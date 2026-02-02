Skip to content
2 Feb 2026
New Season: Midnight Mischief

Get ready for a month of mischief and mystery! In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:

  • New Heroes: Hero Goblins & Hero Mega Minion

  • Game modes and challenges

  • Crown Chase events

  • Clan Voyage

NEW HEROES


Hero Goblins

Ability: Banner Brigade

Gobbles of goblins!

Upon its noble defeat, the last Hero Goblin will drop a banner that calls in reinforcements when you activate their ability. But the banner won’t last forever, so make sure to summon the second wave while there’s still time!

Hero Mega Minion

Ability: Wounding Warp

Wait, where’d he go?

Make your way to the enemy with the lowest max HP anywhere in the Arena! Hero Mega Minion’s teleportation knows no bounds.

Early access to this Hero will be available starting February 13th in the Shop and will join the summoning pool two weeks later on March 2nd.

GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES

Hero Goblins Draft: February 2 – 9

It’s Classic Draft — supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Hero Goblins. 3 losses and you’re out!

  • Challenge: February 6 – 9

  • Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + emote

4 Card Mayhem: February 16 – 23

Only 4 cards. Ramping Elixir. Pure mayhem. Build smart and survive the chaos. 3 losses and you’re out.

  • Challenge: February 20 – 23

Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + emote

GAME MODES

Touchdown League

From February 6–16, get any troop, from Skeleton Army to Mega Knight, into the end zone and claim victory! All cards are capped at level 11. 

Win battles to earn a Touchdown Badge and climb the ladder. Rank above 10,000 to level up your badge and show off your success!

CROWN CHASE EVENTS

This season brings you a Crown Chases packed with exciting rewards, including: 

  • x3 Skeleton Army Evolution Shards 

  • Hero Boxes

  • Magic Lucky Chests

  • Seasonal cosmetics

  • And more!

CLAN VOYAGE

Call on your Clanmates to come together for voyages across the seas! If you are not in a Clan yet, remember to join one before it's too late! If you’re not sure what Clan to pick, join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so check out our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

If you’ve watched TV Royale, you already know that Global Tournaments are coming back in March! For more details, keep an eye out for our next update.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team