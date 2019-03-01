It's been 3 amazing years of Clash Royale, and we have some exciting events happening over our birthday weekend!
Throughout the weekend, some of our favorite Royale content creators are hosting live tournaments on their channels!
Play in these tournaments to win an EXCLUSIVE Emote, which can only be earned this year through playing these tournaments! The streamers will also be giving away these Emotes to viewers - so make sure to hop in and make your voice heard!
STREAM SCHEDULE! (All times in UTC)
Saturday 2nd March
00:00 - 02:00 B-rad
02:00 - 04:00 Nic0le
16:00 - 21:00 CLASHwithSHANE
21:00 - ∞ Orange Juice Gaming
Sunday 3rd March
00:00 - 02:00 SirTagCR
14:00 - 17:00 CWA Mobile Gaming (ClashWithAsh)
18:00 - ∞ nickatnyte
All Emotes and prizes will be delivered within 7 days! Prizes are limited to one Emote & one Gem prize per player.
We have our 3rd Birthday Challenge happening right now on the Events Tab!
Play through decks throughout the ages from Retro Royale to Modern Royale!
<3,
The Clash Royale Team