23 Feb 2026
Blog – Clash Royale

Merge Tactics Season 7 Balance

February 23rd

RULERS

Goblin Queen

Goblin Trait Activation: 0 → 1 (+100%) ▲

Goblin Drop Rate: 33% → 25% (-24%) ▼

Why? Goblin Queen has been underwhelming for some time. She now counts herself as a member of the Goblin Trait in hopes that this will help create a more formidable Goblin army.

Echo Sage

Level-Up HP Growth: 170% → 150% (-12%) ▼

Why? The Echo is a force to be reckoned with. We’re toning down their HP growth between levels to make things a bit fairer on the battlefield.

TROOPS


Dart Goblin

Elixir Cost: 3 → 2 ▲

Hitpoints: 550 → 350 (-36%) ▼

Why? With Dart Goblin’s decreased cost, we wanted to make sure he didn’t have too much of an advantage over other 2-Elixir damage dealers.

Royal Giant

Elixir Cost: 2 → 3 ▼

Hitpoints: 900 → 1000 (+11%) ▲

Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%) ▲

Hit Speed: 1.66s → 2s (+20%) ▼

Why? It seems only natural to add more power to those who cost more Elixir!

P.E.K.K.A

Elixir Cost: 3 → 4 ▼

Hitpoints: 1200 → 1400 (+17%) ▲

Damage: 330 → 350 (+6%) ▲

Ability: Does far-reaching AoE damage in line with her swing

Why? The powerhouse that is P.E.K.K.A has been remade with an ability, making her an even bigger boss.

Prince

Elixir Cost: 3 → 4 ▼

Hitpoints: 800 → 1100 (+38%) ▲

Hit Speed: 1.42s → 1.66s (+16%) ▼

Why? More Elixir equals more power.

Archer Queen

Damage: 90 → 100 (+11%) ▲

Hit Speed: 1.25s → 1.66s (+32%) ▼

Ability: Single trigger → Multi-trigger ▲

Why? The glorious Archer Queen has been remade with a new ability that triggers her rapid-fire invisibility more than once.

TRAITS

Ace

Old: Aces gain bonus damage & hit speed

New: Aces gain bonus damage

Bonus Damage: 

  • 2/4: 40

  • 4/4: 70 → 100 (+43%) ▲

Heal% per Defeat:

  • 2/4: 40 → 50 (+25%) ▲

  • 4/4: 70 → 50 (-28%) ▼

Why? Aces offered too many different buffs, so we made it simpler to emphasize their power and strength of character.

Clan

Old: Clans rapidly heal and gain bonus hit speed

New: Team gains bonus HP, Clans gain double

Why? Clans were kicking down troops like doors with multiple buffs, we made this Trait simpler and more direct to make it easier to defend against.

Titan

Old: Titans take less damage

New: Each Titan is individually powered up

  • Giant and surrounding troops take less damage

  • Royal Giant and surrounding troops deal bonus damage

Why? Titans are granted unique abilities to allow for more colossally strategic choices.

Fire

Old: Fires gain stackable bonus damage upon enemies' defeat

New: Each Fire is individually powered up

  • Wizard deals bonus damage per attack, stacking up to 6x

  • Baby Dragon and surrounding troops gain bonus hit and movement speed

Why? Fires have individual abilities that allow for more ferociously strategic choices.

Noble

Old: Frontline Nobles take less damage, while backline Nobles gain bonus damage

New: Adjacent Nobles take less and gain bonus damage

Why? We simplified this Trait to make it as direct as possible. There is no nobility in complications!

Superstar

Filled Ability Bar:

2/4: 1/3 → 50% (+50%) ▲

4/4: 2/3 → 100% (+50%) ▲

Why? Limits? Never heard of ‘em. These troops are real Superstars now.

Keep rulin' and merge on,

The Clash Royale Team