CROWN CHASE EVENTS

Looking for more rewards? We’ve got more coming! This season brings you a few Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including:

x200 Hero Fragments (1 full Hero)

x3 Furnace Evolution Shards

Gingerbread Lucky Chests

Cool cosmetics

And more!

TWELVE DAYS OF CLASHMAS

When? Starting December 14

On the 12th day of Clashmas, my true love gave to me: a 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest!

King knows who's been sleeping and who’s been battling, so earn enough Crowns to be worthy of the ultimate Clashmas gift!