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Blog – Clash Royale
30 Jul 2026

Final August Balance Changes

August’s Balance Changes aim to shake up the meta, give forgotten cards a second chance, and reimagine problematic mechanics.

Thanks for all the feedback you've shared on social media! The final patch is now live, and we'll continue monitoring your reactions and discussions.

Spirit nerfs

  • Fire Spirit 

  • Ice Spirit

  • Heal Spirit

  • Electro Spirit

Hitpoints: 230 → 217 (-6%)

  • No longer connect to Crown Towers on their own

  • Now taken out in 1 shot by Archers, Archer Queen, Bomber, Musketeer, and Tesla


Ever since the Arena rose from the earth, The Log has hated Lumberjack, Mini P.E.K.K.A has loved pancakes, and spells and win conditions have been a staple of a solid Clash Royale deck. When players start to cut them from their deck, it’s usually a clear sign that something is off with the meta.

Right now, support troops and spells in many decks have been replaced by Spirits, leaving these decks with 1 or sometimes even 0 spells. Having multiple Spirits in your deck is advantageous because they not only allow you to cycle to your Heroes and Evolutions faster, they’re also incredible value for 1 Elixir. They stun, heal, distract, take out swarms, and chip away at Crown Towers, all while cycling your deck to its most powerful components. In the vast majority of situations, deploying a Spirit guarantees a positive Elixir trade. This assured value has enabled certain play styles in which Spirits allow for constant pressure throughout the game without any risk, which can be frustrating to play against.

It’s no surprise that in 2026, Spirits have maintained a combined use rate of 53% in the Top 200 and 31% in Ranked. A change to their hitpoints will make their value more situational, rather than assured with every placement. Removing their tower pressure dimension and cementing them as distraction, cycle, and crowd-control cards makes their deployment a more meaningful decision. Over the coming months, we’ll be monitoring their use rates and win rates in both competitive play and Trophy Road, and whether decks continue to cut support troops and spells in exchange for Spirits.

HEROES & CHAMPIONS

Abilities: Cooldown → Single-Use

We don't believe ability cooldowns add enough meaningful gameplay to justify their complexity. As a result, all abilities, except for Boss Bandit—whose ability was designed for rapid consecutive activations—will now be single-use. Consequently, we’re buffing a few of the weaker Champions, and we'll continue monitoring both Heroes and Champions, adjusting those most affected by this change over the coming months.

Goblinstein

Doctor Damage: 92 → 135 (+47%)

Ability Damage per Second: 214 → 188 (-12%)

Little Prince

Hit Speed Conservation: 0s → 0.3s
Guardienne Damage: 217 → 232 (+7%)

Little Prince will now maintain his charged-up Hit Speed for up to 0.3 seconds while moving.

Mighty Miner

Base Damage: 40 → 43 (+6%)

Mighty Miner will now two-shot Skeletons at all levels.

BUG FIXES

Ronin

First Hit Time: 0.3s → 0.4s (+33%)

We’re fixing a timing issue that caused Ronin to deal parry damage and melee damage in the same tick against a charging Dark Prince, causing an inconsistent interaction against his shield. Also, his parry will no longer cancel Golden Knight’s dash.

X-Bow

Hit Speed: 0.3s → 0.4s (+33%)
Damage: 43 → 58 (+35%)
Projectile Speed: 1400 → 1600 (+14%)

When X-Bow is targeting something right at the edge of its range, it will often waste a shot on a troop even after taking it out. We're reallocating its stats in order to fix this interaction. Its overall DPS will increase by 1.4%.

REWORKS

These reworks aim to address cards that fueled unhealthy play patterns in the past and some of which were subsequently, as some might say, “nerfed into the ground”. These changes may be reverted if they don't have the desired effect.

Hero Ice Golem

3rd Blast: Freeze Effect → Slow Effect
Damage per Blast: 38 → 69 (+80%)

Hero Ice Golem’s Freeze Blast turned out to be too oppressive when combined with Hog Rider, so we’re replacing it with a third slowing effect. The combined damage of all blasts will now take out Goblins.

Witch Evolution

Heal per Skeleton: 53 → 153 (+186%)
Max Hitpoints: 1040 → 1451 (+40%)
Now only heals from her first Skeleton wave

While she’s extremely popular on Trophy Road, her persistent self-healing has proven frustrating to play against. More broadly, we don't believe recurring healing mechanics have a healthy place in Clash Royale in their current form. That's why we're also trying a full rework for Battle Healer

Battle Healer

Damage: 148 → 268 (+81%)
Hit Speed: 1.5s → 2s (+33%)
Hitpoints: 1717 → 1920 (+12%)
Heal Radius: 4000 → 3000 (-25%)
No longer heals herself

Goblin Curse

Enemy Slowdown: 0% → 15%

Goblin Curse has learned a thing or two from its partner in crime, Poison. Now, troops will be less likely to escape the cursed area before they are turned into Goblins

Goblin Machine

Rocket Travel Speed: 250 → 350 (+40%)
Rocket Hitspeed: 3.5s → 5s (+43%)
Melee Damage: 212 → 232 (+9%)
Hitpoints: 2150 → 2265 (+5%)

Rune Giant

Hitpoints: 2662 → 2816 (+6%)
Enchantment Cast Time: 1s → 0s
No longer enchants kamikaze troops

Rune Giant is often left in the dust by support troops when she pauses to enchant them. She will now stay in motion while enchanting.

