New Season: Dress to Empress!
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
New Card: Spirit Empress
New Evolution: Skeleton Barrel
Milestone Events
Game Modes and Challenges
New Legendary
Spirit Empress
Two Cards in One!
Summon Spirit Empress as a hard-hitting ground troop for 3 Elixir, or atop her majestic spirit dragon for 6 Elixir.
New Evolution
Skeleton Barrel
Double the Barrels, Double the Trouble!
When Evolved Skeleton Barrel drops its Barrels, it deals Death Damage and spawns Skeletons. Upon taking Damage, a Barrel will drop early.
Milestone Events
This season brings you 4 Milestone Events. Each Event is packed with valuable Rewards, including 3 Hunter Evolution Shards, a Common Book of Cards, Cosmetics, and a few big surprises! Keep an eye out on our social media for more information on this Season’s Events.
*Milestone Events are available to all players starting from Arena 7.
Game Modes and Challenges
Skeleton Barrel Evolution Draft: July 7 - 14
Classic Draft but with Card Evolutions! Build a new Deck to use the power of Card Evolutions!
⚔️ Challenge: July 11 - 14
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Spirit Empress: July 14 - 21
Reign supreme in the Arena with the new Card: Spirit Empress!
⚔️ Challenge: July 18 - 21
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Sudden Death: July 21 - 28
The Battle starts in Sudden Death! The first player to take a Crown wins the battle!
⚔️ Challenge: July 25 - 28
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Goblin Party Rocket: July 28 - August 4
Blast off with the special Goblin Party Rocket Card in this limited-time mode!
⚔️ Challenge: August 1 - 4
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team