Poison. Now, troops will be less likely to escape the cursed area before they are turned into Goblins
Goblin Machine
Rocket Travel Speed: 250 → 350 (+40%)
Rocket Hitspeed: 3.5s → 5s (+43%)
Melee Damage: 212 → 232 (+9%)
Hitpoints: 2150 → 2265 (+5%)
Rune Giant
Hitpoints: 2662 → 2816 (+6%)
Enchantment Cast Time: 1s → 0s
No longer enchants kamikaze troops
Rune Giant is often left in the dust by support troops when she pauses to enchant them. She will now stay in motion while enchanting.
Void
Elixir Cost: 3 → 5
Hit Frequency: 1s → 1.2s (+20%)
1 Target Damage: 340 → 696 (+105%)
2 - 4 Target Damage: 161 → 294 (+83%)
5+ Target Damage: 76 → 153 (+100%)
1 Target Crown Tower Damage: 48 → 97 (+100%)
2 - 4 Targets CT Damage: 25 → 51 (+100%)
5+ Targets CT Damage: 17 → 35 (+100%)
Many of Clash Royale’s higher health ranged cards can only be taken out by 6 Elixir’s worth of spells. We’re looking to rework Void to be the first-ever 5-Elixir damage spell and an answer to tankier ranged units like Bowler, Executioner, and Hunter.
Hero Mega Minion
Tower Damage Reduction: 50% → 75% (+25%)
Tower Damage Reduction Duration: 5s → Permanent
Warp Damage: 373 → 399 (+7%)
Hero Mega Minion’s ability will now be more focused on taking out troops, as opposed to crumbling Crown Towers.
Mortar, Barbarians, Goblins
The base form of these cards is heavily overshadowed by their Evolution and Hero forms, so we’re reallocating some power into these good ol’ classic base cards.
Mortar & Mortar Evolution
Mortar Hit Speed: 5s → 4.7s (-6%)
Evolved Mortar Hit Speed: 4s → 4.7s (+18%)
Barbarians & Barbarians Evolution
Barbarians Hitpoints: 691 → 716 (+4%)
Evolved Barbarians Hitpoint Bonus: 10% → 0%
Evolved Barbarians Rage Duration: 3s → 5s (+67%)
Goblins & Hero Goblins
Banner Brigade Goblin Count: 3 → 2
Banner Brigade Deploy Time: 1.3s → 1s (-23%)
Goblin Damage: 120 → 125 (+4%)
P.S. We haven't forgotten about you, Hut lovers. Barbarian Hut didn't make the cut this time around, but it's high on our list.
NERFS
These Evolutions have been dominant for over a year and are disproportionately strong compared to their base forms. We’re also buffing some Evolutions with the goal of switching up the Evolution meta.
Archers Evolution
Power Shot Damage: 168 → 140 (-17%)
Giant Snowball Evolution
Roll Range: 4.5 tiles → 4 tiles (-11%)
Goblin Barrel Evolution
Decoy Goblin Damage: 89 → 66 (-26%)
Goblin Cage Evolution
Cycles: 1 → 2
Damage per Second: 337 → 366
Capture Cooldown: 0.5s → 0.3s
Mega Knight Evolution
Uppercut: Every attack → Every other attack
Heavy Troop Knockback: 2.5 → 4 tiles (+60%)
Valkyrie Evolution
Tornado Damage: 84 → 42 (-50%)
Bowler
Projectile Range: 7.5 tiles → 7 tiles (-7%)
Executioner
Projectile Range: 7.5 tiles → 7 tiles (-7%)
Bowler and Executioner will no longer unexpectedly clip Crown Towers from behind the bridge.
Goblin Drill
Tower Spawn Damage Removed
Goblin Drill will no longer guarantee damage on Crown Towers, but the spawned Goblins will do 4% more damage.
Wall Breakers
Damage: 350 → 281 (-20%)
Wall Breakers have immense utility, as they can kite, distract, deal damage to troops, and threaten 700 damage to Crown Towers if left unanswered. Now, they’ll no longer be so punishing.
Magic Archer
Damage: 143 → 135 (-5%)
Royal Delivery
Damage: 437 → 384 (-12%)
Zappies
Hitspeed: 2.1s → 2.2s (+5%)
BUFFS
Hero Tombstone
Damage: 320 → 422 (+32%)
Sight Range: 5,5 → 7 tiles (+27%)
Hitpoints: 4044 → 4224
Hero Tombstone was released with experimental intent, as a tanky win condition locked behind an ability isn’t something the game has seen before. If Tomb Queen still doesn’t find her way into the meta after this buff, we’ll look into reworking her to target troops.
Minion Horde Evolution
Hit Speed Slowdown: 50% → 33% (-17%)
Princess Evolution
Slow every 3 attacks → Every other attack
Slow Duration: 7s → 5.5s (-21%)
Spear Goblins
Hit Speed: 1.7s → 1.6s (-6%)
While their last Range nerf successfully released some of their Crown Tower pressure, Spear Goblins are not defensively reliable enough due to their low DPS.
Suspicious Bush
Bush Goblin Hitpoints: 304 → 337 (+11%)
While its latest nerf has made its behavior more predictable, the Bush Goblins themselves needed a little love.
Furnace
Spawn Speed: 7s → 5s (-29%)
Non-Evolution Furnace will be heavily affected by the Fire Spirit nerf, so we’re compensating with a Spawn Speed increase.
Remember! Cards are scaled at Level 11 and, most of the time, base form changes also affect a card’s Evolution and Hero forms.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team