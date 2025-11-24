Skip to content
24 Nov 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

Merge Tactics: December Balance

November 24th

BUFF ⬆️

Royale King

Losing grants you: +4 → +4-8 Elixir

Even though we increased Royale King’s hitpoints, he’s still underperforming compared to other Rulers. Now, when you lose a battle, you’ll be granted a random amount of Elixir between 4 and 8. Can’t have the king falling behind!

ADJUSTMENTS 🔄

Wizard

Hit Speed: 1.25s/1.04s/0.87s/0.72s → 1.25s (0%/-20%/-43%/-72%)

Attack Damage: 80/128/205/328 → 80/144/260/467 (0%/+12.5%/+27%/+42%)

Since Wizard now has the Clan Trait, his hit speed was a bit too strong. We’re adjusting his stats to make him feel more balanced. Clan-tastic!

Princess

Attack Damage: 160 → 120 (-25%)

Attack Speed: 2.5s → 2s (+25%)

With the Blaster Trait now boosting her damage, Princess would’ve been knocking troops into the next life with a single shot. We’re lowering her attack damage while increasing her attack speed to keep her balanced.


Keep rulin' and merge on,

The Clash Royale Team