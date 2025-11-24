Merge Tactics: December Balance
November 24th
BUFF ⬆️
Royale King
Losing grants you: +4 → +4-8 Elixir
Even though we increased Royale King’s hitpoints, he’s still underperforming compared to other Rulers. Now, when you lose a battle, you’ll be granted a random amount of Elixir between 4 and 8. Can’t have the king falling behind!
ADJUSTMENTS 🔄
Wizard
Hit Speed: 1.25s/1.04s/0.87s/0.72s → 1.25s (0%/-20%/-43%/-72%)
Attack Damage: 80/128/205/328 → 80/144/260/467 (0%/+12.5%/+27%/+42%)
Since Wizard now has the Clan Trait, his hit speed was a bit too strong. We’re adjusting his stats to make him feel more balanced. Clan-tastic!
Princess
Attack Damage: 160 → 120 (-25%)
Attack Speed: 2.5s → 2s (+25%)
With the Blaster Trait now boosting her damage, Princess would’ve been knocking troops into the next life with a single shot. We’re lowering her attack damage while increasing her attack speed to keep her balanced.
Keep rulin' and merge on,
The Clash Royale Team