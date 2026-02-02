If you rank in the top 1,000 players for Merge Tactics in February, you’ll receive a special badge at the end of the season that displays your leaderboard position.

This badge will remain in your collection and only be updated when you achieve a higher ranking in a future season, so your highest ranking can always be on display!

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

Keep rulin’ and merge on!

The Clash Royale Team