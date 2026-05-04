After baseball broke the bleachers and football flattened all the Goblins, they found their way onto the court. With his ability, Hero Bowler plants his feet and sinks three-pointers across the Arena. Keep his range in mind and make every shot count!

Hero Bowler will be available for FREE in the Bowler’s Mixtape Album Event or for 200 Hero Coins.

ALBUM EVENT

Bowler’s Mixtape

Introducing a brand-new Album Event! Available from King Level 8.

This season, collect Snippets to complete 6 Scenes inspired by Hero Bowler's newfound love for the court. Each completed scene unlocks its own reward.

Snippets come in different types and rarities, with some belonging to specific Scenes and others being harder to find. Snippets come in Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

You can earn Snippets as daily battle rewards (up to 4 per day), through events, or in the Shop.

If you get a Snippet you already own, it will be counted as a Duplicate! You can exchange 6 Duplicates for a Unique Snippet, which guarantees you a new Snippet.

Each rarity of Snippet awards you a different number of duplicates.

Snippet Duplicates Common 3 Rare 4 Epic 5 Legendary 6

When you finish the full Bowler’s Mixtape, the ultimate reward is unlocked: Hero Bowler, along with a special tower skin and an emote!

Any extra Snippets you collect after you complete the Album will convert into bonus rewards.

GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES

Hero Draft: May 4th - 11th

It’s Classic Draft — supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Hero Dark Prince and Hero Bowler.

Heist: May 11th - 18th

Towers are replaced with a lone defenseless safe. Destroy your opponents to win!