Void

Elixir Cost: 3 → 5
Hit Frequency: 1s → 1.2s (+20%)

1 Target Damage: 340 → 696 (+105%)
2 - 4 Target Damage: 161 → 294 (+83%)
5+ Target Damage: 76 → 153 (+100%)

1 Target Crown Tower Damage: 48 → 97 (+100%)
2 - 4 Targets CT Damage: 25 → 51 (+100%)
5+ Targets CT Damage: 17 → 35 (+100%)

Many of Clash Royale’s higher health ranged cards can only be taken out by 6 Elixir’s worth of spells. We’re looking to rework Void to be the first-ever 5-Elixir damage spell and an answer to tankier ranged units like Bowler, Executioner, and Hunter.

Hero Mega Minion

Tower Damage Reduction: 50% → 75% (+25%)
Tower Damage Reduction Duration: 5s → Permanent
Warp Damage: 373 → 399 (+7%)

Hero Mega Minion’s ability will now be more focused on taking out troops, as opposed to crumbling Crown Towers.

Mortar, Barbarians, Goblins

The base form of these cards is heavily overshadowed by their Evolution and Hero forms, so we’re reallocating some power into these good ol’ classic base cards.

Mortar & Mortar Evolution

Mortar Hit Speed: 5s → 4.7s (-6%)
Evolved Mortar Hit Speed: 4s → 4.7s (+18%)

Barbarians & Barbarians Evolution

Barbarians Hitpoints: 691 → 716 (+4%)
Evolved Barbarians Hitpoint Bonus: 10% → 0%
Evolved Barbarians Rage Duration: 3s → 5s (+67%)

Goblins & Hero Goblins

Banner Brigade Goblin Count: 3 → 2
Banner Brigade Deploy Time: 1.3s → 1s (-23%) 
Goblin Damage: 120 → 125 (+4%)

P.S. We haven't forgotten about you, Hut lovers. Barbarian Hut didn't make the cut this time around, but it's high on our list.

NERFS

These Evolutions have been dominant for over a year and are disproportionately strong compared to their base forms. We’re also buffing some Evolutions with the goal of switching up the Evolution meta.

Archers Evolution

Power Shot Damage: 168 → 140 (-17%)

Giant Snowball Evolution

Roll Range: 4.5 tiles → 4 tiles (-11%)

Goblin Barrel Evolution

Decoy Goblin Damage: 89 → 66 (-26%)

Goblin Cage Evolution

Cycles: 1 → 2
Damage per Second: 337 → 366
Capture Cooldown: 0.5s → 0.3s

Mega Knight Evolution

Uppercut: Every attack → Every other attack
Heavy Troop Knockback: 2.5 → 4 tiles (+60%)

Valkyrie Evolution

Tornado Damage: 84 → 42 (-50%)

Bowler

Projectile Range: 7.5 tiles → 7 tiles (-7%)

Executioner

Projectile Range: 7.5 tiles → 7 tiles (-7%)

Bowler and Executioner will no longer unexpectedly clip Crown Towers from behind the bridge.

Goblin Drill

Tower Spawn Damage Removed

Goblin Drill will no longer guarantee damage on Crown Towers, but the spawned Goblins will do 4% more damage.

Wall Breakers

Damage: 350 → 281 (-20%)

Wall Breakers have immense utility, as they can kite, distract, deal damage to troops, and threaten 700 damage to Crown Towers if left unanswered. Now, they’ll no longer be so punishing.

Magic Archer

Damage: 143 → 135 (-5%)

Royal Delivery

Damage: 437 → 384 (-12%)

Zappies

Hitspeed: 2.1s → 2.2s (+5%)

BUFFS

Hero Tombstone

Damage: 320 → 422 (+32%)
Sight Range: 5,5 → 7 tiles (+27%)
Hitpoints: 4044 → 4224

Hero Tombstone was released with experimental intent, as a tanky win condition locked behind an ability isn’t something the game has seen before. If Tomb Queen still doesn’t find her way into the meta after this buff, we’ll look into reworking her to target troops.

Minion Horde Evolution

Hit Speed Slowdown: 50% → 33% (-17%)

Princess Evolution

Slow every 3 attacks → Every other attack
Slow Duration: 7s → 5.5s (-21%)

Spear Goblins

Hit Speed: 1.7s → 1.6s (-6%)

While their last Range nerf successfully released some of their Crown Tower pressure, Spear Goblins are not defensively reliable enough due to their low DPS.

Suspicious Bush

Bush Goblin Hitpoints: 304 → 337 (+11%)

While its latest nerf has made its behavior more predictable, the Bush Goblins themselves needed a little love.

Furnace

Spawn Speed: 7s → 5s (-29%)

Non-Evolution Furnace will be heavily affected by the Fire Spirit nerf, so we’re compensating with a Spawn Speed increase.

Remember! Cards are scaled at Level 11 and, most of the time, base form changes also affect a card’s Evolution and Hero forms.

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team