Merge Tactics Season 7 Balance
February 23rd
RULERS
Goblin Queen
Goblin Trait Activation: 0 → 1 (+100%) ▲
Goblin Drop Rate: 33% → 25% (-24%) ▼
Why? Goblin Queen has been underwhelming for some time. She now counts herself as a member of the Goblin Trait in hopes that this will help create a more formidable Goblin army.
Echo Sage
Level-Up HP Growth: 170% → 150% (-12%) ▼
Why? The Echo is a force to be reckoned with. We’re toning down their HP growth between levels to make things a bit fairer on the battlefield.
TROOPS
Dart Goblin
Elixir Cost: 3 → 2 ▲
Hitpoints: 550 → 350 (-36%) ▼
Why? With Dart Goblin’s decreased cost, we wanted to make sure he didn’t have too much of an advantage over other 2-Elixir damage dealers.
Royal Giant
Elixir Cost: 2 → 3 ▼
Hitpoints: 900 → 1000 (+11%) ▲
Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%) ▲
Hit Speed: 1.66s → 2s (+20%) ▼
Why? It seems only natural to add more power to those who cost more Elixir!
P.E.K.K.A
Elixir Cost: 3 → 4 ▼
Hitpoints: 1200 → 1400 (+17%) ▲
Damage: 330 → 350 (+6%) ▲
Ability: Does far-reaching AoE damage in line with her swing
Why? The powerhouse that is P.E.K.K.A has been remade with an ability, making her an even bigger boss.
Prince
Elixir Cost: 3 → 4 ▼
Hitpoints: 800 → 1100 (+38%) ▲
Hit Speed: 1.42s → 1.66s (+16%) ▼
Why? More Elixir equals more power.
Archer Queen
Damage: 90 → 100 (+11%) ▲
Hit Speed: 1.25s → 1.66s (+32%) ▼
Ability: Single trigger → Multi-trigger ▲
Why? The glorious Archer Queen has been remade with a new ability that triggers her rapid-fire invisibility more than once.
TRAITS
Ace
Old: Aces gain bonus damage & hit speed
New: Aces gain bonus damage
Bonus Damage:
2/4: 40
4/4: 70 → 100 (+43%) ▲
Heal% per Defeat:
2/4: 40 → 50 (+25%) ▲
4/4: 70 → 50 (-28%) ▼
Why? Aces offered too many different buffs, so we made it simpler to emphasize their power and strength of character.
Clan
Old: Clans rapidly heal and gain bonus hit speed
New: Team gains bonus HP, Clans gain double
Why? Clans were kicking down troops like doors with multiple buffs, we made this Trait simpler and more direct to make it easier to defend against.
Titan
Old: Titans take less damage
New: Each Titan is individually powered up
Giant and surrounding troops take less damage
Royal Giant and surrounding troops deal bonus damage
Why? Titans are granted unique abilities to allow for more colossally strategic choices.
Fire
Old: Fires gain stackable bonus damage upon enemies' defeat
New: Each Fire is individually powered up
Wizard deals bonus damage per attack, stacking up to 6x
Baby Dragon and surrounding troops gain bonus hit and movement speed
Why? Fires have individual abilities that allow for more ferociously strategic choices.
Noble
Old: Frontline Nobles take less damage, while backline Nobles gain bonus damage
New: Adjacent Nobles take less and gain bonus damage
Why? We simplified this Trait to make it as direct as possible. There is no nobility in complications!
Superstar
Filled Ability Bar:
2/4: 1/3 → 50% (+50%) ▲
4/4: 2/3 → 100% (+50%) ▲
Why? Limits? Never heard of ‘em. These troops are real Superstars now.
