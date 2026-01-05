CROWN CHASE EVENTS

Looking for more rewards? We’ve got more coming! This season brings you a few Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including:

x3 Baby Dragon Evolution Shards

Hero Boxes

Frostfire Lucky Chests

Cool cosmetics

And more!

CLAN VOYAGE

Gather your Clanmates for two more epic voyages across the royal seas! If you are not in a Clan yet, remember to join one before it's too late! If you’re not sure what Clan to pick, join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so check out our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team