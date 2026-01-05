New Season: Fire & Ice
The world will neither end in fire, nor in ice… at least not if these two new Heroes have anything to say about it! In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
New Heroes: Wizard & Ice Golem
Game modes and challenges
Crown Chase Events
Clan Voyage
NEW HEROES
Hero Wizard
Ability: Fiery Flight
Fight and flight!
Hero Wizard takes to the skies with wings made of fire and throws flaming tornadoes that do splash damage.
Hero Ice Golem
Ability: Snowstorm
Are blizzards frozen storms or tasty treats?
Hero Ice Golem slows and freezes nearby enemies by producing multiple blasts of wind that, after a few seconds, will chill you to the bone.
This Hero will be available starting January 19th!
GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES
Hero Wizard Draft: January 5 – 12
It’s Classic Draft — supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Hero Wizard. 3 losses and you’re out.
Challenge: January 9 – 12
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + emote
Snowstorm: January 19 – 26
A blizzard is blowing through the Arena and freezing all troops! Use your trusty Warmth spell to thaw them out! 3 losses and you're out.
Challenge: January 23 – 26
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + emote
CROWN CHASE EVENTS
Looking for more rewards? We’ve got more coming! This season brings you a few Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including:
x3 Baby Dragon Evolution Shards
Hero Boxes
Frostfire Lucky Chests
Cool cosmetics
And more!
CLAN VOYAGE
Gather your Clanmates for two more epic voyages across the royal seas! If you are not in a Clan yet, remember to join one before it's too late! If you’re not sure what Clan to pick, join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so check out our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team