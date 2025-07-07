Skip to content
7 Jul 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

New Season: Dress to Empress!

In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:

  • New Card: Spirit Empress

  • New Evolution: Skeleton Barrel

  • Milestone Events

  • Game Modes and Challenges

New Legendary

Spirit Empress

Two Cards in One!

Summon Spirit Empress as a hard-hitting ground troop for 3 Elixir, or atop her majestic spirit dragon for 6 Elixir.

New Evolution

Skeleton Barrel

Double the Barrels, Double the Trouble!

When Evolved Skeleton Barrel drops its Barrels, it deals Death Damage and spawns Skeletons. Upon taking Damage, a Barrel will drop early.

Milestone Events

This season brings you 4 Milestone Events. Each Event is packed with valuable Rewards, including 3 Hunter Evolution Shards, a Common Book of Cards, Cosmetics, and a few big surprises! Keep an eye out on our social media for more information on this Season’s Events.

*Milestone Events are available to all players starting from Arena 7.

Game Modes and Challenges

Skeleton Barrel Evolution Draft: July 7 - 14

Classic Draft but with Card Evolutions! Build a new Deck to use the power of Card Evolutions!

  • ⚔️ Challenge: July 11 - 14

  • 🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote

Spirit Empress: July 14 - 21

Reign supreme in the Arena with the new Card: Spirit Empress!

  • ⚔️ Challenge: July 18 - 21

  • 🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote

Sudden Death: July 21 - 28

The Battle starts in Sudden Death! The first player to take a Crown wins the battle!

  • ⚔️ Challenge: July 25 - 28

  • 🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote

Goblin Party Rocket: July 28 - August 4

Blast off with the special Goblin Party Rocket Card in this limited-time mode!

  • ⚔️ Challenge: August 1 - 4

  • 🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team