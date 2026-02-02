Win battles to earn a Touchdown Badge and climb the ladder. Rank above 10,000 to level up your badge and show off your success!

CROWN CHASE EVENTS

This season brings you a Crown Chases packed with exciting rewards, including:

x3 Skeleton Army Evolution Shards

Hero Boxes

Magic Lucky Chests

Seasonal cosmetics

And more!

CLAN VOYAGE

Call on your Clanmates to come together for voyages across the seas! If you are not in a Clan yet, remember to join one before it's too late! If you’re not sure what Clan to pick, join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so check out our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

If you’ve watched TV Royale, you already know that Global Tournaments are coming back in March! For more details, keep an eye out for our next update.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team