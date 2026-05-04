New Season: Siege & Swish
This season, the King’s court has become Bowler’s court with a new ally ready to charge down the lane for maximum tower damage! Here’s everything you need to know:
New Heroes: Dark Prince & Bowler
Album Event
Game modes and challenges
Mega Draft Global Tournament
Sudden Death League
Crown Chases
Clan Voyage
NEW HEROES
Hero Dark Prince
Ability: Destructive Dismount
What’s better than a charging horse? A charging Rhino!
Like his rider, Rhino has endured many a battle. Now that he and Dark Prince have found each other, they can break through any tower, or Skelly, together.
Fun fact: Dark Prince tried to lead the charge on his own. It was a bold move with an unfortunate outcome…
Hero Bowler
Ability: Stone Swish
From clean strikes to flawless three-pointers, a true legend of the Arena.
After baseball broke the bleachers and football flattened all the Goblins, they found their way onto the court. With his ability, Hero Bowler plants his feet and sinks three-pointers across the Arena. Keep his range in mind and make every shot count!
Hero Bowler will be available for FREE in the Bowler’s Mixtape Album Event or for 200 Hero Coins.
ALBUM EVENT
Bowler’s Mixtape
Introducing a brand-new Album Event! Available from King Level 8.
This season, collect Snippets to complete 6 Scenes inspired by Hero Bowler's newfound love for the court. Each completed scene unlocks its own reward.
Snippets come in different types and rarities, with some belonging to specific Scenes and others being harder to find. Snippets come in Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.
You can earn Snippets as daily battle rewards (up to 4 per day), through events, or in the Shop.
If you get a Snippet you already own, it will be counted as a Duplicate! You can exchange 6 Duplicates for a Unique Snippet, which guarantees you a new Snippet.
Each rarity of Snippet awards you a different number of duplicates.
|Snippet
|Duplicates
|Common
|3
|Rare
|4
|Epic
|5
|Legendary
|6
When you finish the full Bowler’s Mixtape, the ultimate reward is unlocked: Hero Bowler, along with a special tower skin and an emote!
Any extra Snippets you collect after you complete the Album will convert into bonus rewards.
GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES
Hero Draft: May 4th - 11th
It’s Classic Draft — supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Hero Dark Prince and Hero Bowler.
Heist: May 11th - 18th
Towers are replaced with a lone defenseless safe. Destroy your opponents to win!
Challenge: May 15th - 18th
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + emote
GLOBAL TOURNAMENT
Mega Draft: May 5th - 10th
In this Global Tournament, you and your opponent will take turns picking cards from a shared pool of 36 cards. This mode has no Tower Troops, no Evolutions, no Heroes and is capped at Level 11.
We’ve also reduced the card-picking time from 15 to 10 seconds, so make sure you know what you’re looking for, or you’ll miss out!
Win battles to unlock rewards along the way, and once you hit 12 wins, the real challenge begins: climb the leaderboard and prove you are the best.
A Royal Tournament Badge is also up for grabs, along with a Leaderboard Finisher Badge for the top 10,000 players!
COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
Sudden Death: May 18th - 28th
Sudden Death is not for the faint of heart. One tower down means game over.
Climb all the way to the Competitive League leaderboard, where every crown counts, and earn your spot among the best.
Earn your League Badge by hitting 15 wins, and rank in the top 10,000 to earn the Sudden Death Leaderboard Finisher Badge!
CROWN CHASE EVENTS
This season brings you a few Crown Chases and events packed with awesome rewards, including:
Bowler & Dark Prince cards
Evolution Box
Snippets
Banners
And more!
CLAN VOYAGE
Journey with your clanmates across the Royale Seas to find sunken treasures and earn the Hero Dark Prince Emote together!
Still Clan-less? Join a Clan so you don’t miss these epic journeys. Head to Discord to find the perfect Clan for you!
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so check out our Reddit and share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team