A bookworm with great knowledge of the mighty shield. Grand Warden's unparalleled powers give his allies the gift of confidence and charisma… and a shield in battle!

Grand Warden grants a random shield to the lowest-HP% ally at 5s and 15s. The second shield impacts a 3-tile radius upon breaking.

Ruler Reward Track

Power and shields aren’t all Grand Warden brought. He’s also conjured new skins and confetti for himself and Elixir Loong, available in their level-up reward tracks! Unlock them by earning their Ruler Cards on Starsteel Road.