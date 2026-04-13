Merge Tactics Season 8
This season of Merge Tactics is the grandest yet! Get ready for a new Ruler, new modifiers, and returning troops, all coming on April 13th. Let’s dive right in!
New Ruler
Grand Warden
Ability: Shield Sponsor
A bookworm with great knowledge of the mighty shield. Grand Warden's unparalleled powers give his allies the gift of confidence and charisma… and a shield in battle!
Grand Warden grants a random shield to the lowest-HP% ally at 5s and 15s. The second shield impacts a 3-tile radius upon breaking.
Ruler Reward Track
Power and shields aren’t all Grand Warden brought. He’s also conjured new skins and confetti for himself and Elixir Loong, available in their level-up reward tracks! Unlock them by earning their Ruler Cards on Starsteel Road.
Dark Warden
Gilded Warden
Blasting Beam (Confetti)
Shadow Loong
Spiral Splurge (Confetti)
Bubblin’ Warden and his Sudsy Tsunami confetti will be available for purchase in the Merge Tactics Ruler Skin Shop at season start.
If you’re too excited to wait, you can unlock Grand Warden right away by purchasing this fresh set!
Looney Loong and his KAPOW! Confetti will be available in the Merge Tactics Ruler Skins Shop in May.
If you haven’t already, you can unlock Elixir Loong by purchasing this classic set!
Troops
This time, no Troops are leaving the pool, but some familiar faces are returning to Merge Tactics!
3-Elixir Troops
Executioner
Ace & Hinder
Throws his boomerang axe at the nearest target across several hexes
Royal Ghost
Assassin & Undead
Becomes invisible for 3s every few seconds
4-Elixir Troops
Bandit
Ace & Assassin
Dashes to the farthest enemy in 3 Hexes after certain hits, dealing damage and stunning all in her path for 1s
Princess
Noble & Hinder
Fires flaming arrows at the farthest enemy, dealing damage in a 2-Hex Radius
Other Troop Changes
To support the larger troop pool, we’re increasing the amount of Elixir granted per round by +1, so you’ll now get 5 Elixir every round. This also means using Elixir Loong will grant you 6 Elixir per round with his Ruler ability!
More troops also means more chances for better Trait abilities!
Ace, Assassin, & Hinder Traits now they support a 4-troop Trait buff
Noble & Undead Traits with Ultimate Origins modifier now support a 6-troop Trait buff
Season 8 Troops & Traits
Season 8 Modifiers
New Modifiers
A new category of modifiers has arrived, straight from the depths of Grand Warden’s personal collection: Shield Modifiers! Shield Modifiers work similarly to Tile Modifiers, but you can also get random shields throughout battle by battling with Grand Warden.
Each Shield Modifier grants a shield to any troop placed on the tile. But that’s not all! When the shield breaks, it triggers the respective effect.
Rage Shield (Bronze III)
Tiled troop and surrounding allies gain +50% bonus Hit and Movement Speed for 8s
Slowdown Shield (Silver II)
Tiled troop slows surrounding enemies' Hit and Movement Speed by -35% for 8s
Star Shield (Gold II)
Tiled troop and surrounding allies level up
Lava Shield (Diamond)
Tiled troop deals DOT to surrounding enemies for 8s (-10% max HP/second)
But shields aren’t the only new thing! This season, 4 other modifiers are joining the pool.
Winners Gonna Win (Bronze II)
Winning grants +2 Elixir
3-Star Fantasy (Silver I)
3-Star troops gain +100% HP and +50% damage
Trait Gift (Silver II)
Round End: Each active Trait grants +1 Elixir
We are the Champions (Gold I)
5-Elixir troops gain +50% HP and +30% damage