New Season: Heroic Holidays
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
New Heroes: Mini P.E.K.K.A, Musketeer, Giant, and Knight
Special holiday event: Twelve Days of Clashmas
Game modes and challenges
Crown Chase Events
2v2 League
Clan Voyage
NEW HEROES
Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A
Let him cook!
This Hero serves up enemies on a golden platter. Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A eats pancakes to level up. The longer you wait, the more pancakes he cooks, and the more levels he gains. But don’t wait too long—he can only stomach up to 5 pancakes and level up to a maximum of 5 levels.
Hero Musketeer
Watch out for her boom building!
Hero Musketeer is now double the trouble, spawning a short-range auto-turret in front of her, dealing AoE damage and defending her honor.
Hero Giant
New star quarterback!
Hero Giant’s arm is a force to be reckoned with. Activate his ability to throw the highest-hitpoint enemy troop in reach into the opposite lane, stunning them and dealing damage on landing.
Hero Knight
Come one, come all!
All other facial hair pales in comparison to the power of this Hero’s stache. Hero Knight uses his alluring mustache to draw enemy fire, but not without protection from his shiny new shield.
GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES
Classics Reimagined: December 1 – 8
Battle with your favorite OG troops in three different forms!
Challenge: December 5 – 8
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + Emote
Hoggy Jolly Holiday: December 8 – 15
Santa Hog Rider is comin’ to town. 'Tis the season of gifts and glory, so let the festive rewards flow!
Challenge: November 12 – 15
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + Emote
CROWN CHASE EVENTS
Looking for more rewards? We’ve got more coming! This season brings you a few Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including:
x200 Hero Fragments (1 full Hero)
x3 Furnace Evolution Shards
Gingerbread Lucky Chests
Cool cosmetics
And more!
TWELVE DAYS OF CLASHMAS
When? Starting December 14
On the 12th day of Clashmas, my true love gave to me: a 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest!
King knows who's been sleeping and who’s been battling, so earn enough Crowns to be worthy of the ultimate Clashmas gift!
2v2 LEAGUE
Team up with your friends and climb the ranks to reach the Competitive League. Rise to the top and prove who’s the ultimate duo!
CLAN VOYAGE
Two Voyages across the royal seas are coming up this season! If you are not in a Clan yet, remember to join one before it's too late! Make sure to join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.
