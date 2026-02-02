Merge Tactics: February Season
Soar over the board, ready to rule all! This season drops on February 2nd, with Spirit Empress’ return to Starsteel Road, new and improved modifiers, and an updated badge system for the top 1,000 players.
Returning Ruler
Spirit Empress
Ability: Fusion Foresight
After graciously letting a few new Rulers have their month in the sun, Spirit Empress has returned to the Arena. Her ability grants +1 bonus Elixir for every merge.
Skins
If you missed the first round of Spirit Empress, don’t worry! This season you can earn more Spirit Empress Ruler Cards to unlock cosmetics for free on her level-up reward track! If you’re already ahead of the curve, we’ve added a new skin and confetti to her level-up milestones.
Ivy Empress
Raging Wave
Auric Empress
Starry Strike✨
Inferno Empress✨
Wushi Empress (skin) & Flaming Fury (confetti)
Make your Ruler stand out with a skin that keeps her ready for action riding Spirit Dragon! Available in the Merge Tactics Ruler Skins Shop.
February Season Modifiers
New Modifiers
Star Advantage (Bronze III)
Higher-Star troops deal more damage to and take less damage from lower-Star troops.
Domination (Silver I)
3 and 4-Star troops gain bonus HP and damage.
Merge Bonus (Gold III)
Merging grants you a 1-Star base troop of the troop you just merged.
Adjusted Modifiers
All building modifiers now give you a 3-Star building in Round 5 of battle, instead of a 2-Star building at the start of Round 3.
All tile modifiers now have two tiles appear at the start of battle, instead of one!
New Badge System
If you rank in the top 1,000 players for Merge Tactics in February, you’ll receive a special badge at the end of the season that displays your leaderboard position.
This badge will remain in your collection and only be updated when you achieve a higher ranking in a future season, so your highest ranking can always be on display!
