New Season: K.H.A.O.S
Vikings and bears with a whole lot of C.H.A.O.S mixed in… what could possibly go wrong? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
New Heroes: Valkyrie & Berserker
New Evolution: Elite Barbarians
Game modes and challenges
Competitive League
Global Tournament
Ken’s Shop
NEW HEROES
Hero Valkyrie
Ability: Wild Whirlwind
Daring and dashing!
Hero Valkyrie has been whipped into shape by Golden Knight! Activate her Hero ability to have her whirl to nearby enemies, spinning and slicing. But take care, since she still takes damage while spinning.
You can get Hero Valkyrie by upgrading your Pass Royale or using Hero Coins to unlock her at season start.
Hero Berserker
Ability: Savage Survival
Release your inner bearserker!
Better keep this kid at a distance! Tap Hero Berserker’s ability to make her go berserk, increasing her hit speed and becoming unbeatable and unbearable for a few seconds.
Ken's C.H.A.O.S Draft League marks the beginning of Hero Berserker's unlock event: Unleash the Beast!
NEW EVOLUTION
Elite Barbarians Evolution
Got Rage?
Every few seconds, Evolved Elite Barbarians hurl Rage-tipped spears at faraway foes and create an enraging path for allies.
You can get Evolved Elite Barbarians for free in Ken’s Shop... or can you?
GAME MODES
All Kinds of C.H.A.O.S
Each week, try out a new kind of C.H.A.O.S! It’s the same mode you know and love, but with different variants to spice up the season.
C.H.A.O.S Triple Draft: August 17th – Sept 7th
C.H.A.O.S Epic Only: August 17th – 24th
C.H.A.O.S Sudden Death: August 24th – 31st
C.H.A.O.S Infinite Elixir: August 31st – Sept 7th
You’ll also be able to host your own customized C.H.A.O.S Draft tournaments!
Looking for even more C.H.A.O.S? We’ve got you covered!
COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
Ken’s C.H.A.O.S Draft League: August 3rd – 17th
KEN you handle this much C.H.A.O.S? Find out by playing the Creator’s twist on the popular game mode...
Earn a League Badge by reaching 15 wins!
GLOBAL TOURNAMENT
Ken’s C.H.A.O.S Mega Draft: August 24th – 29th
Think you’ve got what it takes? Take part in his krazy kollab and prove you’ve got what it takes to impress the one and only Ken!
Prove you are the best for an exclusive badge and bragging rights. A Leaderboard Finisher Badge is also available for the top 10,000 players.
Ken’s Shop
Ken’s brought more than just his good looks and some fancy game modes…introducing K.H.A.O.S Tokens and Ken’s Shop!
K.H.A.O.S Tokens are a krazy, krystallized, limited-time kurrency earned through events, the Shop, and giveaways
Think Ken's Shop is broken? Think again. Everything is working exactly as intended
Don’t forget! Merge Tactics Season 11 starts on September 1st. Keep an eye on our socials to learn about what’s coming up.
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so check out our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team