Throughout the weekend, some of our favorite Royale content creators are hosting live tournaments on their channels!



Play in these tournaments to win an EXCLUSIVE Emote, which can only be earned this year through playing these tournaments! The streamers will also be giving away these Emotes to viewers - so make sure to hop in and make your voice heard!

STREAM SCHEDULE! (All times in UTC)



Saturday 2nd March

00:00 - 02:00 B-rad



02:00 - 04:00 Nic0le



16:00 - 21:00 CLASHwithSHANE

21:00 - ∞ Orange Juice Gaming

Sunday 3rd March

00:00 - 02:00 SirTagCR



14:00 - 17:00 CWA Mobile Gaming (ClashWithAsh)

18:00 - ∞ nickatnyte

All Emotes and prizes will be delivered within 7 days! Prizes are limited to one Emote & one Gem prize per player.