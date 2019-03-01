Supercell logo
1 Mar 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

It's our Third Birthday! Win Emotes!

JOIN IN THE CELEBRATIONS!

It's been 3 amazing years of Clash Royale, and we have some exciting events happening over our birthday weekend!

Watch Live Tournaments and WIN an EXCLUSIVE EMOTE!

Throughout the weekend, some of our favorite Royale content creators are hosting live tournaments on their channels!

Play in these tournaments to win an EXCLUSIVE Emote, which can only be earned this year through playing these tournaments! The streamers will also be giving away these Emotes to viewers - so make sure to hop in and make your voice heard!

STREAM SCHEDULE! (All times in UTC)

Saturday 2nd March

00:00 - 02:00 B-rad

02:00 - 04:00 Nic0le

16:00 - 21:00 CLASHwithSHANE

21:00 - ∞ Orange Juice Gaming

Sunday 3rd March

00:00 - 02:00 SirTagCR

14:00 - 17:00 CWA Mobile Gaming (ClashWithAsh)

18:00 - ∞ nickatnyte

All Emotes and prizes will be delivered within 7 days! Prizes are limited to one Emote & one Gem prize per player.

New Challenge!

We have our 3rd Birthday Challenge happening right now on the Events Tab!

Play through decks throughout the ages from Retro Royale to Modern Royale!

Thank you for helping us celebrate THREE YEARS!

<3,

The Clash Royale Team